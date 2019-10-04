Tech company establishes strategic partnership

WASHINGTON, D.C. — LGBT Tech, a non-profit that encourages early adoption and use of new technologies and that engages with public policy leaders, has announced its partnership with Crown Castle. Crown Castle is the largest provider of shared communications infrastructure in the United States, and Connected by Good is its program focused on improving public spaces where people connect; promoting public safety and advancing access to education and technology.

Specifically, Crown Castle is supporting LGBT Tech’s PowerOn program in the U.S. capitol city, which empowers homeless and vulnerable LGBTQ individuals by providing devices such as cell phones, tablets and computers, allowing them to access the resources and opportunities they provide, the partners shared.

PowerOn works with several local organizations to accomplish its goals, including Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders, Mary’s House and its own network.

“We’re grateful for Crown Castle’s support of the PowerOn program, and we join others in recognizing that it does more than just connect communities with infrastructure — the company and its employees connect with the communities where it operates,” said Christopher Wood, executive director and co-founder of LGBT Tech. “We appreciate Crown Castle’s support of the LGBTQ population and share a desire to ensure the wireless infrastructure we use in our program continues to meet the community’s needs with crucial wireless expansions.”

“LGBT Tech’s work in D.C. is critical as we continue to help everyone stay connected to the resources they need,” said Andrea Bradford, marketing and communication executive for Crown Castle. “Crown Castle is honored to partner with LGBT Tech to bring connectivity to homeless and vulnerable LGBTQ individuals in the District.”

LGBT Tech bases its public policy stands on research and seeks to expand research to better LGBTQ people all around the world.

Youth homelessness is a crucial issue and the partners are working to ease the burden for the marginalized LGBTQ individuals.

info: lgbttech.org. crowncastel.com.

