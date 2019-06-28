PPSAT Charlotte to increase services

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic welcomed the community to the new Charlotte health center on June 4. Among those in attendance: Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles (from left); Planned Parenthood South Atlantic president Jenny Black; Sarah Bryant (who founded Planned Parenthood in Charlotte); capital campaign co-chair Jill Dinwiddie, Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen; capital campaign co-chair Crandall Bowles, capital campaign co-chair Linda Hudson and PPSAT board of directors chair Pamela Pearson. (Photo Credit: Planned Parenthood South Atlantic)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Planned Parenthood South Atlantic’s (PPSAT) new health center will double its square footage with its move to a building just outside of Uptown Charlotte this summer.

The new, state-of-the art health and education center at 700 S. Torrence St. will have more than 10,626 square feet for expanded client services, education and administrative offices.

“Planned Parenthood is deeply committed to providing Charlotte with a health and education center that befits the community’s stature within our four-state service area,” says Jenny Black, PPSAT president and chief executive officer. “Our patients and entire community deserve to access the highest quality of care possible, and that is why I’m so excited for this expansion of all that we do here in Charlotte.”

The move was funded by an ambitious capital fundraising campaign led by powerhouse business leaders Jill Dinwiddie, Crandall Bowles and Linda Hudson. The campaign, started in 2016, has so far raised $8.5 million of its $10 million fundraising goal.

“The new health center is important because given growth of Charlotte, we badly need expanded health care in a more accessible area for the population we serve. Many of our patients can’t get comparable care elsewhere. This new, larger facility demonstrates how much support there is for Planned Parenthood despite the current opposition across the country and in Charlotte,” co-chair Bowles says.

In 2018, PPSAT saw almost 4,000 individual patients in Charlotte for essential healthcare and administered more than 5,800 STI tests at the Albemarle Rd. health center.

The new health center, scheduled to open this summer, will continue to offer existing comprehensive health services such as birth control, cancer screenings, Pap tests, emergency contraception, pregnancy testing and options counseling, hormone affirming therapy for transgender patients, testing and treatment for sexually-transmitted infections. The new center will also allow PPSAT to expand services and begin providing abortion care.

“The new Planned Parenthood South Atlantic health and education center will raise the standard of care in Charlotte,” says Robin Perrigo-Mermans of The Merancas Foundation and PPSAT capital campaign committee member. “It will be a place open to all — women, men and teens — with no judgment, regardless of gender, income, status. As Charlotte grows so does the need for high-quality, affordable reproductive health services. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 62,000 women in Mecklenburg County are in need of publicly funded contraception, but just 21 percent receive these services. The expansion and accessibility of the new PPSAT health center will help to close this gap.”

To learn more about the services that PPSAT offers or for more information, visit plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

