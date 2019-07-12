Gay bingo moves to convention center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Gay Bingo, a major summertime fundraising event to support Palmetto Community Care (PCC), returns on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at a new venue, the Charleston Convention Center. The change allows for a larger number of attendees over previous facilities. Avita Pharmacy will serve as the presenting sponsor.

The theme this year is the Mad Hatter’s Ball, and costumes are encouraged. Patti O’Furniture will make her appearance again and keep the audience entertained. Bingo winners will be awarded prize packages valued in the hundreds of dollars each.

New to Gay Bingo is the Divine Divas initiative. Those selected will be transformed into drag stars for the night and will help Palmetto Community Care raise money for its programs and services. Participants should be willing to commit to at least three of the dance sessions beginning July 17 to learn the choreography for the performance. Divine Divas will get help selecting an outfit along with makeup and style tips. All participants should commit to raising at least $100. This new way to be a part of Gay Bingo is open to all; those interested should apply online at bit.ly/divinedivasapp.

PCC helping those living with HIV in the Charleston region while providing free HIV testing, education and prevention resources. The event serves not only as a fun evening, but as an important reminder that the HIV/AIDS epidemic is still affecting many in the community, LGBTQ and straight alike.

“We have sold out Gay Bingo every year since its inception, and we knew we had to move to a bigger space to keep growing this fabulous event,” said Jason Kirk, director of development and marketing for PCC. “This year’s theme is a perfect blend of fun and camp, and I can’t wait to see costumes inspired by ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and all the amazing hats that are sure to be showstoppers. We are so happy that Patti O’Furniture is back once more with her BVDs, and we are excited to add our Divine Divas into the mix for 2019. In the words of the Mad Hatter, ‘We’re all quite mad here — you’ll ﬁt right in!’” General admission tickets are $40 during the month of July and $50 starting Aug. 1. Tickets include bingo and entertainment. Food will be available for purchase along with a cash bar.

VIP tickets include a pre-event VIP reception at 5 p.m. with complimentary champagne plus premium seating and a free drink ticket plus bingo and entertainment. VIP tickets are $60 during the month of July and $75 starting Aug. 1.

Reserved tables are available ranging from $600 to $1,800.

More details and ticket purchasing is available online. For information on sponsorships or to purchase a reserved table, contact Kirk at 843-747-2273, ext. 216 or via email to jkirk@palmettocare.org.

info: charlestongaybingo.org.

