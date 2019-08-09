Char-Meck Government Leadership

City Council and Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners

by Camilla K. Cannon on August 9, 2019

Charlotte City Council: (left to right): Matt Newton, Tariq Bokhari, Gregory Phipps, LaWana Mayfield, Dimple Ajmera, James Mitchell, Mayor Vi Lyles, Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt, Braxton Winston, Ed Driggs, Justin Harlow and Larken Egleston. (Photo Credit: City of Charlotte)

Back to InFocus: Charlotte Index…

Charlotte Mayor and City Council

Mayor Viola Alexander Lyles
Democrat
Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019
mayor@charlottenc.gov
704-336-2241

Mayor Pro Tem and City Council Member at-Large Julie Eiselt
Democrat
Elected 2015; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Transportation & Planning, Economic Development, Intergovernmental Relations
704-336-4099
julie.eiselt@charlottenc.gov

At Large

Dimple Ajmera
Democrat
Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Intergovernmental Relations, Transportation and Planning, Well-Managed Government (Budget)
704-336-2777
dimple.ajmera@charlottenc.gov

James Mitchell, Jr.
Democrat
Elected 2015; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Economic Development (chair), Intergovernmental Relations
704-336-3430
james.mitchell@charlottenc.gov

Braxton Winston
Democrat
Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Neighborhood Development (chair), Transportation & Planning
704-336-3185
braxton.winston@charlottenc.gov

District 1 (Dilworth, Plaza-Midwood, Grier Heights, Freedom Park, Myers Park, Eastover, Elizabeth, Chantilly)
Larken Egleston
Democrat
Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Intergovernmental Relations (chair), Neighborhood Development
704-336-3433
larken.egleston@charlottenc.gov

District 2 (Central Business District, Third and Fourth Wards, Wesley Heights)
Dr. Justin Harlow
Democrat
Elected 2017; not seeking re-election
Committee:
Neighborhood Development (chair), Economic Development
704-336-6105
justin.harlow@charlottenc.gov

District 3 (West Charlotte)
LaWana Mayfield
Democrat
Elected 2011; seeking election for at-large councilmember 2019
Committees:
Transportation & Planning (vice chair), Well-Managed Government (Budget), Intergovernmental Relations
704-336-3435
lmayfield@charlottenc.gov

District 4 (northeast Charlotte, from The Plaza to the City Limits. I-85 North runs through)
Gregory A. Phipps
Democrat
Elected 2013; not seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Well-Managed Government (Budget) (chair), Transportation & Planning
704-336-3436
gaphipps@charlottenc.gov

District 5 (East Charlotte, near N. Sharon Amity Rd., Albemarle Rd., Rama Rd., and Idlewild Rd.)
Matt Newton
Democrat
Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Economic Development, Neighborhood Development
704-336-3432
matt.newton@charlottenc.gov

District 6 (South Charlotte)
Tariq Bokhari
Republican
Elected 2017; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Intergovernmental Relations (chair), Well-Managed Government (Budget)
704-336-3431
tariq.bokhari@charlottenc.gov

District 7 (Southeast Charlotte, along Highway 51)
Edmund H. Driggs
Republican
Elected 2013; seeking re-election 2019
Committees:
Well-Managed Government (Budget) (vice chair), Economic Development (vice chair), Neighborhood Development
704-432-7077
edriggs@charlottenc.gov

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners: (left to right, front to back) Pat Cotham, Ellla B. Scarborough, Chair George Dunlap, Vice Chair Elaine Powell, Vilma D. Leake, Mark Jerrell, Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, Trevor M. Fuller and Susan B. Harden. (Photo Credit: Mecklenburg County)

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners are responsible for adopting the annual county budget, setting the county property tax rate and assessing and establishing priority of the many community needs, especially relating to health, education, welfare, mental health and the environment. The board also makes appointments to citizen advisory committees.
Elections for the Board are held in November of even-numbered years. Six commissioners are elected by district and three are elected at large.

At Large

Pat Cotham
Democrat
Elected 2014
980-314-2874
pat.cotham@mecklenburgcountync.gov

Trevor M. Fuller
Democrat
Elected 2014
980-314-2871
trevor.fuller@mecklenburgcountync.gov

Ella B. Scarborough
Democrat
Elected 2014
980-314-2879
ella.scarborough@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 1
Elaine Powell, Vice Chair
Democrat
Elected 2018
980-314-2876
elaine.powell@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 2
Vilma D. Leake
Democrat
Elected 2008
980-314-2875
vilma.leake@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 3
George Dunlap, Chairman of the Board
Democrat
Elected 2012
980-314-2873
george.dunlap@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 4
Mark Jerrell
Democrat
Elected 2018
980-314-2872
mark.jerell@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 5
Susan B. Harden
Democrat
Elected 2018
980-314-2877
susan.harden@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 6
Susan Rodriguez-McDowell
Democrat
Elected 2018
980-314-2878
susan.rodriguez-mcdowell@mecklenburgcountync.gov

