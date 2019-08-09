Char-Meck Government Leadership
City Council and Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners
Charlotte Mayor and City Council
Mayor Viola Alexander Lyles
Democrat
Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019
mayor@charlottenc.gov
704-336-2241
Mayor Pro Tem and City Council Member at-Large Julie Eiselt
Democrat
Elected 2015; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Transportation & Planning, Economic Development, Intergovernmental Relations
704-336-4099
julie.eiselt@charlottenc.gov
At Large
Dimple Ajmera
Democrat
Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Intergovernmental Relations, Transportation and Planning, Well-Managed Government (Budget)
704-336-2777
dimple.ajmera@charlottenc.gov
James Mitchell, Jr.
Democrat
Elected 2015; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Economic Development (chair), Intergovernmental Relations
704-336-3430
james.mitchell@charlottenc.gov
Braxton Winston
Democrat
Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Neighborhood Development (chair), Transportation & Planning
704-336-3185
braxton.winston@charlottenc.gov
District 1 (Dilworth, Plaza-Midwood, Grier Heights, Freedom Park, Myers Park, Eastover, Elizabeth, Chantilly)
Larken Egleston
Democrat
Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Intergovernmental Relations (chair), Neighborhood Development
704-336-3433
larken.egleston@charlottenc.gov
District 2 (Central Business District, Third and Fourth Wards, Wesley Heights)
Dr. Justin Harlow
Democrat
Elected 2017; not seeking re-election
Committee:
Neighborhood Development (chair), Economic Development
704-336-6105
justin.harlow@charlottenc.gov
District 3 (West Charlotte)
LaWana Mayfield
Democrat
Elected 2011; seeking election for at-large councilmember 2019
Committees:
Transportation & Planning (vice chair), Well-Managed Government (Budget), Intergovernmental Relations
704-336-3435
lmayfield@charlottenc.gov
District 4 (northeast Charlotte, from The Plaza to the City Limits. I-85 North runs through)
Gregory A. Phipps
Democrat
Elected 2013; not seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Well-Managed Government (Budget) (chair), Transportation & Planning
704-336-3436
gaphipps@charlottenc.gov
District 5 (East Charlotte, near N. Sharon Amity Rd., Albemarle Rd., Rama Rd., and Idlewild Rd.)
Matt Newton
Democrat
Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Economic Development, Neighborhood Development
704-336-3432
matt.newton@charlottenc.gov
District 6 (South Charlotte)
Tariq Bokhari
Republican
Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Intergovernmental Relations (chair), Well-Managed Government (Budget)
704-336-3431
tariq.bokhari@charlottenc.gov
District 7 (Southeast Charlotte, along Highway 51)
Edmund H. Driggs
Republican
Elected 2013; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Well-Managed Government (Budget) (vice chair), Economic Development (vice chair), Neighborhood Development
704-432-7077
edriggs@charlottenc.gov
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners
The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners are responsible for adopting the annual county budget, setting the county property tax rate and assessing and establishing priority of the many community needs, especially relating to health, education, welfare, mental health and the environment. The board also makes appointments to citizen advisory committees.
Elections for the Board are held in November of even-numbered years. Six commissioners are elected by district and three are elected at large.
At Large
Pat Cotham
Democrat
Elected 2014
980-314-2874
pat.cotham@mecklenburgcountync.gov
Trevor M. Fuller
Democrat
Elected 2014
980-314-2871
trevor.fuller@mecklenburgcountync.gov
Ella B. Scarborough
Democrat
Elected 2014
980-314-2879
ella.scarborough@mecklenburgcountync.gov
District 1
Elaine Powell, Vice Chair
Democrat
Elected 2018
980-314-2876
elaine.powell@mecklenburgcountync.gov
District 2
Vilma D. Leake
Democrat
Elected 2008
980-314-2875
vilma.leake@mecklenburgcountync.gov
District 3
George Dunlap, Chairman of the Board
Democrat
Elected 2012
980-314-2873
george.dunlap@mecklenburgcountync.gov
District 4
Mark Jerrell
Democrat
Elected 2018
980-314-2872
mark.jerell@mecklenburgcountync.gov
District 5
Susan B. Harden
Democrat
Elected 2018
980-314-2877
susan.harden@mecklenburgcountync.gov
District 6
Susan Rodriguez-McDowell
Democrat
Elected 2018
980-314-2878
susan.rodriguez-mcdowell@mecklenburgcountync.gov