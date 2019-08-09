Charlotte Pride Event Schedule

AUGUST 9 | 5-8 PM

OFFICIAL CHARLOTTE PRIDE EVENT

CHARLOTTE PRIDE DOG DAY

A PAWS-ITIVELY FIERCE! DOGGIE FASHION SHOW!

Freedom Park, Shelter # 2

1908 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

FREE

facebook.com/events/1418606578292780/.

Charlotte Pride will be hosting an evening out at the park for you and your four-legged friend. They will be hosting a PAWS-itively Fierce! Doggie Fashion Show! Dogs have the chance to win in two categories: Best in Pride (rainbow and Pride-themed wear) and Natural Beauty. First and second prizes will be given for each category. Light refreshments will be available for the humans and treats and water for the pups.

AUGUST 9 | 6:30-8:30 PM

OUT WITH DANCE — YOUTH PRIDE DANCE 2019

Time Out Youth Center

3800 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28205

FREE

timeoutyouth.org.

Join an annual Pride dance sponsored by Charlotte Black Pride and Charlotte Pride. They will have food, DJ, live drag performance and will celebrate the grand opening of Time Out Youth’s new David Bohnett Cyber Center. Participants will get a first look at the 2019 Youth and Family Zone for Charlotte Pride 2019.

AUGUST 10 | 6-9:30 PM

UNI-TEA QUEERLESQUE SHOW & CANDIDATE FORUM

C3 Labs

2525 Distribution St., Charlotte, NC 28203

$35

facebook.com/events/483844905717790/.

CLT NOW is kicking off Charlotte Pride Week with the Queerlesque show. Queerly Beloved, based out of Atlanta, is a collective of queer artists of all spectrums entertaining in the arts of Burlesque, Drag and much more. In addition to the performance, Charlotte Pride will also conduct a forum with elected officials from Mecklenburg County to learn how they will engage the LGBTQ community. The candidates have been invited as a joint effort with YDNC LGBT+ Caucus and CLT NOW. Snacks are available throughout the night and are included in the paid admission. A cash bar will be available to purchase alcoholic beverages. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show begins at 6:45 p.m.

AUGUST 11 | 4-6 PM

OFFICIAL CHARLOTTE PRIDE EVENT

CHARLOTTE PRIDE INTERFAITH SERVICE

Caldwell Presbyterian Church

1609 E. Fifth St., Charlotte, NC 28204

FREE

facebook.com/events/1158685434255075/.

Charlotte Pride’s annual LGBTQ-affirming Interfaith Service is open to all people of all faith backgrounds in the community. This year, in recognition of Stonewall, the Interfaith service “comes home” to its original host, Caldwell Presbyterian Church.

AUGUST 13 | 11 AM-3 PM

OFFICIAL CHARLOTTE PRIDE EVENT

CHARLOTTE TRANS PRIDE JOB FAIR

Leon Levine Opportunity Center

Goodwill Opportunity Campus

5301 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208

FREE

facebook.com/events/656361794875485/.

Trans-affirming employers will be present to discuss career opportunities for transgender community members. Other folks from the LGBQ community are welcome. Confirmed employers so far include Bank of America, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, FedEx, Goodwill, JetStream, Novant Health, Turner Construction Company, Year Up CPCC and others.

AUGUST 13 | 2 PM

PRIDE SUMMIT

Beatties Ford Road Regional Library

2412 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216

FREE

cmlibrary.org/event/109660-lgbtq-summit.

Deepen your understanding of issues facing the LGBTQ community, network with others in our community from across Mecklenburg County, learn what organizations and individuals are doing to advance health, safety, fairness and inclusion in the LGBTQ+ community in North Carolina, learn about efforts to ensure LGBTQ protections in North Carolina. Meet established and emerging leaders, activists, advocates, community members and allies from throughout Mecklenburg County for an afternoon of learning and networking.

- - - advertisement - - -

AUGUST 13 | 6-9 PM

OFFICIAL CHARLOTTE PRIDE EVENT

CHARLOTTE TRANS PRIDE MIXER

Resident Culture

2101 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

FREE

facebook.com/events/733787003762553/.

Join Charlotte Trans Pride for a social mixer at Resident Culture in Plaza Midwood following the Charlotte Trans Pride Job Fair earlier in the day. This event venue is accessible for those using wheelchairs or other mobility devices, including accessible restrooms.

