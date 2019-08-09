Local & Regional LGBTQ Community Resources
Providing Support for All
Advocacy
ACLU of North Carolina
acluofnorthcarolina.org.
Campus Pride
704-277-6710
campuspride.org.
Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce
clgbtcc.org.
Elder Law Clinic at Wake Forest University
elder-clinic.law.wfu.edu.
Equality North Carolina
equalitync.org.
HRC Carolina
hrccarolina.org.
Mecklenburg Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Political Action Committee (MeckPAC)
meckpac.org.
North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Attorneys
919-834-6861
ncgala.org.
North Carolina Transgender Unity
nctgunity.org.
The Freedom Center for Social Justice
fcsj.org.
Safe Schools NC
safeschoolsnc.com.
Arts
Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte
atcharlotte.org.
Big Mammas House of Burlesque
bigmammasproductions.com.
Charlotte Pride Band
charlotteprideband.org.
Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte
gmccharlotte.org.
One Voice Chorus
onevoicechorus.com.
Queen City Theatre Company
queencitytheatre.com.
ReelOut Charlotte
charlottepride.org/reelout.
Stephen Seay Productions
bit.ly/2aBpAuC.
Faith
Caldwell Presbyterian Church
1609 E. Fifth St.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-334-0825
caldwellpresby.org.
Carolina Center for Spiritual Awakening
12125 Statesville Rd.
Huntersville, NC 28078
980-292-1062
awakeningcarolina.org.
Charlotte Atheists and Agnostics
charlotteatheists.org.
Charlotte Buddhist Vihara
3423 Stonehaven Dr.
Charlotte, NC 28215
charlottebuddhistvihara.org.
First Christian Church
1200 East Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28203
704-334-3771
fcc-charlotte.org.
First Presbyterian Church
114 W. Main St.
Lincolnton, NC 28092
704-735-8671
fpclincolnton.org.
First United Methodist Church
501 N. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-333-9081
charlottefirst.org.
Havurat Tikvah
2821 Park Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28209
980-225-5330
havurattikvah.org.
Holy Covenant United Church of Christ
3501 W. WT Harris Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28269
704-599-9810
holycovenantucc.org.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
1900 The Plaza
Charlotte, NC 28205
704-377-5439
htlccharlotte.org.
Inclusion Community United Methodist Church
21209 Catawba Ave.
Cornelius, NC 28031
inclusioncommunity.org.
Interfaith Equality Coalition
facebook.com/InterfaithEqualityCoalition.
M2M: Matters to Mission
The Evening Muse
3227 North Davidson St.
Charlotte, NC 28205
m2mcharlotte.org.
MeckMin
3900 Park Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28209
704-565-5455
meckmin.org.
MCC Charlotte
17121 Orr Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28213
704-563-5810
mymcccharlotte.org.
Missiongathering Charlotte
420 E. 15th St.
Charlotte, NC 28206
704-412-4028
mgclt.com.
Myers Park Baptist Church
1900 Queens Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28207
704-334-7232
mpbconline.org.
New Life MCC Gastonia
1201 S. New Hope Rd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
704-334-0350
newlifemccnc.org.
Park Road Baptist Church
3900 Park Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28209
704-523-5717
parkroadbaptist.org.
Piedmont Unitarian
Universalist Church
9704 Mallard Creek Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28262
704-510-0008
puuc.org.
ReBirth Cathedral
2229 Village Lake Dr.
Charlotte, NC 28212
980-819-2636
rebirthcathedral.org.
Seigle Avenue Presbyterian Church
600 Seigle Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-338-1914
seigleavenue.org.
Sacred Souls Community Church
2127 Eastway Dr.
Charlotte, NC 28205
980-237-0260
sacredsoulscommunitychurch.org.
St. John’s Baptist Church
300 Hawthorne Ln.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-333-5428
stjohnsbaptistchurch.org.
St. Luke Baptist Church
1600 Norris Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28206
704-375-9650
stlukembc.org.
St. Martin’s Episcopal Church
1510 E. 7th St.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-376-8441
stmartins-charlotte.org.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church
507 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-332-2901
stpeterscatholic.org/index.php/community-outreach/gaylesbian-ministry.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
115 W. 7th St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-332-7746
web.st-peters.org.
South Park Christian Church
6650 Park South Dr.
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-554-1066
southparkchristian.net.
Temple Beth El
5101 Providence Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28226
704-366-1948
templebethel.org.
Temple Or Olam
5300 Poplar Tent Rd.
Concord, NC 28027
704-720-7577
or-olam.org.
Trinity United Church of Christ
38 Church St. N.
Concord, NC 28025
704-782-1024
commachurch.com.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlotte
234 N. Sharon Amity Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28211
704-366-8623
uuccharlotte.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Lake Norman
484 Presbyterian Rd.
Mooresville, NC 28115
704-765-6088
uulakenorman.org.
Unity Fellowship Church
2508 N. Davidson St.
Charlotte, NC 28205
704-567-5007
ufccharlottenc.org.
Wedgewood Church
4800 Wedgewood Dr.
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-523-6108
wedgewoodchurch.com.
HIV/AIDS
Amity Medical Group
East Charlotte
6010 E. W.T. Harris Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28215
704-208-4134
South Charlotte
10508 Park Rd., Suite 130
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-208-4134
info@amitymed.org
amitymed.org.
