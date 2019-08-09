Queen City LGBTQ Events
Fundraisers, Film Screenings, Entertainment and More!
Back to InFocus: Charlotte Index…
February
Human Rights Campaign Carolina Gala
hrccarolina.org.
Annual HRC black-tie fundraiser.
March
After Dark|Unlimited
gmccharlotte.org.
Charlotte Gay Men’s Chorus’ annual gala fundraising bash.
April
Reel Out Charlotte
reelout.org.
An annual festival of established and up-and-coming LGBTQ films.
House of Mercy AIDS Walk
thehouseofmercy.org.
Hosted annually in downtown Belmont, this fundraiser provides support for House of Mercy’s clients.
May
The Happening
fftc.org/clgf.
Annual Charlotte Gay and Lesbian Fund luncheon.
RAIN AIDS Walk
carolinarain.org.
This annual HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising event is the largest of its kind in the Carolinas.
Speed Street
600festival.com.
Uptown Charlotte is transformed by this celebration of motorsports featuring endless entertainment on two stages and countless vendors.
Time Out Youth Gala
timeoutyouth.org.
An evening of music, food and fun benefiting Time Out Youth Center. (Shifted from June to May)
June
Taste of Charlotte
tasteofcharlotte.com.
This foodie’s heaven event features a sampling of local culinary arts in Uptown Charlotte.
July
Charlotte Black Gay Pride
charlotteblackpride.org.
Annual event celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQ community. Pride festivities, expos, town halls and events.
August
Charlotte Pride
charlottepride.org.
Charlotte’s annual Pride festival takes Uptown Charlotte by storm. Latin Pride and Trans Pride (programs of Charlotte Pride) are also part of the annual event and have their own separate programming in addition to participating during the festival’s celebration.
Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade
charlottepride.org/parade.
Community-wide event with bands, organizations, businesses, arts groups, politicians and more that march in Uptown Charlotte.
LGBT-Friendly College Fair
campuspride.org.
Campus Pride hosts its regional LGBTQ-Friendly National College Fair in Charlotte.
Flourish Queer Arts Consortium
facebook.com/events/493848951364354.
A “Festival within a festival,” Flourish showcases Charlotte’s rich LGBTQ arts and cultural community during Charlotte Pride.
September
Festival in the Park
festivalinthepark.org.
Annual arts festival overtakes Freedom Park.
October
OUTSpoken
outspoken.uncc.edu.
UNC Charlotte’s annual LGBTQ speaker series.
November
World AIDS Day Luncheon
carolinarain.org.
A meal in tribute to the millions of people living with HIV or AIDS.
Gay Bingo Charlotte
carolinarain.org.
A wild, fun, outrageous costumes, song, dance, and totally unconventional fundraiser for RAIN.
[Editor’s Note: qnotes’ research into finding community events was only as good as what was available online and from other sources. Should readers find errors and wish to send corrections to the list or want to have an event listed, email qnotes with “InFocus addition” in the subject line to editor@goqnotes.com. qnotes wants to make these listings as accurate as possible to maintain the integrity of the information provided.]
— Compiled by qnotes Staff