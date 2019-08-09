Charlotte’s Ballot Box

Back to InFocus: Charlotte Index…

On Sept. 10, a primary election for the offices of mayor and city council will take place in Charlotte, N.C. A primary runoff is scheduled for Oct. 8 should the need arise. The city’s general election for mayor, and city council will take place on Nov. 5.

Also on Sept. 10 will be the special election for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. The special election was initiated following allegations of absentee ballot fraud during the 2018 race.

A list of the individuals running for each office can be found below. To register to vote and find your polling place, visit vote.org. To verify your registration status, visit mecknc.gov/BOE.

9th Congressional District

Dan Bishop, Republican

votedanbishop.com.

Dan McCready, Democrat

danmccready.com.

Allen Smith, Green Party

allenforcongress.com.

Jeff Scott, Libertarian

jeffscottforcongress.com.

Mayor

Roderick Davis, Democrat

roderickdavis.com.

Vi Lyles, Democrat (Incumbent)

vilyles.com.

David Michael Rice, Republican

kingdavid28205@gmail.com.

Joel Odom, Democrat

Joelodomforcharlotte.com.

Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel, Democrat

seetigressrun.com.

City Council

At-Large

Dimple Ajmera, Democrat

Dimpleajmera.com.

Julie Eiselt, Democrat

votejulieeiselt@gmail.com.

Jorge Millares, Democrat

Jorge4clt.com.

James (Smuggie) Mitchell, Democrat

Jamesworks4clt.com.

Joshua Richardson, Republican

pwforcharlotte.com.

LaWana Slack-Mayfield, Democrat

Votelawanamayfield.com.

Chad Stachowicz, Democrat

cs@chadforclt.com.

Braxton David Winston II, Democrat

Votebraxton.com.

District 1 (Dilworth, Plaza-Midwood, Grier Heights, Freedom Park, Myers Park, Eastover, Elizabeth, Chantilly)

Larken Egleston, Democrat (incumbent)

Votelarken.com.

Sean Smith, Democrat

Seanforcharlotte.com.

District 2 (Central Business District, Third and Fourth Wards, Wesley Heights)

Jessica C. Davis, Democrat

jessicadavisfordistrict2@gmail.com.

Malcolm Graham, Democrat

m.graham.12@aol.co.

Antoinette (Toni) Green

votegreenfordistrict2@gmail.com.

Jacob Robinson, Republican

robinsonjn22@gmail.com.

District 3 (West Charlotte)

Terry Brown, Democrat

voteterrybrown.com.

Caleb Theodros, Democrat

calebnc.com.

Victoria Watlington, Democrat

winwithwatlington.com.

District 4 (Northeast Charlotte, from The Plaza to the city limits. I-85 North runs through)

Richmond V. Baker, Democrat

richmondbaker.com.

Gabriel (Gabe) Cartagena

facebook.com/gabeincharlotte.

Charlene Henderson

facebook.com/charlene4charlotte.

Renee Perkins Johnson

reneeperkinsjohnson.com.

Brandon Pierce, Republican

Votebrandonpierce.com.

Charles Robinson

electcharlesrobinson.com.

District 5 (East Charlotte, near N. Sharon Amity Rd., Albemarle Rd., Rama Rd., and Idlewild Rd.)

Matt Newton, Democrat (incumbent)

mattnewtonfor5.com.

Vinroy Washington Reid, Democrat

vinroyreid8@gmail.com.

Mark L. Vincent, Democrat

mvincen123@gmail.com.

District 6 (South Charlotte)

Tariq Scott Bokhari, Republican (incumbent)

Tariqscottbokhari.com.

Gina Navarette, Democrat

facebook.com/ginaforcitycouncil.

District 7 (Southeast Charlotte, along Hwy. 51)

Ed Driggs, Republican (incumbent)

edriggs.com.

