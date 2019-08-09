Charlotte’s Ballot Box
Upcoming Special Elections and Primaries
On Sept. 10, a primary election for the offices of mayor and city council will take place in Charlotte, N.C. A primary runoff is scheduled for Oct. 8 should the need arise. The city’s general election for mayor, and city council will take place on Nov. 5.
Also on Sept. 10 will be the special election for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. The special election was initiated following allegations of absentee ballot fraud during the 2018 race.
A list of the individuals running for each office can be found below. To register to vote and find your polling place, visit vote.org. To verify your registration status, visit mecknc.gov/BOE.
9th Congressional District
Dan Bishop, Republican
votedanbishop.com.
Dan McCready, Democrat
danmccready.com.
Allen Smith, Green Party
allenforcongress.com.
Jeff Scott, Libertarian
jeffscottforcongress.com.
Mayor
Roderick Davis, Democrat
roderickdavis.com.
Vi Lyles, Democrat (Incumbent)
vilyles.com.
David Michael Rice, Republican
kingdavid28205@gmail.com.
Joel Odom, Democrat
Joelodomforcharlotte.com.
Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel, Democrat
seetigressrun.com.
City Council
At-Large
Dimple Ajmera, Democrat
Dimpleajmera.com.
Julie Eiselt, Democrat
votejulieeiselt@gmail.com.
Jorge Millares, Democrat
Jorge4clt.com.
James (Smuggie) Mitchell, Democrat
Jamesworks4clt.com.
Joshua Richardson, Republican
pwforcharlotte.com.
LaWana Slack-Mayfield, Democrat
Votelawanamayfield.com.
Chad Stachowicz, Democrat
cs@chadforclt.com.
Braxton David Winston II, Democrat
Votebraxton.com.
District 1 (Dilworth, Plaza-Midwood, Grier Heights, Freedom Park, Myers Park, Eastover, Elizabeth, Chantilly)
Larken Egleston, Democrat (incumbent)
Votelarken.com.
Sean Smith, Democrat
Seanforcharlotte.com.
District 2 (Central Business District, Third and Fourth Wards, Wesley Heights)
Jessica C. Davis, Democrat
jessicadavisfordistrict2@gmail.com.
Malcolm Graham, Democrat
m.graham.12@aol.co.
Antoinette (Toni) Green
votegreenfordistrict2@gmail.com.
Jacob Robinson, Republican
robinsonjn22@gmail.com.
District 3 (West Charlotte)
Terry Brown, Democrat
voteterrybrown.com.
Caleb Theodros, Democrat
calebnc.com.
Victoria Watlington, Democrat
winwithwatlington.com.
District 4 (Northeast Charlotte, from The Plaza to the city limits. I-85 North runs through)
Richmond V. Baker, Democrat
richmondbaker.com.
Gabriel (Gabe) Cartagena
facebook.com/gabeincharlotte.
Charlene Henderson
facebook.com/charlene4charlotte.
Renee Perkins Johnson
reneeperkinsjohnson.com.
Brandon Pierce, Republican
Votebrandonpierce.com.
Charles Robinson
electcharlesrobinson.com.
District 5 (East Charlotte, near N. Sharon Amity Rd., Albemarle Rd., Rama Rd., and Idlewild Rd.)
Matt Newton, Democrat (incumbent)
mattnewtonfor5.com.
Vinroy Washington Reid, Democrat
vinroyreid8@gmail.com.
Mark L. Vincent, Democrat
mvincen123@gmail.com.
District 6 (South Charlotte)
Tariq Scott Bokhari, Republican (incumbent)
Tariqscottbokhari.com.
Gina Navarette, Democrat
facebook.com/ginaforcitycouncil.
District 7 (Southeast Charlotte, along Hwy. 51)
Ed Driggs, Republican (incumbent)
edriggs.com.