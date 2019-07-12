Suicide prevention film to start production in Charlotte

A film about suicide prevention with a focus on the LGBTQ community will start filming in Charlotte in September. Filmmaker Esmeralda James is raising funds to pay actors and crew before production starts.

James has a background in audio mixing and recording, but for this project she wrote the script.

- - - advertisement - - -

Any funds raised beyond the cost of making the film will be donated to local charities, including Time Out Youth Center.

- - - advertisement - - -

For more information or to make a contribution, visit bit.ly/2JBYyR8.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -