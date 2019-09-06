News Briefs for 09.06.19

UK pub shuttered

Gay Star News has ceased operations due to the economic “woes” of Brexit, Press Pass Q reported. Readers have poured out their “love” of the publication and expressed their disappointment in its closing.

Chamber hosts expo

The Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce will hold its Pride in Business Expo & Career Fair on Sept. 19, 2 p.m., at Camp Northend, 1824 Statesville Ave. Vendors will be on hand to showcase their businesses and speakers will share their expertise with event participants during five breakout sessions. There will also be an LGBT Healthcare Summit with modules sponsored by Novant.

Clever teen thwarts Trump

Seventeen-year-old Noah devised a way to reduce the attendance at a Trump rally in New Hampshire in August. He asked his supporters to go online and reserve tickets for the rally and simply not show up, thus having Donald Trump speaking to a significantly reduced crowd. Trump’s supporters were locked out of the event because they could not get tickets and were upset because of it. Noah’s Twitter hashtag #EmptySeatMAGATour began to trend due to the action.

Faith summit upcoming

The Affirming Interfaith Summit will be held on Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, 504 W. Chapel Hill St., in Durham, N.C. The one-day event will allow its participants to explore ideas on faith, such as what it means to be open and affirming as a congregation, ministering to the LGBTQ community, etc. A complete agenda is posted on the event’s website. Admission is free, but registration is required and available online.

Kilhefner slated as speaker

The Left Coast Forum ’19 will be held from Oct. 11-13 in Los Angeles, Calif., and will have as one of its speakers elder advocate Don Kilhefner. He will address the forum with his talk entitled: “The Stonewall Revolution at 50: What Was Achieved? What Remains For Queer Progressives And Their Allies To Move The Agenda Forward.”

Trans son commits suicide

Kyler Prescott, the 14-year-old transgender son of Katharine Prescott, took his own life after Rady’s Children Hospital-San Diego misgendered him, LGBTQ Nation reported. The youth had been taken to the hospital for “self-inflicted injuries and suicidal ideation” after encountering transphobic harassment. The staff’s misgendering appeared to cause increased anxiety for Kyler Prescott and five weeks later, he killed himself. The hospital has now been sued for discrimination and Katharine Prescott was awarded an undisclosed settlement.

Org voices against pub rhetoric

The Jerusalem Post reported that the Anti-Defamation League has spoken out against The Jewish Press for its “inflammatory rhetoric about the LGBTQ community.” The Press indicated that gays who march in Pride parades are like “animals, adulterers and thieves.”

Browning honored by national museum

LGBTQ Nation Managing Editor Bill Browning and his husband became part of U.S. history this summer with their contributions of memorabilia to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., Press Pass Q reported. The donations are now part of “Illegal To Be You: Gay History Beyond Stonewall.”

Popeye’s has a sell out

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen has succeeded in selling out nationwide its new non-homophobic chicken sandwich that’s “100 percent less homophobic than Chick-Fil-A,” GayRVA reported. Supplies that had been expected to last until the end of September were already exhausted. Lines were out the door after the sandwich’s introduction.

Mayor Pete to visit S.C.

Openly gay presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigeig will be on hand on Sept. 16, 6 p.m, at the Pee Dee Farms General Store, 125 W. Hwy. 501 for the 2019 Galivants Ferry Stump, considered the oldest and largest political “stump speaking” in the U.S., on Sept. 16. Joining him who have been announced that will be joining him are Former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn will be the master of ceremonies for the event. Blue Grass music will begin at 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Singer films video

Performer and singer Chloe has created a YouTube video of her “Dirty Disco” song, with filming at Bar at 316 in Charlotte, N.C. It features local drag queens Lilli Frost, Veronica White and Tia Douglas.

Guilford elects new leaders

The Guilford Green Foundation Board has elected co-chair and leader, Bil Guill, as its new board chair for the coming year. He is joined by Barbara Lawrence who is assuming the vice-chair position and Steve Stonecypher as treasurer.

RuPaul helps Trevor

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 11 queens A’Keria Chanel Davenport, Soju and Silky Nutmeg Ganache spent a day volunteering at The Trevor Project. The queens participated in a timely discussion about mental health and online bullying where they shared their different experiences both as bullies who were projecting their own unhappiness onto others and being bullied for who they are. Following the discussion, the queens participated in training to become crisis hotline volunteers.

Author Sparks cleared

A jury found that author Nicholas Sparks did nothing wrong when he fired school headmaster Saul Hillel Benjamin who accused him of discriminating against minority students and barring an LGBTQ club at the North Carolina private school, Epiphany School of Global Studies, he founded in New Bern, N.C., The Charlotte Observer reported.