AUGUST 13 | 8:30 PM

DRAG TRIVIA PRIDE KICKOFF

Petra’s

1919 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

21+, $1 for new memberships

facebook.com/events/927598967593917/.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. Attendees can enjoy drink specials. This is hosted by Trivia Vixen, Onya and Point Butch Will Charmer. Doors open at 7 p.m. Team registration starts at 8 p.m. Check out at dragtrivia on Instagram at noon the day of for your hint of the day. Purchase your tickets and message Drag Trivia for table reservations.

AUGUST 14 | 8 PM

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY

Mellow Mushroom Uptown

255 W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28202

$20

facebook.com/events/632751833912098/.

Join hostess Onya Nerves for Wine Down Wednesday on Aug. 14 starting at 9 p.m. to kick off Charlotte Pride with a cast of drag queens. Get your tickets in advance; your admission includes front row access to the cast of drag queens where you can indulge in a selection of food from Mellow Mushroom. The house DJ will keep the party going from 8-12. $10 house wine bottles along with a signature cocktail special for the night will be available. Door cover starts at 8 p.m. Showtime begins at 9 p.m.

AUGUST 14 | 8PM

WHISKEY SHTICK PRIDE EDITION

Single Barrel Room

1221 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

FREE

facebook.com/events/1360733904089181/.

A comedy show featuring the top LGBTQIA+ comics from Charlotte and the surrounding areas. It is hosted by Shaine Laine and Glass Ceiling Comedy Productions.

AUGUST 15 | 5:30 PM

QUEEN CITY CONNECTS’ PRIDE CROSS COMPANY MIXER

Bar Argon

4544 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

FREE

queencityconnects.com.

Take this opportunity to expand your business card list from over 45 Charlotte area organizations, and for your company’s LGBT+ ERG/BRG to mix, mingle and connect with those who support the LGBTQ+ community.

AUGUST 15, 2019 | 6PM

MG PRIDE FAMILY PICNIC

Missiongathering Charlotte

420 E 15th St., Charlotte, NC 28206

FREE

facebook.com/events/1826325474137854/.

Join Charlotte Pride for their first annual Pride Family Picnic. They will have free food, drinks, cotton candy, bounce house, music, activities, crafts, lots of rainbows and lots of love.

AUGUST 15 | 6-8 PM

RISE WITH PRIDE

Ascent Uptown

225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC 28202

FREE

RSVP requested at bit.ly/2YMYPWV.

Join Equality North Carolina as Charlotte Pride teams up with their friends at Greystar Properties to host a Pre-Pride mixer at Ascent Uptown Charlotte. Revel at the panoramic views of Uptown Charlotte and beyond, enjoy a premium open beer and wine bar, nibble on treats and learn more about how to become involved in Equality NC, featuring Kendra Johnson, the organization’s executive director, with surprise guests to join in at the event.

AUGUST 15 | 7 PM

POUR PRIDE

Pour Taproom

1212 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

FREE (registration required, via Facebook)

facebook.com/events/2285970001479608/.

We’re excited to celebrate Charlotte Pride with Seabrooks Entertainment hosting Pride Music Bingo! There will also be drag performances and Shimmer Down will be in the house for all of your sparkle needs!

AUGUST 16, 2019 | 6PM

OUTWOD CHARLOTTE

Silver Wolf Crossfit

2128 Remount Rd., Charlotte, NC 28208

$30

iamout.org/events/charlotte/.

You’re invited to come #sweatforacause with OUTWOD. OUTWOD is not your typical workout fundraiser and is 100 percent inclusive and has something for every skill level. Register online at iamout.org/events/charlotte.

AUGUST 16 | 6:30 PM

PRIDE MASS

Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church

1510 E 7th St. Charlotte, NC 28204

FREE

facebook.com/events/635529626953314/.

A service to proclaim God’s love in all and especially within the LGBTQ+ community. Everyone is welcome. (Special appearance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte.)

- - - advertisement - - -

AUGUST 16 | 8 PM-MIDNIGHT

OFFICIAL CHARLOTTE PRIDE EVENT

CHARLOTTE PRIDE WOMEN’S TAKEOVER

Taproom Social

430 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

FREE.

facebook.com/events/2913927795344585/.

