News Briefs for 08.23.19

Candidate forum slated

Mike Collins is hosting a live broadcasted “Charlotte Talks” radio show on WFAE-FM on Aug. 28, 7 p.m., at McGlohon Theatre at Spirit Square, 345 N. College St., where he will welcome candidates for the at-large Charlotte City Council seats in the upcoming primary election. As of press time, those confirmed to participate are Dimple Ajmera, Julie Eiselt, Horge Millares, James Mitchell, Chad Stachowicz and Braxton Winston.

info: wfae.org.

Trans inmate gets moved

The Associated Press reported that transgender prisoner Kanautica Zayre-Brown was transferred to a women’s facility after an exhaustive process to gain her move to Anson Correctional Institution in Polkton, N.C. All of this came to fruition after the threat of an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit, along with prison officials’ review.

info: bit.ly/2Mo5KUP.

Lyft hosts clothing donation party

Transportation’s Lyft will host a rooftop donation party, “Two Is Too Few,” on Aug. 25, 2-6 p.m., at Nuvolé Rooftop Twenty Two, 220 E. Trade St., Suite 2200. Partygoers are being asked to bring new or gently-worn clothing to gain entry. Items donated will go to Transcend Charlotte’s TransCloset. Enjoy two complimentary beverages (including a special Lyft “Rainbow Ride” cocktail) and light snacks, all courtesy of Lyft. Onya Nerves will host the festivities, including a drag show and carpool lip-synch battle with prizes, and DJ Little Betty will be spinning. All guests will receive $20 in Lyft credits and a Lyft Zine. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a year-long membership and premium swag from the Human Rights Campaign. Space is limited to 150 and an RSVP and early arrival are encouraged.

info: lyft.com/cltpride.

PrEP fight brought to FDA

Treatment Action Group (TAG) Executive Director Mark Harrington shared that the organization and its partners brought the fight for expansion and equitable access to PrEP to the floor of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee hearing. TAG was concerned that Gilead was leaving out cisgender women and people of color studies. TAG questioned Gilead’s motives in letting Descovy (F/TAF) sit on the shelf for almost 15 years until the patent was about to run out on its existing PrEP drug Truvada. The advisory committee shared TAG’s concerns and recommended that Gilead conduct mandatory additional clinical trials to document that Descovy works for cisgender women who need PrEP and further document its safety and efficacy in key populations. Several advisory committee members reiterated TAG’s urging that there is no evidence to support claims from Gilead that Descovy is better than their existing PrEP option, Truvada, which is about to go off patent.

info: treatmentactiongroup.org.

Advocates call for abortion ban support

SC Equality Executive Director Jeff Ayers shared that on Sept. 10, a six-week abortion ban will be heard by the Senate Medical Affairs Committee. In lieu of this, the organization “stands firmly” with Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, in addition to other groups who oppose the ban. Citizen advocates are invited to speak in two testimony windows during the day with the Senate Medical Affairs Committee. Lowcountry and Upstate participants may be able to ride a bus to the hearing in Columbia, S.C.

info: scequality.org.

Center GO celebrated

The grand opening celebration for the offices for We Are Family, Alliance for Full Acceptance and Charleston Pride was held on Aug. 10 in North Charleston, S.C. with a ribbon-cutting with Mayor R. Keith Summey in attendance.

info: waf.org.

- - - advertisement - - -

Org welcomes new executive

United Nations Joint Program on HIV/AIDS has appointed Ugandan human rights advocate Winnie Byanyima as its new executive director.

info: unaids.org/en.

HRC Carolina names gala chairs

Rashawn Hawkins, April Splawn and Lee Robertson have been named chairs of the 2020 Human Rights Campaign North Carolina Dinner & Silent Auction which will be held on Feb. 22, 2020. Hawkins is a senior training manager for Sam’s Mart; Splawn is the principal of both Ebenezer Animal Hospital in Rock Hill and Crown Town Veterinary Management in Charlotte; and Robertson is a litigation partner at Robertson & Associates.

info: hrcclt.org.

