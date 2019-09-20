Film fest welcomes noted creatives

The OUT at the Movies Int'l LGBT Film Festival includes the Southeast U.S. premiere of the Brazilian film 'Primos.'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 2019 OUT at the Movies Int’l LGBT Film Festival will be held from Oct. 2-6 at Wake Forest University’s Byrum Welcome Center, 1834 Wake Forest Rd., and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts ACE Theatre Complex (Main/Babcock/Gold Theatres), 1533 S. Main St., featuring an array of 27 films from filmmakers covering a wide variety of themes, along with 10 Q&A sessions, five parties and one salon panel discussion. Additionally, 27 filmmakers, actors and documentary subjects will be in attendance.

The five-day event kicks off on Oct. 2 with an exclusive donor/filmmaker cocktail party. This party is for donors at the Supporting Actor level and above. Visit outatthemovies.org/sponsors to learn more or to become a participant.

Among the highlights are the Southeastern U.S. premiere of the Brazilian film, “Primos” (“Cousins”), the North Carolina premiere of the acclaimed documentary, “Circus of Books,” the festival favorite, “Gay Chorus Deep South” and the sexually-charged, “Sauvage” (“Wild”).

Del Shores will return to the Triad with two films, “Six Characters In Search of a Play” and “Cognitive,” and Randy Jones of the Village People will join in as a festival juror and share his talents at an evening reception. Ann Walker, another Winston-Salem favorite, will be on hand for “From Zero to I Love You,” joined by her co-star, Scott Bailey. Nicole Conn will be in attendance with her newest film, “More Beautiful for Having Been Broken,” one of the closing night features. Mauro Carvalho and Thiago Cazado of “Primos” will be flying in from Brazil.

On Oct. 3, North Star LGBTQ Center will host the screening of “Proper Pronouns,” a film about four North Carolina transgender clergy members who battle narrow-mindedness within the religious community, their families and North Carolina natives. Of the 30 transgender, ordained ministers in the U.S., six reside in the Tar Heel State. The film will be shown at the Byrum Welcome Center and will include a reception and a Q&A session after the screening with director Meg Daniels, and featured clergy Dawn Flynn, Liam Hooper, Debra Hopkins and Mykal Shannon, along with moderator Angela Mazaris.

On Oct. 4, 7 p.m., at the Byrum Welcome Center, there will be a screening of the documentary “5B” which tells the story of a year spent by Dr. Sam Pegram of Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in the AIDS ward at San Francisco General Hospital in the 1980s.

Additional filmmakers, actors and subjects set to be part of the festival are: “The Garden Left Behind,” transgender actors Carlie Guevara, Kristen Lovell and Tamera Williams; “Gay Chorus Deep South,” subject Ash Blow and Triad Pride Performing Arts’ William Southerland (moderator); “Circus of Books,” director Rachel Mason will be joining the festival via Skype from London; and “Can’t Stop the Music,” Village People’s cowboy Randy “RJ” Jones (will serve as a juror).

Each night there will be a reception and Out Late Drinks after screenings at various locations, as well as a closing awards party.

Individual screening tickets are $10, flex passes (good for five films) are $40 and festival passes (one admission to all films) are $75. Sponsorship opportunities begin at $50 and include screening tickets, flex and/or festival passes. Festival passes, flex passes and/or screening tickets purchased online will be available for pickup at the Byrum Welcome Center on Oct. 3-4 beginning at 6:15 p.m. and at UNCSA’s ACE Theatre Complex on Oct. 5-6 beginning at 11:15 a.m. Tickets are also available at screening venues beginning 45 minutes before showtime.

A complete list of films, trailers, ticket and sponsorship opportunities are available online.

info: bit.ly/2O4Q2yb.

