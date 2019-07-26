Six reasons why drugs and alcohol are not the answers to your problems

Many people turn to drugs and alcohol to help overcome their daily stresses and anxieties. This can be a very big mistake and can make your problems even worse.

Here are six things to remind you why drugs and alcohol are not the answers to your mental health issues.

1. Drugs and alcohol are dangerous to your health: Drugs and alcohol can ruin your health. Regardless of what you may think, drugs and alcohol do nothing but add more problems to your anxieties, fears and depression. Many people have died because they abused drugs and alcohol.

2. Avoiding your problems does not work: Avoiding your fears and your problems through the use of drugs and alcohol is not the answer. Eventually, you will have to confront your fears and mental health issues. Save yourself the time and heartache and confront your problems now rather than later. You will be better off in the long run.

3. Drugs and alcohol can make things difficult: Drugs and alcohol can make your problems even more complicated. Many professionals and former addicts have said that drugs and alcohol will only add more misery to your situation. Be smart and learn how to cope with your mental health issues the right way.

4. You won’t learn how to manage your problems: When you decide to face your fears, you will begin to learn how to manage your stresses and anxieties. As time goes by, you will become better in dealing with your mental health issues. This will make it easier to find the answers to your fears and anxieties.

5. Talk to a sober addict: If you still think that drugs and alcohol will solve your problems, then try talking to someone who has already been down that road. By talking to a sober addict, you will get the truth on how drugs and alcohol can destroy your life.

6. Getting professional help is the best option: There are many professionals out there who can help you in dealing with your mental health issues. There is nothing wrong with asking for assistance and making excuses will not help your situation. Talk to a counselor who can increase your chances of getting better.

Stan Popovich is the author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear Using Psychology, Christianity and Non Resistant Methods.” For information, visit managingfear.com.