Trans student nets court win

Gavin Grimm has won a suit against the Gloucester County School Board in federal court, RVA reported. The ruling stated that the school board violated Grimm’s rights as it related to the Fourteenth Amendment and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Grimm originally sued in 2015 when he was a high school student due to the board’s refusal to recognize his gender preference and by not allowing him to use the bathroom of his choice. Even with this victory and previous wins and setbacks, the case if not fully settled.

info: bit.ly/2Z0uxF6.

Film fest changes name

The North Carolina Gay + Lesbian Film Festival recently completed it last season using that name and will emerge next year as OutSouth Queer Film Festival, Indy Week reported. The Durham, N.C.-based event is the second-largest LGBTQ film festival in the Southeast.

info: bit.ly/2ZcGd30.

New HIV/AIDS resource unveiled

HIV and AIDS advocates from the Southern AIDS Coalition, AIDSVu and Gilead Sciences hosted a press call on Aug. 15 to unveil new tools and resources visualizing the impact of HIV in the South and “Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America initiative,” as well as preview the first-ever Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. The inaugural Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on Aug. 20 created an opportunity for advocates from across the country to collectively come together to raise awareness, erase HIV-related stigma and discrimination and advocate for crucial resources and solutions to end the HIV crisis in the South. This national day of recognition will provide a platform for advocates and activists to elevate this critical health crisis.

info: southernaidscoalition.org. aidsvu.org. gileadcompass.com.

GLSEN honors actress

The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) honored Octavia Spencer with the Inspiration Award at its gala earlier in August, The Associated Press reported.

info: bit.ly/2TI5DnO.

College boots out trans student

Yanna Awtrey was denied re-entry to Welch College in Tennessee after breast reduction surgery. The student began transitioning this past spring and was ordered to conceal his gender identity and attend Christian therapy.

info: bit.ly/2MlswwR.

Film resource removes birth names

IMDb has agreed to remove birth names in its database listings, Fast Company reported. This came after pressure from the LGBTQ community. Deadnaming is considered painful and an affront to those who are affected by the practice.

info: bit.ly/2KU6P3A.

Network to air ‘Pride’

A six-part documentary on the LGBTQ civil rights fight will be aired on FX in the near future. The limited series will chronicle the six decades of history through the work of six LGBTQ directors.

info: bit.ly/2Hd5unA.

ALFA goes ‘farming’

AIDS Leadership Foothills-Area Alliance initiated its The Farm syringe exchange program nearly a year ago and has introduced it during August in honor of its anniversary. The program was created by Director of Education and Promotion Liz Ramseur. The success of The Farm led to the expansion to a second office this year. The organization is featuring stories, syringe exchange news, harm reduction health updates and new videos on Facebook this month.

info: alfainfo.org. facebook.com/alfainfo.

Festival seeks supporters

Catawba Valley Pride will be held on Sept. 21 at the Salt Block and is seeking vendors and non-profits for its event.

info: bit.ly/2z4ueKc.

- - - advertisement - - -

Rutgers opens apps for editorial board

Rutgers University School of Public Health is launching a new journal, Annals of LGBTQ Public and Population Health, in 2020 and is now accepting applications for its editorial board and articles for submission. Email CVs and abstracts to lgbtqpubandpophealth@gmail.com to inquire.

info: sph.rutgers.edu.

Lender launches PROUD

Guaranteed Rate has announced the formation of PROUD, a new internal organization aimed at promoting LGBTQ acceptance in the mortgage lending workplace. To support continued inclusion at Guaranteed Rate, PROUD offers education, awareness and a support network for LGBTQ initiatives. “Our hope is that PROUD can create a domino effect where other companies across the country follow our lead and become more LGBTQ+ inclusive, helping to push equality forward for those still fighting for acceptance and visibility,” said Shimmy Braun, PROUD ambassador.

info: rate.com.

Museum receives accolades

Elsewhere, located in Greensboro, N.C., was named one of “North America’s Most Beautiful Arts and Music Residencies” on Soundfly’s Flypaper blog. Its residency program provides a unique venue from which to expand creatively and showcase one’s craft.

info: goelsewhere.org/2019residents.

Lingerie company hires trans model

Victoria’s Secret has welcomed its first transgender “angel,” Valentina Sampaio, to its company’s list of models. This came after the company received pressure when an officer stated that Victoria’s Secret would never include “‘transsexuals’ because ‘the show is a fantasy,’” The Associated Press reported.

info: bit.ly/2Naot61.

Center goes casual for gala

The LGBT Center of Raleigh is ditching a traditional sit-down, “stuffy” gala this year and hosting its newest event, FAB, the Fall Achievement Benefit, on Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., at CAM Raleigh, 409 W. Martin St. FAB will feature catered desserts and noshes while guests view the works of Rosana Castrillo Diaz, Gonzalo Puch, Marisol D’Estrabeau, as well as the ¡Viva Viclas! The Art of the Lowrider Motorcycle! exhibit. This year there is a $50 ticket for students/seniors/scholarship, as well as a $75 Couch FAB option where ticket holders can watch the awards ceremony from the comfort of home on live Facebook feed.

info: lgbtcentergala.com.

Series announces speakers

The Freedom Center for Social Justice, in partnership with Union Theological Seminary, will hold their Fall 2019 Liberating Theologies Speaker Series on Oct. 5 at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation in Charlotte, N.C. Speakers presenting are Rev. Dr. Kelly Brown Douglas, Dr. Kwok Pui Lan, and Rev. Dr. Marsha Foster Boyd. Douglas is dean of the Episcopal Divinity School at Union Theological Seminary where she is a professor of theology. Lan is a William F. Cole Professor of Christian Theology and Spirituality emerita at Episcopal Divinity School and the 2011 president of the American Academy of Religion. Boyd is president emerita of Ecumenical Theological Seminary in Detroit, Mich. The center is currently accepting proposal submissions from emerging theologians. Two people will be selected to speak on stage with the featured speakers and dialogue with them in a panel discussion afterward. Each will have 15 minutes to speak with a five-minute Q&A. Moderator for this event will be Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler. To serve as a sponsor for Liberating Theologies, email Ash Love at ash@fcsj.org.

info: bit.ly/33EDXVC. bit.ly/fall19lt.

Diversity project to be presented

The Diversity Recruiting Maturity Model will be presented at the HIREConf in October. It has been a collaborative effort by Total Engagement Consulting’s Stan Kimer and four other diversity consultants who have created a roadmap for planning and executing a diversity recruiting program.

info: bit.ly/2N87C3M.

YouTubers sue company

The SFist reported that eight YouTubers, seven from the U.S. and one from Canada, have sued the company for unfairly flagging LGBTQ-minded tags and channel descriptions as “offensive” or “sexually explicit.” Those named in the lawsuit are Chris Knight, Celso Dulay, Cameron Stiehl, Bria Kam, Chrissy Chambers, Chase Ross, Brett Somers and Lindsay Amer.

info: bit.ly/31O2Rk0.

Derby playoffs roll into Carolinas

The Women’s Flat Track Derby Association will hold their International Playoffs from Sept. 6-8 in Winston-Salem, N.C. with Greensboro Roller Derby serving as hosts, Rhino Times reported. The association released a statement saying it was their intent that it open barriers for those still penalized in the LGBTQIA+ community in North Carolina. The state has been hit hard with losses of revenue and reputation due to the passage of HB2 (“bathroom bill”) and its replacement HB142. Tickets are available online.

info: bit.ly/2P2tmjY. wftda.com.

ENC’s youth empowerment apps open

Equality North Carolina announced the opening of the application period for the 2019-2020 cohort of Rural Youth Empowerment Fellows. The year-long fellowship accepts eight to 10 LGBTQ young individuals (aged 18-28) and equips them with the tools, resources and mentorship to successfully execute a social justice project serving rural communities while developing leadership skills. From October 2019 to October 2020, the cohort will attend day-long leadership institutes in three different locations throughout the state, attend major Equality North Carolina community events, participate in monthly video conferences, work one-on-one with community mentors and receive fellowship grants to help offset costs associated with their project. The deadline for applying is Sept. 23 and is available online.

info: bit.ly/2KTFgr9.

Lez student parents sue officials

The New Canaan Advertiser reported that a Connecticut couple is suing local and state officials due to the removal of their teenage daughter from the home. The couple said that the situation has destroyed their relationship with their daughter “based on the false belief that they were mistreating the girl because she is lesbian.” And, the couple shared that the officials’ action led to their daughter abandoning her family.

info: bit.ly/2TJMRwI.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.