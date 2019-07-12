MCC elects new moderator

SARASOTA, Fla. — Metropolitan Community Churches (MCC) elected Rev. Elder Cecilia Eggleston as their new moderator for a six-year term at the church body’s General Conference XXVII held recently. In doing so, for the first time in MCC’s 50-year history, it has elected someone who resides outside the U.S. Eggleston is from the UK.

She was installed on July 5 in a ceremony held during closing worship.

- - - advertisement - - -

Eggleston was previously pastor at Northern Lights MCC in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, served as a regional elder and most recently was supporter relationship manager for Send a Cow, among other positions.

In a video transcript from her candidacy, she shared, “These are our core values; inclusion, community, spiritual transformation and justice. … We need stability. We need to have an honest, open and respectful dialogue about what we need for the 21st century.”

Also elected to MCC’s Governing Board were: Clergy — Rev. Marie Alford-Harkey and Rev. Alberto Nájera (six-year terms) and Rev. Elder Diane Fisher and Rev. Paul Whiting (three-year terms); and Lay Members — James Chavis and Mark Godette (six-year terms) and Clare Coughlin and Chad Hobbs (three-year terms). They will assume their duties at the close of the July 25 Governing Board meeting.

- - - advertisement - - -

In other news, MCC church members from around the world made a pilgrimage after the conference held in Orlando, Fla. to Pulse to remember the victims.

Eggleston said, “Gun violence is a disease, a cancer that spreads around the world and infects the unlikely people. We know in MCC, a small group of people can change the world. Don’t go from here lost. Go from here sure. If we take one gun off the street, if we sing our protest songs and share our art, we can make a difference.”

MCC’s Council of Elders offered a prayer on the third anniversary of Pulse in June. “Although we are still asking why, we ask that rather give us 49 things that we can do differently in our families, our communities, in our congregations, in our countries to subvert the lack of love and to change oppression. Today as we cry more than 49 times, we ask you to open our mouths to carry your message of radical love and forgiveness. May revenge never find a nest in our actions.”

info: mccchurch.net.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.