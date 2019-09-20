Pride fests in N.C.

Just because June has passed, it doesn’t mean celebrating our Pride is over! Many cities in NC have pride festivals this month.

NC Pride at Night

Raleigh, N.C.

NC Pride at Night started this new LGBTQ Pride festival in Raleigh, N.C. in 2018. It was started to celebrate the city’s first Pride celebration in 1988 for its 30th anniversary. The first year attracted over 5,000 people and featured activist Mandy Carter and singer David Hernandez.

This street festival and parade will be held at the intersection of Hargett and Harrington Sts. near Legends Nightclub on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 4-10 p.m.

This year’s festival will host singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer Todrick Hall on the Main Stage.

Pride: Durham, NC

Durham, N.C.

Pride: Durham, NC holds the annual celebration of community, family, Pride and activism in Durham, N.C.

A murder at Little River in 1981 led to demonstrations in front of the Durham County Court House from 1986-2000. NC Pride March and NC Pride were started in response to this, and later the LGBTQ Center of Durham took over the event as Pride: Durham, NC in 2018.

Join the fun of Pride: Durham, NC on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the parade starting at 11 a.m. The festival will be held at Duke University’s East Campus at 1304 Campus Dr.

Main stage will open at 1 p.m., with performances by DJ Gemynii, local drag performers and LoamLands.

Blue Ridge Pride

Asheville, N.C.

The Blue Ridge Pride Center, Inc. formed in 2009 to bring together the diverse LGBTQ population of the area. Held for the first time in October of 2009, 2,000 people showed up to celebrate and learn more, even on a rainy day.

The 11th Annual Blue Ridge Pride Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pack Square Park. This festival will feature the theme “Becoming Our Greatest Selves Together.” It will also feature 200 booths, music, food and two stages with the following acts:

Main Stage: Laura Blackley and the Wild flowers, Aaron Woody Wood, Modern Strangers, Ryan RnB Barber, 80H Project, Asheville Gay Men’s Chorus, Wild Bodema, Beer City Sisters, and drag performers.

Cafe Stage: Melissa McKinney, Lo Wolf, Nick Gonnering, Cynthia McDermott, Knotty Gs

Pride Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Pride Winston-Salem was founded in 2013 to increase the visibility of the LGBTQ communities in Winston-Salem and surrounding areas.

Pride Winston-Salem will sponsor events and programs that celebrate the LGBTQ community including: T With a Tude (a panel discussion for the transgender community and families), Pride Healthy Living events and the Pride Festival. This festival is the state’s third-largest Pride festival and parade bringing in 29,000 people to Downtown Winston-Salem!

This event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, on Trade St. in the Downtown Arts District, and will feature a festival, parade and food truck rally.

