Our People: Brisa Ramirez

Brisa Ramirez is a member of the board for Charlotte Pride and an analyst at 25 Capital. Ramirez is one of the United States’ 600,000+ beneficiaries of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an immigration policy that allows individuals brought to the U.S. as children to continue to live, work and gain an education in the country. Ramirez has done extraordinary things with those opportunities, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S.B.A. in Finance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte while holding leadership roles in multiple student organizations. Since completing her education, Ramirez has established herself in the competitive capital markets industry and strives to inspire more women and minorities to join her in the field. Of her many accomplishments, Ramirez is most proud of being the favorite aunt to her seven-year-old niece and six-year-old nephew (as voted by Ramirez herself).

What inspired you to become a member of the Charlotte Pride Board?

I became involved with Charlotte Pride as a volunteer several years ago. It was actually how I experienced Pride for the first time. There was something about the atmosphere, the community and the people at Pride that made it feel like home. The more I got involved, the more I fell in love with the organization.

I vividly remember having “a moment” at Pride last year. I stood back, and it was as if everything went silent for a few seconds as I took note of my surroundings; people from all walks of life, coming together, selflessly giving their time and dedication to make the Festival and Parade a success — it was beautiful! I think that was the moment I decided to become more involved as a member of the board.

What would be your first question after waking up from being cryogenically frozen for 100 years?

Where can I get some coffee? (Once the coffee has kicked in) Do we live in a society where EVERYONE is equally empowered to live their best life?

In your day job, you work in the capital markets industry. What do you do to unwind from a long day of research and analytics?

At the end of a good workday, I like to reset with a nice workout.

What artist, whether it be a musician, poet, visual artist, etc, has most helped you through difficult times in your life?

“Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou is my go-to anytime the going gets tough.

You have a chance to win $1 million, but you must win a board game against the world’s best player. What game do you choose?

Cards Against Humanity (I think it qualifies as a board game). I can’t think of a time that I’ve played that game where the room was not full of laughter and comradery. Best case scenario I win $1,000,000, worst case, I’ll get a good laugh (win/win).

Name one of your LGBTQ+ heroes whom more people should know about.

I am a huge fan of Robin Roberts from GMA [“Good Morning America”], she has a tremendous life story that’s just inspiring! She’s a total Boss — Great role model!

She has a podcast called “Everybody’s Got Something”… a nice one to add to the playlist.

What is your favorite Charlotte hang-out spot?

I am a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, I make it a point to try new coffee places in Charlotte. So far, Trade and Lore in NoDa makes the best oat vanilla latte in town and hence is my favorite spot in Charlotte.

If I could wave a magic wand and give an unlimited amount of any resource to Charlotte Pride, what would it be and what would you use it for?

We have a tremendous team, from our staff, our volunteers, and the board; the strength and heart of our organization is our team. One resource that I think either makes or breaks an organization is its human capital, so that would be the resource I would want to have unlimited access to for Charlotte Pride. I’d use it to find more ways to serve our community and expand our reach.

What non-professional accomplishment are you most proud of?

I’m very proud of how I manage my finances today. It wasn’t always the case; I have a personal bank statement from over 10 years ago when I paid over $1,000 in overdraft fees in a single year. The art of frugality is something that I proudly employ today.

What do you hope to accomplish next?

As far as personal goals go, I’d like to become a better cook. Looking forward to taking a few cooking classes in the coming months.

