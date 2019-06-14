New scripted series launched

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Writer/creators Kyle David Pierce and Chris Salvatore have a new series in development centering on a 30’s gay male couple. The acting duo star in the series that takes a fresh look at gay marriage, parenting and when two families collide.

“We’re delving into modern relationship territory without stereotypes,” Pierce said describing the logline. He is known for his work on, “Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D,” “Three’s A Crowd,”and the Emmy Award-winning, “Venice The Series.”

“The millennial generation is growing up, settling down. We’re targeting that demographic, but the transparent narrative is for everyone,” Salvatore shared, whose credits include, “The Eating Out Series,” “Paternity Leave,” “Girlfriends of Christmas Past and “The Quiet Room.” He recently wrapped, “The Office Is Mine.”

The new series has a “Brothers & Sisters” meets “Catastrophe” feel.

The scripted series will be shot in 30-minute episodes. The overall tone is dramedy with comedic elements rather than a “on the head” structure and a broad but targeted range for guest stars. “The double entendre title is ironic but goes to the heart of the message that gay relationships are honest and evolving,” Pierce remarked at a recent photo shoot. “This show is important and empowering for gay men; to see our relationships reflected on screen,” Salvatore added.

