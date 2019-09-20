News Briefs for 09.20.19

HRC Foundation to host presidential town hall

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has announced that it will host a CNN Democratic presidential town hall that will focus on LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles, California in October. The event will take place on the eve of National Coming Out Day. As of press time, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had committed to join the tall hall. To qualify for the town hall, candidates must meet the same thresholds the Democratic National Committee (DNC) laid out for its September and October debates — hitting two percent in four DNC-approved polls and garnering 130,000 unique donors. The polls for this town hall must be released between June 28 and Sept. 25, The Hill reported.

Pride service slated

Duke Memorial and Calvary-Resurrection United Methodist Churches will hold a special worship service, Queerly Beloved, at the end of Pride: Durham NC on Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m., at 504 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham, N.C. Preaching will be the Rev. M. Barclay, co-founder and executive director of enfleshed. Those from the LGBTQ community who wish to participate in the service as an usher or communion server should contact David Prater via email at mylifeasaphoenix@gmail.com. Contributions are welcome to help defray the costs of the honorarium and travel expenses for Re. Barclay and musicians, as well as operational expenses of the service and following reception. A special offering will be collected at the service for iNSIDEoUT180. Any donations toward Queerly Beloved NC that go above the amount needed for the cost of the service will be redirected into the offering for iNSIDEoUT180. Contact Stuart Harrell at Stuart.Harrell@gmail.com with pledge information.

Kimer nets new gig

Stan Kimer, owner of Total Engagement Consulting by Kimer, was recently appointed as the National Diversity Council’s vice president of training. The part-time role will enable him to support the council’s workplace diversity and inclusion initiatives. Kimer will lead workshops on unconscious bias training.

Finances focus of report

The 2nd Annual LGBTQ+ Community Finances Report which was released in recent months stated that 87 percent of LGBTQ borrowers are falling behind on their financial goals. Fifty-four percent survey subject said that they wished that they had avoided educational debt. Three in 10 shared that their student loan debt was unmanageable.

Trans athletes get push back

The Raleigh News & Observer reported that the conservative, non-partisan lobbying group North Carolina Values Coalition says they are unhappy with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s approved policy that allows transgender students to play on sports teams according to the gender of which they identify. Because of the discontent with the policy, the coalition is asking for concerned citizens to sign their petition against the policy.

Job fair welcomes diversity

In August, Charlotte Pride and Bank of America held a job fair at Goodwill Opportunity Campus in Charlotte, N.C. that drew 60 transgender and gender-queer individuals and recruiters from approximately a dozen companies that market themselves as transgender-inclusive, The Associated Press reported.

Police protect parade

Serbian police recently stepped up to protect a gay Pride parade which was attended by the country’s openly gay prime minister.

Pulse survivors lead Christian rally

Two gay survivors of the Pulse nightclub massacre have decided to leave their “LGBTQ lifestyle” behind and have organized a rally to promote Christians who have done the same thing. Angel Colon and Luis Javier Ruiz are teaming up with the conservative Florida Family Policy Council to hold the event, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Trans woman burned to death

Bee Love Slater has become the 18th transgender woman to be killed in 2019. The woman of color was found burned to death inside a car in Clewiston, Fla., WFMY and CBS News reported.

Wade, Union market GLSEN fundraising T-shirt

A limited-edition T-shirt is being marketed by NBA star Dwayne Wade and his actress wife Gabrielle Union in support of Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN). The couple are using their celebrity to raise the funds, as well as promoting inclusion for youth in grades K-12. The shirts are $35 and are available online, Yahoo shared.

Bad business decisions noted

The New York State comptroller has asked the CEOs of 41 companies — including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and AT&T — to stop making corporate donations to politicians who support anti-LGBTQ policies, Quartz at Work reported.