Open to all women-identified people. Drink specials, raffle prizes, and other goodies. Free gift bag for the first 150 people who attend!

AUGUST 16 | 8 PM

BEAR HAPPY HOUR – PRIDE FRIDAY

Crown Station

3629 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

FREE

facebook.com/events/1242855319226289/.

Annual Pride Friday Bear Happy Hour. An evening of drinks, music, and fun. The event is open to all.

AUGUST 16 | 8 PM

CELEBRATING PRIDE FEATURING BAD ROMANCE: A TRIBUTE TO LADY GAGA

The Fillmore Charlotte

820 Hamilton St., Charlotte, NC 28206

$12 presale, $15 day of show,

$7.50 on Groupon

facebook.com/events/447750569107704/.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and show begins at 8:30 p.m. Ticket prices will increase the day of the show.

AUGUST 16 | 10 PM

STONEWALL BIRTHDAY PRIDE DANCE PARTY

Visulite Theatre

1615 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte, North Carolina 28204

$10-$200

facebook.com/events/2352034605054921/.

Celebrate Stonewall Sports Charlotte’s 5th birthday, while honoring the 50th anniversary milestone of the Stonewall uprising. Featuring DJ “Neon the GlowGoBear,” with special guest entertainment and event host Arron Malachi.

AUGUST 16 | 9 PM

NEON ‘90S PRIDE KICKOFF PARTY

World of Beer

210 E Trade Suite E280, Charlotte, NC 28202

21+, $5

facebook.com/events/379116356129099/.

Pride Kickoff Party @ WOB Epicentre. Best of the ‘90s spun by DJ Eric B (Argon) plus two shows featuring: Skylar Michelle-Monet, Angela Lopez, Tia Douglas, Ashley Jordan, Breonna Tenae and Jayla Serena Mitchell. Showtimes are 9:30 p.m. and Midnight.

AUGUST 17-18

OFFICIAL CHARLOTTE PRIDE EVENT

CHARLOTTE PRIDE FESTIVAL & PARADE

Uptown Charlotte

FREE

charlottepride.org.

The Carolinas’ largest celebration of LGBTQ Pride! A two-day, free street festival with national and regional entertainment and parade on Sunday. The festival is on Aug. 17, 12-10 p.m. and Aug. 18, 12-6 p.m. The parade is on Aug. 18 from 1-3 p.m.

AUGUST 17 | 1-5 PM

OFFICIAL CHARLOTTE PRIDE EVENT

FLOURISH: A CELEBRATION OF LGBTQ ARTS & CULTURE

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

420 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

FREE

facebook.com/events/493848951364354/.

A mini- arts festival within the larger Charlotte Pride Festival, Flourish showcases the talents of local LGBTQ artists — including local LGBTQ choral and other musical groups, dancers, theatre, spoken word, visual art and more. It is open from 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 17.

AUGUST 17 | 10 PM

ZŪTOPIA JUST TWIRL PRIDE PARTY

WORLD Nightclub

900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28206

$25+ for General Admission, $40+ for VIP

facebook.com/events/307026879943505/.

Just Twirl Events proudly presents ZŪTOPIA featuring International DJ/Producer Dan Slater. A portion of proceeds will benefit Twirl to the World Foundation, including one of this year’s beneficiaries, Charlotte Pride.

AUGUST 17 | 10 PM

RAINBOWTOPIA

Basement Nightclub

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille

911 E. Morehead St, Charlotte , NC 28204

$15 advance, $20 door, 21+

facebook.com/events/2346494405614714/.

RAINBOWTOPIA is an annual girls’ party, featuring two stages of sound with national DJs, gogo dancers, party favors, giveaways, photo booth and more.

AUGUST 17 | 10 PM

CHASERS CHARLOTTE PRIDE AFTER PARTY: CREEPSHOW FEATURING ABHORA

Chasers Charlotte NoDa

3217 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

$15

facebook.com/events/383377212527811/.

The Creepshow, featuring Abhora of “Dragula” Season 2 and Priscilla Chambers of “Dragula” Season 3. Also appearing at the party is Vegas Van Dank and Misster, with special guests Lolita Van Dank, Reptilian Anderson Chambers and Pride Spotlight Performance by Skylar Michelle-Monet.

— Compiled by Charlotte Pride

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -