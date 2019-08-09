Char-Meck Government Leadership

Back to InFocus: Charlotte Index…

Charlotte Mayor and City Council

Mayor Viola Alexander Lyles

Democrat

Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019

mayor@charlottenc.gov

704-336-2241

Mayor Pro Tem and City Council Member at-Large Julie Eiselt

Democrat

Elected 2015; seeking re-election 2019

Committees:

Transportation & Planning, Economic Development, Intergovernmental Relations

704-336-4099

julie.eiselt@charlottenc.gov

At Large

Dimple Ajmera

Democrat

Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019

Committees:

Intergovernmental Relations, Transportation and Planning, Well-Managed Government (Budget)

704-336-2777

dimple.ajmera@charlottenc.gov

James Mitchell, Jr.

Democrat

Elected 2015; seeking re-election 2019

Committees:

Economic Development (chair), Intergovernmental Relations

704-336-3430

james.mitchell@charlottenc.gov

Braxton Winston

Democrat

Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019

Committees:

Neighborhood Development (chair), Transportation & Planning

704-336-3185

braxton.winston@charlottenc.gov

District 1 (Dilworth, Plaza-Midwood, Grier Heights, Freedom Park, Myers Park, Eastover, Elizabeth, Chantilly)

Larken Egleston

Democrat

Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019

Committees:

Intergovernmental Relations (chair), Neighborhood Development

704-336-3433

larken.egleston@charlottenc.gov

District 2 (Central Business District, Third and Fourth Wards, Wesley Heights)

Dr. Justin Harlow

Democrat

Elected 2017; not seeking re-election

Committee:

Neighborhood Development (chair), Economic Development

704-336-6105

justin.harlow@charlottenc.gov

District 3 (West Charlotte)

LaWana Mayfield

Democrat

Elected 2011; seeking election for at-large councilmember 2019

Committees:

Transportation & Planning (vice chair), Well-Managed Government (Budget), Intergovernmental Relations

704-336-3435

lmayfield@charlottenc.gov

District 4 (northeast Charlotte, from The Plaza to the City Limits. I-85 North runs through)

Gregory A. Phipps

Democrat

Elected 2013; not seeking re-election 2019

Committees:

Well-Managed Government (Budget) (chair), Transportation & Planning

704-336-3436

gaphipps@charlottenc.gov

District 5 (East Charlotte, near N. Sharon Amity Rd., Albemarle Rd., Rama Rd., and Idlewild Rd.)

Matt Newton

Democrat

Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019

Committees:

Economic Development, Neighborhood Development

704-336-3432

matt.newton@charlottenc.gov

District 6 (South Charlotte)

Tariq Bokhari

Republican

Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019

Committees:

Intergovernmental Relations (chair), Well-Managed Government (Budget)

704-336-3431

tariq.bokhari@charlottenc.gov

District 7 (Southeast Charlotte, along Highway 51)

Edmund H. Driggs

Republican

Elected 2013; seeking re-election 2019

Committees:

Well-Managed Government (Budget) (vice chair), Economic Development (vice chair), Neighborhood Development

704-432-7077

edriggs@charlottenc.gov

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners are responsible for adopting the annual county budget, setting the county property tax rate and assessing and establishing priority of the many community needs, especially relating to health, education, welfare, mental health and the environment. The board also makes appointments to citizen advisory committees.

Elections for the Board are held in November of even-numbered years. Six commissioners are elected by district and three are elected at large.

At Large

Pat Cotham

Democrat

Elected 2014

980-314-2874

pat.cotham@mecklenburgcountync.gov

Trevor M. Fuller

Democrat

Elected 2014

980-314-2871

trevor.fuller@mecklenburgcountync.gov

Ella B. Scarborough

Democrat

Elected 2014

980-314-2879

ella.scarborough@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 1

Elaine Powell, Vice Chair

Democrat

Elected 2018

980-314-2876

elaine.powell@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 2

Vilma D. Leake

Democrat

Elected 2008

980-314-2875

vilma.leake@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 3

George Dunlap, Chairman of the Board

Democrat

Elected 2012

980-314-2873

george.dunlap@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 4

Mark Jerrell

Democrat

Elected 2018

980-314-2872

mark.jerell@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 5

Susan B. Harden

Democrat

Elected 2018

980-314-2877

susan.harden@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 6

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell

Democrat

Elected 2018

980-314-2878

susan.rodriguez-mcdowell@mecklenburgcountync.gov

