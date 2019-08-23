Second black trans woman murdered

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Alliance For Full Acceptance (AFFA) is “sounding the alarm,” saying that “we are in an absolute state of emergency for black transgender women.

The organization was contacted by the friends and family of Pebble LaDime “Dime” Doe, a black transgender woman who was murdered in Allendale County, S.C. on Aug. 4. Doe’s death made her the second black transgender woman to be murdered in as many weeks in the Palmetto State and the fourth known black transgender woman to have been killed since 2018.

Doe’s mother spoke with AFFA Executive Director Chase Glenn, and said that she was discouraged that none of the media seemed to be aware of her daughter’s death. She asked AFFA to use their resources to bring attention to Doe’s murder in hopes that someone might come forward offering tips to investigators and that there might be justice for Doe.

In response, AFFA issued the following statement from transgender Glenn: “I’m devastated by the news of Dime Doe’s murder in Allendale County. While our community is still reeling from the murder of one of our transgender sisters in North Charleston just two weeks ago, we now learn that a second black trans woman has been murdered not even one hundred miles away.”

While the motives of Doe’s murder are not yet known, “we do know that often, the crimes against trans women of color are fueled by anti-LGBTQ prejudice, racism and misogyny. Black trans women live at the intersection of multiple marginalized identities, are too often treated as disposable, and are experiencing epidemic levels of violence,” Glen added. “We are at a crisis point that demands the nation’s attention. At this moment, there is no sense of peace or security for our transgender community — and there won’t be until their lives are truly respected and valued by society.”

SC Equality Executive Director Jeff Ayers said, “I am angry, heartbroken and exhausted by the news of another life taken from our community. Violence against black trans women is a crisis, and has been for a long time — and nothing seems to change. In a recent released Grapevine Report it shows just how widely violence pervades our lives in the South. Fifty-eight percent of transgender women surveyed reported experiencing high levels of violence by strangers.”

AFFA and SC Equality said they are standing in solidarity with Doe’s family and friends, remembering them and calling for justice for all of the black transgender women who had been killed since 2018: Sasha Wall, Regina Denise Brown, Denali Berries Stuckey and LaDime Doe.

Those who have any information that pertains to this case that would be helpful to law enforcement in their investigation, call SLED at 888-CRIME-SC.

In related news, The Associated Press reported that South Carolina police said Dominick Archield turned himself in to face a murder charge for the killing of a transgender Denali Berries Stuckey in July and is being held in the Charleston County jail. North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard told the Post and Courier that Stuckey’s killing had not been classified as a hate crime, but remains under investigation.

AFFA Executive Director Chase Glenn said violence against black transgender women is becoming a crisis.

In North Carolina, Keyiariah Quick was found dead in Vass, N.C., but law enforcement officials do not suspect foul play, but others say the 25-year-old was murdered, Out magazine reported.

Quick was originally from a rural area an hour from Greensboro, N.C. Her friend Kris Wilson had moved to the city in 2005 and Quick stayed with her off and on over the years because she got no support from her parents who were not accepting of Quick’s transgender identity.

Not all of the details were available at press time and discrepancies surrounding the death are being investigated.

If Quick’s death is determined to be murder, this will be the second transgender woman to be killed in the Tar Heel State. In June Chanel Scurlock’s body was found in Lumberton, N.C. A suspect was arrested shortly afterward.

