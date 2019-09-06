Fall offers a fun-filled cornucopia of seasonal options
Make Plans to Pick Out a Pumpkin, Go on a Hayride, Walk Around a Corn Maze and More!
The official day for the beginning of fall is only a couple of weeks away and with summer setting, here are some ways to get into the cooler seasonal mood while having a lot of fun.
Hodges Family Farm
3900 Rocky River Rd. E.
Charlotte, NC 28215
hodgesfarmnc.com.
704-608-8897
Pumpkin Patch, day and night hayrides, petting zoo. Kid-friendly.
Carrigan Farms
1213 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy.
Mooresville, NC 28115
scarriganfarms.com.
704-664-1450
Daytime apple and pumpkin picking, hayrides. Nighttime haunted hayride.
Hall Family Farm
10713 Providence Rd. W.
Charlotte, NC 28277
hallfamilyfarm.com.
704-562-4021
Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, pedal go-karts, bonfires and hayrides.
Rural Hill
4431 Neck Rd.
Huntersville, NC 28078
ruralhill.net.
704 875 3113
Corn mazes day and night, pumpkin patch, local beer and wine tasting.
Breakout Escape Rooms
11025 Carolina Place Pky.
Pineville, NC 28134
breakoutgames.com.
704-769-9588
Mystery Mansion, Runway Train, Hostage are just a few different themes from which to choose.
Midway Wicked Woods
114 Midway Dr.
Statesville, NC 28625
midwaywickedwoods.com.
704 546-7615
Haunted woods, mazes and different scary themed buildings including a 3D clown room.
Haunted Mill & Blacklight Mini Golf
6325 W. Wilkinson Blvd.
Belmont, NC 28012
thehauntedmillnc.com.
704-829-6455
120-year-old mill, blacklight mini-golf.
Kersey Valley Spookywoods
1615 Kersey Valley Rd.
Archdale, NC 27263
spookywoods.com.
Train rides, haunted woods, Zombie Run and Club Spooky.
Hickory Grove Haunted Trail
4064 Mountain View St.
Gastonia, NC 28056
hghaunts.com.
Haunted trail, not kid-friendly.
Scarowinds
14523 Carowinds Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28273
carowinds.com.
704-588-2600
Theme park turns into scary attractions, haunted mazes, scary theme zones, rides and themed shows.