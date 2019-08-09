InFocus: Charlotte 2019 — LGBTQ Newcomer and Community Resource Guide
qnotes presents its annual newcomer, visitor and resident guide for Charlotte’s LGBTQ community. In print and online, find all the resources you need to make the best of your time here, whether you’re in for a short trip to the city, it’s your new-found home or your home of many years! Listings including bar history, election information, governmental and community resources, annual events.
Gay Bars and Clubs: A Look at Charlotte’s History
Char-Meck Government Leadership
Local & Regional LGBTQ Community
