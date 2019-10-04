Women’s Health Month marked with events

Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure

October 5

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is a 5K event that raises awareness and money for breast cancer and research toward cures.

The race starts in Uptown Charlotte and covers a 3.2 mile course around the city. This event includes a Kids FunZone area, 1 Mile Fun Run, 50 Yard Dash, Survivor Village and Parade, music, and more.

The festivities begin at 6 a.m. at S. Mint St.

The 2019 Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure has raised $563,006 so far, with a goal of $1,200,000!

Register at bit.ly/2lIKYDP.

komencharlotte.org.

Noelle Women’s Empowerment Event

October 5

Participants have the opportunity to get together and discuss the issues that affect women regarding health, careers and mental health.

The free event incorporates networking, guest speakers, panelists, vendors and open conversation. The event is not just for women, and is open to everyone who wishes to invoke change.

The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, McKnight Hall, 9025 University Rd.

Registration is available online.

bit.ly/2mg1w6v.

- - - advertisement - - -

Making Strides of Greater Charlotte

October 19

The American Cancer Society’s 17th Annual Making Strides against Breast Cancer Walk of Greater Charlotte is presented by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

This event welcomes all breast cancer survivors, friends and family, and gives the option of the full 2.8 mile route or a shorter 1.7 mile one. Donations and fundraising efforts will go toward saving more lives affected by breast cancer through research, free patient rides, lodging, wigs and other support services.

The walk takes place from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at AvidXchange Music Factory, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd.

More information is available online at bit.ly/2lIl3vU.

makingstrideswalk.org/charlottenc.

- - - advertisement - - -

LGBTQ Healthcare Symposium

October 25

The 4th Annual LGBTQ Symposium aims to provide culturally-competent care for LGBTQ patients by increasing participants’ knowledge for LGBTQ patients throughout their life.

There will be breakout sessions offered, as well as a sexual health panel with physicians.

It will be held at the Center for Learning and Development, 5039 Airport Center Pky., Building K, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Registration is $99 and is available online.

bit.ly/2nmesri.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -