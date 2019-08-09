InFocus: Charlotte 2019 — LGBTQ Newcomer and Community Resource Guide

qnotes presents its annual newcomer, visitor and resident guide for Charlotte’s LGBTQ community. In print and online, find all the resources you need to make the best of your time here, whether you’re in for a short trip to the city, it’s your new-found home or your home of many years! Listings including bar history, election information, governmental and community resources, annual events.

Gay Bars and Clubs: A Look at Charlotte’s History

Government 101

Char-Meck Government Leadership

Charlotte’s Ballot Box

Local & Regional LGBTQ Community

Queen City LGBTQ Events

