Fall fests dot the Carolinas’ landscape

Head Out for Some Fall Fun
Well, summer is winding down, but you’d hardly think so with the blistery heat we’ve experienced this year. Never fear! To cool things down a bit, we’ve assembled a sampling of fall festivals that will usher in the season and provide for a fun-filled time across the Carolinas.
FESTIVALS
Yiasou Greek Festival
Sept. 5-8
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
600 East Blvd., Charlotte
Times Vary
Take a step into the Grecian world for this long-running festival that began in 1978 that brings tasty food, entertainment, dance competitions and exhibitions, church tours, lectures, cooking demonstrations, shopping, kids playland and more. For months prior to the event, Charlotte area cooks and restaurants prepare desserts and plated meal components that are a staple for festival-goers. (Personally, I don’t know how they do it! The lines for plates are long, but so worth it!) They even have a drive-up food service for those on the go. Tickets are $3 and are available in advance or at the gate.
yiasoufestival.org.
Festival in the Park
Sept. 20-22
Freedom Park
1908 East Blvd.
Time Vary
In its 55th season, attendees can stroll around the park’s lake and get a glimpse of the work of artisans from across numerous mediums. Entertainment is provided on a number of stages across the festival footprint. And, there’s a plethora of food choices, too!
festivalinthepark.org.
International Festival
Sept. 21
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Barnhardt Student Activity Center
9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
This one-day festival honors the culture of over 50 nations and began in 1975. Enjoy music, dance and other activities that showcase international flavors. Admission and parking for the event are free. Check the website for directions to parking.
ifest.uncc.edu.
Carolina Balloon Fest
Oct. 18-20
Statesville, N.C.
(check the website for directions to parking and transportation to launch site)
Gates open at 3 p.m., opening day; 7 a.m., following days
It’s up and away with hot air balloon flights scheduled twice daily — early morning and late afternoon. All ballooning activities including static display, tethered rides and balloon flights are weather-dependent. Kick back and watch the flights and sights, live music, Artisan Village, food and craft beer and wine and more. Check the website for the full list of events during the festival.
carolinabaloonfest.com.
Apple Harvest Festival
Oct. 19
Main St., Waynesville
Hailed as one of the 10 Best Fall Harvest Festivals in the Nation, this festival is a celebration of the autumn harvest. Countless booths of fresh apple pies, tarts, caramel apples, ciders, jewelry, pottery and yard art will be present. Try your hand at hand-cranking ice cream or pressing apple cider, then taste the fruit of your labor. Live music, dancing, crafts and old-fashioned games abound!
bit.ly/2ZfhMWL.
Barbeque Festival
Oct. 27
Various Locations
Lexington, N.C.
Pig out at this festival held in the town famous for its pit-cooked pork. After you sample the barbecue, enjoy music, craft vendors, a car show and more.
barbecuefestival.com.
Queen City Fall Festival
Nov. 16
The Carole Hoefener Center
615 E. 6th St., Charlotte
1-5 p.m.
One of the largest fall festivals in the Queen City, this one-day event includes performances, games, food, drinks, bake sale, face painting and activities, crafts and vendors, plus door prizes and giveaways. Admission is free.
bit.ly/2Hfdogm.
Celebration of Seagrove Potters
Nov. 22-24
Luck’s Cannery
798 Pottery Hwy. NC-705, Seagrove
This festival showcases the works of more than 100 potters in what is considered to be the Pottery Capital of the U.S. Meet potters and other local artisans and see them at work on their creative pieces.
discoverseagrove.com.
POTPOURRI
Fall Colors
Take a jaunt to the North Carolina mountains in October and early November to see the brilliant fall colors while relaxing at one of numerous bed and breakfast locations, as well as other accommodations. Check locations for websites for more information. Or, enjoy a camping, canoe, kayaking or other outdoor adventure before the weather turns cold! There’s always something fun to do.
PRIDE FESTIVALS
South Carolina Black Pride
Aug. 22-25
Columbia, S.C.
southcarolinablackpride.com.
Port City Pride
Aug. 31
Wilmington, N.C.
bit.ly/2TMK8mb.
Charleston Pride Week
Sept. 7-14
Festival on Sept. 14
charlestonpride.org.
Outer Banks (OBX) Pridefest
Sept. 13-15
Nags Head, N.C.
obxpridefest.com.
Gaston Pride Festival
Sept. 14
Gastonia, N.C.
facebook.com/gastonpride.
Greensboro Pride Festival
Sept. 15
Greensboro, N.C.
greensboropride.org.
Catawba Valley Pride Festival
Sept. 21
Hickory, N.C.
catawbavalleypride.org.
Blue Ridge Pride Festival
Sept. 28
Asheville, N.C.
blueridgepride.org.
Pride Durham
Sept. 28
Durham, N.C.
pridedurhamnc.org.
NC Pride
Sept. 28
Raleigh, N.C.
bit.ly/2NiunSH.
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride
Oct. 4-5
Columbia, S.C.
scpride.org.
Alamance Pride Festival
Oct. 5
Burlington, N.C.
alamancepride.org.
Fayetteville Pride Community Picnic
Oct. 12
Hope Mills, N.C.
bit.ly/31VAyjL.
Pride Winston Salem
Oct. 19
Winston-Salem, N.C.
pridews.org.
Upstate Pride
Nov. 2
Spartanburg, S.C.
upstatepridesc.org.