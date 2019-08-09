Local & Regional LGBTQ Community Resources

Back to InFocus: Charlotte Index…

Advocacy

ACLU of North Carolina

acluofnorthcarolina.org.

Campus Pride

704-277-6710

campuspride.org.

Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce

clgbtcc.org.

Elder Law Clinic at Wake Forest University

elder-clinic.law.wfu.edu.

Equality North Carolina

equalitync.org.

HRC Carolina

hrccarolina.org.

Mecklenburg Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Political Action Committee (MeckPAC)

meckpac.org.

North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Attorneys

919-834-6861

ncgala.org.

North Carolina Transgender Unity

nctgunity.org.

The Freedom Center for Social Justice

fcsj.org.

Safe Schools NC

safeschoolsnc.com.

Arts

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte

atcharlotte.org.

Big Mammas House of Burlesque

bigmammasproductions.com.

Charlotte Pride Band

charlotteprideband.org.

Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte

gmccharlotte.org.

One Voice Chorus

onevoicechorus.com.

Queen City Theatre Company

queencitytheatre.com.

ReelOut Charlotte

charlottepride.org/reelout.

Stephen Seay Productions

bit.ly/2aBpAuC.

Faith

Caldwell Presbyterian Church

1609 E. Fifth St.

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-334-0825

caldwellpresby.org.

Carolina Center for Spiritual Awakening

12125 Statesville Rd.

Huntersville, NC 28078

980-292-1062

awakeningcarolina.org.

Charlotte Atheists and Agnostics

charlotteatheists.org.

Charlotte Buddhist Vihara

3423 Stonehaven Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28215

charlottebuddhistvihara.org.

First Christian Church

1200 East Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28203

704-334-3771

fcc-charlotte.org.

First Presbyterian Church

114 W. Main St.

Lincolnton, NC 28092

704-735-8671

fpclincolnton.org.

First United Methodist Church

501 N. Tryon St.

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-333-9081

charlottefirst.org.

Havurat Tikvah

2821 Park Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28209

980-225-5330

havurattikvah.org.

Holy Covenant United Church of Christ

3501 W. WT Harris Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28269

704-599-9810

holycovenantucc.org.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

1900 The Plaza

Charlotte, NC 28205

704-377-5439

htlccharlotte.org.

Inclusion Community United Methodist Church

21209 Catawba Ave.

Cornelius, NC 28031

inclusioncommunity.org.

- - - advertisement - - -

Interfaith Equality Coalition

facebook.com/InterfaithEqualityCoalition.

M2M: Matters to Mission

The Evening Muse

3227 North Davidson St.

Charlotte, NC 28205

m2mcharlotte.org.

MeckMin

3900 Park Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28209

704-565-5455

meckmin.org.

MCC Charlotte

17121 Orr Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28213

704-563-5810

mymcccharlotte.org.

Missiongathering Charlotte

420 E. 15th St.

Charlotte, NC 28206

704-412-4028

mgclt.com.

Myers Park Baptist Church

1900 Queens Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28207

704-334-7232

mpbconline.org.

New Life MCC Gastonia

1201 S. New Hope Rd.

Gastonia, NC 28054

704-334-0350

newlifemccnc.org.

Park Road Baptist Church

3900 Park Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28209

704-523-5717

parkroadbaptist.org.

Piedmont Unitarian

Universalist Church

9704 Mallard Creek Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28262

704-510-0008

puuc.org.

ReBirth Cathedral

2229 Village Lake Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28212

980-819-2636

rebirthcathedral.org.

Seigle Avenue Presbyterian Church

600 Seigle Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-338-1914

seigleavenue.org.

Sacred Souls Community Church

2127 Eastway Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28205

980-237-0260

sacredsoulscommunitychurch.org.

St. John’s Baptist Church

300 Hawthorne Ln.

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-333-5428

stjohnsbaptistchurch.org.

St. Luke Baptist Church

1600 Norris Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28206

704-375-9650

stlukembc.org.

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

1510 E. 7th St.

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-376-8441

stmartins-charlotte.org.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church

507 S. Tryon St.

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-332-2901

stpeterscatholic.org/index.php/community-outreach/gaylesbian-ministry.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

115 W. 7th St.

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-332-7746

web.st-peters.org.

South Park Christian Church

6650 Park South Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28210

704-554-1066

southparkchristian.net.

Temple Beth El

5101 Providence Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28226

704-366-1948

templebethel.org.

Temple Or Olam

5300 Poplar Tent Rd.

Concord, NC 28027

704-720-7577

or-olam.org.

Trinity United Church of Christ

38 Church St. N.

Concord, NC 28025

704-782-1024

commachurch.com.

- - - advertisement - - -

Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlotte

234 N. Sharon Amity Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28211

704-366-8623

uuccharlotte.org.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Lake Norman

484 Presbyterian Rd.

Mooresville, NC 28115

704-765-6088

uulakenorman.org.

Unity Fellowship Church

2508 N. Davidson St.

Charlotte, NC 28205

704-567-5007

ufccharlottenc.org.

Wedgewood Church

4800 Wedgewood Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28210

704-523-6108

wedgewoodchurch.com.