Brunch celebrates 10th anniversary

Buff Faye’s Drag Brunch will be in a celebratory spirit on Sept. 22 when it marks its 10th year raising funds and bringing drag to the greater Charlotte community. The brunches began at Hartigan’s Irish Pub and then moved to other venues across the Queen City, eventually landing at Dilworth Grille, 911 E. Morehead St. A portion of proceeds benefit local charities such as Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Campus Pride, Regional AIDS Interfaith Network and Charlotte Humane Society, among others. The phenomenon of drag brunches has swept the nation, especially since there has been more acceptance of the art form due to “RuPaul’s Drag Race” hitting mainstream television.

College elects first gay prez

Weber State University has elected its first openly gay student body president. Bret Alexander, a graduate student at the school, overcame homelessness and depression growing up in his pursuit of improving his life, the New Canaan Advertiser shared.

Gospel singer shocks nation

The Associated Press reported that Albert Nabonibo’s decision to come out has created a shockwave across Rwanda. The Gospel singer made his declaration on a Christian YouTube channel interview.

AI used to detect suicide risk

The Trevor Project is using a $1.5 million AI Impact grant from Good to expand its suicide prevention services. The organization is using this tool to detect the risk of suicide in LGBTQ youth and veterans, Rewire reported. This technology, however, will not replace their live counselors.

Foundation appoints interim leader

The Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Sandy Nathan as their interim executive director.

Woman shares mother’s story

North Carolina’s Brenda Scurlock, the mother of slain transgender Avery Scurlock, has expressed her feelings over the violence by which her child was killed, how it has devastated her family and stated that she wanted the perpetrator, Javaras Hammonds, to get the death penalty. Saying, “that was my child,” she told The Associated Press that she did not know until after the death that Avery presented as female and went by the name of Chanel. She knew he was gay, but was unaware of the transgender status. She has learned what being transgender means and has obtained support from LGBTQ advocates.

LGBTQ credit union nets approval

Michigan’s Superbia Credit Union has become the nation’s first LGBTQ-based one of its kind. It expects to launch in 2020 and in in the process of forming a board and hiring executive staff.

Lyft benefit helped trans community

Public transportation company Lyft held a donation event on Aug. 25 Nuvolé Rooftop TwentyTwo where they collected clothing for Transcend Charlotte’s TransCloset, a free clothing service available for trans-identified individuals and anyone struggling with issues related to gender expression near Charlotte. Highlights of the event were: more than 700 items of clothing were collected for donations and nearly $2,000 in Lyft ride credits distributed as a result; more than 60 HRC memberships distributed; nearly 100 attendees; there were four drag show performances and 12 lip sync performances and first and second place Lip-Sync Carpool Karaoke winners got a two-night stay at the AC Hotel and $50 gift card to the Rooftop Bar; five-plus clothing donations entered participants into a raffle for two $100 Lyft Credits; and 80 percent of attendees brought more than five items.

Org expands youth outreach

We Are Family in Charleston, S.C., has announced the expansion of their GSA Support Services with the addition of their Generating Solidarity through Action initiative.

Chorus invites participants

The Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus has announced the kick-off of their 25th anniversary concert season. They are currently welcoming participants to join the chorus. No formal audition is required. An open rehearsal, where interested parties can attend, will take place on Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1801 Hillsborough St., in Raleigh, N.C. Email president@tgmchorus.org to learn more.

Sports class announced

Sixteen LGBTQ young adults have been awarded OUTAthlete fitness scholarships through The OUT Foundation. The class is comprised of gay, lesbian, transgender, queer, intersex and pansexual recipients ranging in age from 22 to 31 years of age across 12 states.

Game condemns conversion therapy

McKrae Game, a minister who founded Hope for Holness, a South Carolina-based organization, has come out as gay and is now condemning the practice of conversion therapy and disavowed the “ex-gay” ministry, The Progress Pulse shared.

Institute releases law finding

The Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession has released its 2019-20 Review on the State of Diversity and Inclusion in the Legal Profession.

