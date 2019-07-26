GGF meets challenge goal

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center recently sent out a challenge goal to the community and was able to raise $23,000 in 22 hours to reach its $75,000 goal. Now the Dawn S. Chaney Foundation is giving the organization $25,000 to net an even $100,000.

Because of the success of the challenge drive, Chaney has upped the ante and will continue to match all contributions made before Aug. 16 up to $25,000. Funds raised are going to the building of the new LGBTQ Center and fund the work that will happen there. Those who give $100 or more will have their names displayed on the donor wall of the facility. To make contributions, visit guilfordgreenfoundation.org/brighterfuture or by texting CENTER2020 to 44-321. The initial capital campaign goal was to raise $60,000.

In the meantime, construction has begun on center. The new space, located at 121 N. Greene St., is larger and more visible than the current LGBTQ Center space and is accessible and located on the ground floor.

Plans include upfitting the 1,800-square foot location with a new kitchen, lighting, carpeting and paint; purchasing new furniture and equipment for an event and gathering space for 50 people; and creating welcoming and collaborative spaces that feature a lounge, small group meeting room, and expanded resource library, the foundation shared.

Other ways to help include: volunteering to work at the center (contact center@ggfnc.org if interested); donating gently used clothing to the transgender clothing closet or a book from the center’s Amazon wish list to the its Queer Library; joining in an upcoming event; and/or telling friends about the center.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.