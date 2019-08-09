Queen City LGBTQ Events

Back to InFocus: Charlotte Index…

February

Human Rights Campaign Carolina Gala

hrccarolina.org.

Annual HRC black-tie fundraiser.

March

After Dark|Unlimited

gmccharlotte.org.

Charlotte Gay Men’s Chorus’ annual gala fundraising bash.

April

Reel Out Charlotte

reelout.org.

An annual festival of established and up-and-coming LGBTQ films.

House of Mercy AIDS Walk

thehouseofmercy.org.

Hosted annually in downtown Belmont, this fundraiser provides support for House of Mercy’s clients.

May

The Happening

fftc.org/clgf.

Annual Charlotte Gay and Lesbian Fund luncheon.

RAIN AIDS Walk

carolinarain.org.

This annual HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising event is the largest of its kind in the Carolinas.

Speed Street

600festival.com.

Uptown Charlotte is transformed by this celebration of motorsports featuring endless entertainment on two stages and countless vendors.

Time Out Youth Gala

timeoutyouth.org.

An evening of music, food and fun benefiting Time Out Youth Center. (Shifted from June to May)

June

Taste of Charlotte

tasteofcharlotte.com.

This foodie’s heaven event features a sampling of local culinary arts in Uptown Charlotte.

July

Charlotte Black Gay Pride

charlotteblackpride.org.

Annual event celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQ community. Pride festivities, expos, town halls and events.

August

Charlotte Pride

charlottepride.org.

Charlotte’s annual Pride festival takes Uptown Charlotte by storm. Latin Pride and Trans Pride (programs of Charlotte Pride) are also part of the annual event and have their own separate programming in addition to participating during the festival’s celebration.

Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade

charlottepride.org/parade.

Community-wide event with bands, organizations, businesses, arts groups, politicians and more that march in Uptown Charlotte.

LGBT-Friendly College Fair

campuspride.org.

Campus Pride hosts its regional LGBTQ-Friendly National College Fair in Charlotte.

Flourish Queer Arts Consortium

facebook.com/events/493848951364354.

A “Festival within a festival,” Flourish showcases Charlotte’s rich LGBTQ arts and cultural community during Charlotte Pride.

September

Festival in the Park

festivalinthepark.org.

Annual arts festival overtakes Freedom Park.

October

OUTSpoken

outspoken.uncc.edu.

UNC Charlotte’s annual LGBTQ speaker series.

November

World AIDS Day Luncheon

carolinarain.org.

A meal in tribute to the millions of people living with HIV or AIDS.

Gay Bingo Charlotte

carolinarain.org.

A wild, fun, outrageous costumes, song, dance, and totally unconventional fundraiser for RAIN.

[Editor’s Note: qnotes’ research into finding community events was only as good as what was available online and from other sources. Should readers find errors and wish to send corrections to the list or want to have an event listed, email qnotes with “InFocus addition” in the subject line to editor@goqnotes.com. qnotes wants to make these listings as accurate as possible to maintain the integrity of the information provided.]

— Compiled by qnotes Staff

