Fall offers a fun-filled cornucopia of seasonal options

The official day for the beginning of fall is only a couple of weeks away and with summer setting, here are some ways to get into the cooler seasonal mood while having a lot of fun.

Hodges Family Farm

3900 Rocky River Rd. E.

Charlotte, NC 28215

hodgesfarmnc.com.

704-608-8897

Pumpkin Patch, day and night hayrides, petting zoo. Kid-friendly.

Carrigan Farms

1213 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy.

Mooresville, NC 28115

scarriganfarms.com.

704-664-1450

Daytime apple and pumpkin picking, hayrides. Nighttime haunted hayride.

Hall Family Farm

10713 Providence Rd. W.

Charlotte, NC 28277

hallfamilyfarm.com.

704-562-4021

Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, pedal go-karts, bonfires and hayrides.

Rural Hill

4431 Neck Rd.

Huntersville, NC 28078

ruralhill.net.

704 875 3113

Corn mazes day and night, pumpkin patch, local beer and wine tasting.

Breakout Escape Rooms

11025 Carolina Place Pky.

Pineville, NC 28134

breakoutgames.com.

704-769-9588

Mystery Mansion, Runway Train, Hostage are just a few different themes from which to choose.

Midway Wicked Woods

114 Midway Dr.

Statesville, NC 28625

midwaywickedwoods.com.

704 546-7615

Haunted woods, mazes and different scary themed buildings including a 3D clown room.

Haunted Mill & Blacklight Mini Golf

6325 W. Wilkinson Blvd.

Belmont, NC 28012

thehauntedmillnc.com.

704-829-6455

120-year-old mill, blacklight mini-golf.

Kersey Valley Spookywoods

1615 Kersey Valley Rd.

Archdale, NC 27263

spookywoods.com.

Train rides, haunted woods, Zombie Run and Club Spooky.

Hickory Grove Haunted Trail

4064 Mountain View St.

Gastonia, NC 28056

hghaunts.com.

Haunted trail, not kid-friendly.

Scarowinds

14523 Carowinds Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28273

carowinds.com.

704-588-2600

Theme park turns into scary attractions, haunted mazes, scary theme zones, rides and themed shows.

