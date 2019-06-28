Buff Faye’s Top 12 ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Songs

I never realized how many “RuPaul’s Drag Race” songs I actually listen to. Of course, I have loved RuPaul’s cheeky club hits since the 1990s — “Supermodel (You Better Work),” “Covergirl” and, even more recent, “Peanut Butter.” And I must give a shout out to Jackie Beat, who before RuPaul likely invented the idea (or stole it from Weird Al). But RuPaul’s songs aside, I can’t believe how the 100 plus “RuPaul’s” queens from the show have shaped pop culture and the music we love today. I am sure you have your favorites, but these are my “Top ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Songs.” They’re now available on iTunes. LOL. Don’t judge me.

No shade intended, but not in any particular order.

1. “Uptown Fish” by Shangela

Yassss, we call that FISH! Shangela took Bruno Mars “Uptown Funk” and made it into a gay anthem of queerness. Bye Felicia… pack your bags! Truly one of my favorites.

2. “Chow Down at Chick-fil-a” by Willam, Detox & Vickey Vox

You know you want to… This drag trio spills the tea on the Chick-fil-a lemonade all over in this song. “Oh, someday somebody’s gonna make you wanna gobble up a waffle fry. But no don’t, don’t ya know Chick-fil-A say you’ll make the baby Jesus cry?” The true paradox put to words in a classic song. Plus it serves up a rap by Detox.

3. “Purse First” by Bob the Drag Queen

I think the song is simply brilliant. The lyrics are ridiculous just like Bob the Drag Queen. “It is a known fact that a woman do carry an evening bag at dinner time, You see it on Real Housewives of Atlanta, You see it on Real Housewives of Potomac, You even see it on Little Women LA! I don’t know why you all gagging, Purse first, purse first, walk into the room purse first…”

4. “Love You Like a Big Schlong” by will.i.am

Leave it to will.i.am to gag us with a big schlong. As always, will.i.am takes the innocence of Selena Gomez’ “Love You like a Love Song” and turns it on its ear in this hit song remake! “No shade, no tea / I’m a size queen looking for 23 (centimeters!)”

5. “Servin’ It Up” by Peppermint

Peppermint delivered this scrumptious song before her debut on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” It has a club feel and what could be better than singing about food and boys? “I’m servin’ it up!”

6. “Valentina” by Alaska

Not sure why I’m stuck on this song. Maybe because it was so freaking clever to take what happened to Valentina on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and make it into a hit. And what could be better than a parody of the global success of “Despacito.” Ha, ha, ha… laughing all the way to the bank.

7. “The Big Girl” by Eureka O’Hara

Found it! Indeed, Eureka did. Win or lose the finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” this song was a success for the “Big Girl.” She moved mountains and hearts — plus she did it all standing in line at “the Buffet baby.”

8. “This Is How We Jew It” by Detox

Never take Detox seriously. LOL. I love this refreshing holiday song that brings joy to the Jewish traditions of Hanukkah and the Jewish boys we cherish. Shalom.

9. “Werquin Girl” by Shangela

“Clock the hair. Clock the mug.” I don’t know one drag queen who has not performed this song. Shangela has a way of making hit songs that you can’t stop singing. I mean she told us all she was a “professional.” I believe it! Love this!

10. “Dream a Litte Dream” by Ginger Minj

Soulful. Beautiful. Heartfelt. I love listening to this song during my self-care time.

11. “The Chop” by Latrice & Manilla

Two besties telling you how it is. Don’t worry about those naysayers full of negativity. Serve up that fish, be glamorous… even if you get “the chop.” Fun song to keep your head up and move on.

12. “Jungle Kitty” by Bebe Zahara Benet

“I’m pussy bitch…” And, yes, she is all pussy. This song is everyday Bebe Zahara Benet. It’s wild, crazy and then some. I can feel all my puss with this song. Plus it’s so catchy, I sing it all day long. “Rrrrra-ka-ta-ti-ti-ta-ta, Yeah, I’m pussy, bitch!, Ooh-la-la-la-la-la-la, C’est bon, c’est bon, Do-go-choco-la-ta-la, You can’t take my snatch, Drag it up, wild it up, Give me more, bring it to the ball!” Okurrrrrr!

Photo Credit: David Bryant