Carolinas Care Partnership
5855 Executive Center Dr.
Suite 101
Charlotte, NC 28212
704-531-2467
carolinascare.org.
Hearts Beat as One Foundation
888-349-5558
heartsbeatone.org.
House of Mercy
304 McAuley Cir.
Belmont, NC 28012
704-825-4711
thehouseofmercy.org.
Lake Norman
Free Clinic
14230 Hunters Rd.
Huntersville, NC 28078
704-316-6611
lnchc.org.
Mecklenburg County Health Department
704-336-6500
Southeast Campus
249 Billingsley Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28211
Northwest Campus
2845 Beatties Ford Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28216
bit.ly/2YKpXpN.
PowerHouse Project
1420 Beatties Ford Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-334-6076
powerhousecharlotte.org.
Quality Comprehensive Health Center
3552 Beatties Ford Rd.
Charlotte, NC
704-394-8968
qhcsnc.org.
RAIN
601 E. 5th St., Ste. 470
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-372-7246
carolinarain.org.
Rosedale Medical
103 Commerce Centre Dr., Suite 103
Huntersville, NC 28078
704-948-8582
321 West 11th St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-948-8582
info@rosedaleid.com
rosedaleid.com.
Urban Ministry Center
945 N. College St.
Charlotte, NC 28206
704-347-0278
urbanministrycenter.org.
Medical
Amity Medical Group
East Charlotte
6010 E. W.T. Harris Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28215
704-208-4134
South Charlotte
10508 Park Rd., Suite 130
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-208-4134
info@amitymed.org
amitymed.org.
Novant Health Midtown Family Medicine
335 N. Caswell Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-384-7980
rhett.brown@novanthealth.org
nhmidtownfamilymedicine.org.
Planned Parent — Charlotte Health Center
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
700 S. Torrence St.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-536-7233
bit.ly/2GIKJzV.
Rosedale Medical
103 Commerce Centre Dr., Suite 103
Huntersville, NC 28078
704-948-8582
321 West 11th St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-948-8582
info@rosedaleid.com
rosedaleid.com.
Philanthropy
Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund
704-973-4500
fftc.org/clgf.
Sports
Carolina Softball Alliance
carolinasoftball.org.
Charlotte Front Runners
charlottefrontrunners.com.
Charlotte Rainbowlers
charlotterainbowlers.com.
Charlotte Roller Girls
charlotterollergirls.com.
Charlotte Royals Rugby
charlotteroyalsrugby.com.
One World Dragon Boat
oneworlddragonboat.org.
Queen City Tennis Club
qctc.org.
Stonewall Sports
bit.ly/2YDutWY.
Social & Support
Alpha Psi Kappa Fraternity
alphapsikappa.org.
Carolina Bear Lodge
carolinabears.org.
Carolina Transgender Society
carolinatransgendersociety.com.
Charlotte Black Gay Pride
charlotteblackgaypride.org.
Charlotte H2Os
charlotteh2os.ning.com.
Charlotte Latin Pride
charlottepride.org/latin.
Charlotte Trans Pride
charlottepride.org/trans.
Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce
clgbtcc.org.
Charlotte Pride
charlottepride.org.
Charlotte Tradesmen
charlottetradesmen.org.
Convergence Riders
facebook.com/ConvergenceRiders.
Genderlines
genderlines.org.
PFLAG Charlotte
pflagcharlotte.org.
Prime Timers of Charlotte
primetimersww.com/charlotte.
PRISM
prismcharlotte.org.
Queer People of Color Collective
bit.ly/2YK7kCi.
Southern Country
southerncountrycharlotte.com.
Transcend Charlotte
transcendcharlotte.org.
Transgender Healthcare Group
cthcg.org.
Youth
CPCC Spectrum Club
cpccspectrum.weebly.com/index.html.
facebook.com/groups/CPCCSpectrum.
LGBTQ Caucus
Davidson College
gecampbell@davidson.edu.
Gender Equity Center
Johnson & Wales University
jwu.edu/content.aspx?id=62480.
GLoBAL
Winthrop University
winthrop.edu/studentorgs/default.aspx?id=6197.
Pride JWU
Johnson and Wales University
facebook.com/pridejwu.
PRISM
LGBT young adults
prismcharlotte.wordpress.com.
facebook.com/prismcharlotte.
Queers & Allies
Davidson College
davidsonqanda.weebly.com.
facebook.com/DavidsonQueersandAllies.
Safe
Queens University
safequeensgsa.wordpress.com.
facebook.com/safeatqueens.
Spectrum
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
unccspectrum.wix.com/spectrum.
Time Out Youth Center
704-344-8335
timeoutyouth.org.
[Editor’s Note: qnotes’ research into finding community resources was only as good as what was available online and from other sources. Should readers find errors and wish to send corrections to the list or want to have a group listed, email qnotes with “InFocus addition” in the subject line to editor@goqnotes.com. qnotes wants to make these listings as accurate as possible to maintain integrity of the information provided.]
One Reply to “Local & Regional LGBTQ Community Resources”
Hi, the correct link for Genderlines would be http://www.genderlines.org
Thanks!