HIV/AIDS

Amity Medical Group

East Charlotte

6010 E. W.T. Harris Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28215

704-208-4134

South Charlotte

10508 Park Rd., Suite 130

Charlotte, NC 28210

704-208-4134

info@amitymed.org

amitymed.org.

Carolinas Care Partnership

5855 Executive Center Dr.

Suite 101

Charlotte, NC 28212

704-531-2467

carolinascare.org.

Hearts Beat as One Foundation

888-349-5558

heartsbeatone.org.

House of Mercy

304 McAuley Cir.

Belmont, NC 28012

704-825-4711

thehouseofmercy.org.

Lake Norman Free Clinic

14230 Hunters Rd.

Huntersville, NC 28078

704-316-6611

lnchc.org.

Mecklenburg County Health Department

704-336-6500

Southeast Campus

249 Billingsley Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28211

Northwest Campus

2845 Beatties Ford Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28216

bit.ly/2YKpXpN.

PowerHouse Project

1420 Beatties Ford Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-334-6076

powerhousecharlotte.org.

Quality Comprehensive Health Center

3552 Beatties Ford Rd.

Charlotte, NC

704-394-8968

qhcsnc.org.

RAIN

601 E. 5th St., Ste. 470

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-372-7246

carolinarain.org.

Rosedale Medical

103 Commerce Centre Dr., Suite 103

Huntersville, NC 28078

704-948-8582

321 West 11th St.

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-948-8582

info@rosedaleid.com

rosedaleid.com.

Urban Ministry Center

945 N. College St.

Charlotte, NC 28206

704-347-0278

urbanministrycenter.org.

Medical

Amity Medical Group

East Charlotte

6010 E. W.T. Harris Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28215

704-208-4134

South Charlotte

10508 Park Rd., Suite 130

Charlotte, NC 28210

704-208-4134

info@amitymed.org

amitymed.org.

Novant Health Midtown Family Medicine

335 N. Caswell Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-384-7980

rhett.brown@novanthealth.org

nhmidtownfamilymedicine.org.

Planned Parent — Charlotte Health Center

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

700 S. Torrence St.

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-536-7233

bit.ly/2GIKJzV.

Rosedale Medical

103 Commerce Centre Dr., Suite 103

Huntersville, NC 28078

704-948-8582

321 West 11th St.

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-948-8582

info@rosedaleid.com

rosedaleid.com.

Philanthropy

Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund

704-973-4500

fftc.org/clgf.

Sports

Carolina Softball Alliance

carolinasoftball.org.

Charlotte Front Runners

charlottefrontrunners.com.

Charlotte Rainbowlers

charlotterainbowlers.com.

Charlotte Roller Girls

charlotterollergirls.com.

Charlotte Royals Rugby

charlotteroyalsrugby.com.

One World Dragon Boat

oneworlddragonboat.org.

Queen City Tennis Club

qctc.org.

Stonewall Sports

bit.ly/2YDutWY.

Social & Support

Alpha Psi Kappa Fraternity

alphapsikappa.org.

Carolina Bear Lodge

carolinabears.org.

Carolina Transgender Society

carolinatransgendersociety.com.

Charlotte Black Gay Pride

charlotteblackgaypride.org.

Charlotte H2Os

charlotteh2os.ning.com.

Charlotte Latin Pride

charlottepride.org/latin.

Charlotte Trans Pride

charlottepride.org/trans.

Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce

clgbtcc.org.

Charlotte Pride

charlottepride.org.

Charlotte Tradesmen

charlottetradesmen.org.

Convergence Riders

facebook.com/ConvergenceRiders.

Genderlines

genderlines.org.

PFLAG Charlotte

pflagcharlotte.org.

Prime Timers of Charlotte

primetimersww.com/charlotte.

PRISM

prismcharlotte.org.

Queer People of Color Collective

bit.ly/2YK7kCi.

Southern Country

southerncountrycharlotte.com.

Transcend Charlotte

transcendcharlotte.org.

Transgender Healthcare Group

cthcg.org.

Youth

CPCC Spectrum Club

cpccspectrum.weebly.com/index.html.

facebook.com/groups/CPCCSpectrum.

LGBTQ Caucus

Davidson College

gecampbell@davidson.edu.

Gender Equity Center

Johnson & Wales University

jwu.edu/content.aspx?id=62480.

GLoBAL

Winthrop University

winthrop.edu/studentorgs/default.aspx?id=6197.

Pride JWU

Johnson and Wales University

facebook.com/pridejwu.

PRISM

LGBT young adults

prismcharlotte.wordpress.com.

facebook.com/prismcharlotte.

Queers & Allies

Davidson College

davidsonqanda.weebly.com.

facebook.com/DavidsonQueersandAllies.

Safe

Queens University

safequeensgsa.wordpress.com.

facebook.com/safeatqueens.

Spectrum

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

unccspectrum.wix.com/spectrum.

Time Out Youth Center

704-344-8335

timeoutyouth.org.

[Editor’s Note: qnotes’ research into finding community resources was only as good as what was available online and from other sources. Should readers find errors and wish to send corrections to the list or want to have a group listed, email qnotes with “InFocus addition” in the subject line to editor@goqnotes.com. qnotes wants to make these listings as accurate as possible to maintain integrity of the information provided.]

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -