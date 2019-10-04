News Briefs for 10.04.19

RYE fellowship apps still open

The Equality North Carolina Foundation’s Rural Youth Empowerment Fellowship application cycle for 2019-2020 is currently accepting applicants. The year-long mentorship and training program for LGBTQ youth in rural areas of North Carolina gives its participants valuable tools in executing a social justice project serving rural communities, as well as developing leadership skills.

info: equalityncfoundation.org/programs/rye_fellowship.

Youth conference empowers youth

The Carolina Conference on Queer Youth, “Intersectionality: The Starting Point,” will be held on Oct. 18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Popp Martin Student Union, 9201 University City Blvd. In its seventh year, the event is presented by Time Out Youth Center, the university’s Office of Identity, Equity, and Engagement, along with Equality North Carolina. Educators, support staff, counselors, therapists, helping professionals, individuals in higher education, community members and undergraduate and graduate students from across the Carolinas will come together to discuss topics that support LGBTQ youth. Keynote speakers are Dr. Vanessa Drew-Branch and Eddie Harris. Attendees will be served a continental breakfast and lunch. CEU’s are available for professionals. The cost is $50/professional and $10/undergraduate, graduate students. Registration is available online.

info: timeoutyouth.org/CCQY/register.

Basket up for auction bid

The LGBT Center of Raleigh is having its live auction during its Fall Achievement Benefit on Oct. 5. Up for the highest bidders are a VIP package for “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World 2019 Tour” to be held on Oct. 31 at the Durham Performing Arts Center and a Triangle Entertainment Package basket chock full of items that someone could use for holiday gifts. It includes items from Raleigh Little Theatre, Carolina Ballet, North Carolina Symphony and NCSU Live to name a few. For all the sports fans, the center has tickets for North Carolina State University Football, and the Carolina Mudcats, as well as a trip to Marbles IMAX, Alamo Draft House, Nasher Museum of Art, a Triangle Food Tour, or a day at Adventure Landing. Bidders must be present to win.

info: lgbtcenterofraleigh.org.

Calgary sees film premiere

Katherine and Nick North’s “Just Another Beautiful Family” short documentary film premiered at the Calgary International Film Festival in September. It features transgender Nick and queer Katherine as part of a family of seven. The filmmakers wanted to show what a “happy, loving family looks like with queer parents.”

info: beautifulfamiliesproject.com.

GBO nets new bar

A new LGBTQ bar, Twist, has opened in Greensboro, N.C. It is located 435-M Dolley Madison Rd. Its owners are David Gregory and Joe Wagner. The two said that their soft opening welcomed more patrons than they had expected. They told Yes! Weekly that the establishment was a neighborhood gay bar where the LGBTQ community and straight clientele can mingle.

info: bit.ly/2nJOs9T. facebook.com/TwistLoungeGSO.

- - - advertisement - - -

Porter makes Emmy history

Fashionista Billy Porter made history when he was presented with the Best Actor in a Drama Series award at the Emmys held in September. He was the first openly gay man to win an Emmy Award. for his role of Pray Tell on FX’s “Pose,” The Associated Press reported.

info: bit.ly/2nTe1Fj.

Girls rock to new digs

The non-profit Girls Rock Charlotte welcomed the community on Sept. 21 to their grand opening at their new NoDa home located at 423 E. 22nd St., in Charlotte, N.C. “Rock on 22nd is the headquarters for rock and reel fun and marks the first time the group has had a home of their own,” organizers shared. A group of volunteers and youth worked over a nine-month period renovating the space. The organization plans to host free youth workshops, women rock retreats, volunteer meetings and more. “The vision for the house is to also offer a meeting and event space for other emerging non-profits in the Charlotte community,” added organizers. Girls Rock Charlotte welcomes girls and gender-diverse youth ages 8-18 to “rock their voice and power for equality for all.” They offer a rock music and film summer camp and programs to teach youth the skills, confidence and compassion to be future leaders, artists and allies.

info: girlsrockclt.org.

Pronouns get their day

The International Pronouns Day will be held globally on Oct. 16 where grassroots activities are participated in by individuals and groups on a local level. Registration is available online.

info: pronounsday.org.

Bathroom usage spurs walkout

North Buncombe High School students staged a walkout on Sept. 16 to protest boys’ usage of the girl’s bathroom, WLOS reported. The ruckus was created by boys who said they identified as girls, but clearly were not. Some students voiced their concerns and said that they did not feel safe in the girl’s bathroom. The school has a Gender Support Guidelines protocol. It ensures that those who have gone through the guidelines process are able to have access to the bathroom of the gender with which they identify.

info: bit.ly/2ndEg9j.

Awards nominees sought

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly and South Carolina Lawyers Weekly have opened up their nominations season for their 2019 Diversity & Inclusion Awards which will be presented on Dec. 11 at the Hilton Charlotte University. The award recognizes attorneys, firms and organizations who are significantly advancing diversity, inclusion and the dignity of all people in the Carolinas’ legal profession and in communities in which exceptional legal work impacts justice for all.

info: bit.ly/2nSF9Ew.

Workplace rights topic of discussion

Gerald Lynn Bostock (along with his attorneys Brian J. Sutherland and Thomas J. Mew, IV), the plaintiff named in the case of Bostock V. Clayton County, Georgia who was fired from his job as a county child welfare services coordinator when his employer learned he joined a gay recreational softball league, will discuss their case and the fight they have waged on behalf of all LGBTQ people to be free from workplace discrimination at a National Press Club Headliners event immediately following oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 8. The case will be one of two heard by the United States Supreme Court to determine whether discrimination against an employee because of sexual orientation constitutes prohibited employment discrimination “because of…sex” within the meaning of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

info: press.org.

Renaissance fest opens

The Carolina Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace will open on Oct. 5 in Huntersville, N.C., and will continue through Nov. 24. This annual event features a village showcasing fantasy and medieval times.

info: renfestinfo.com.

Report examines rural LGBTQ lives

The Movement Advancement Project released a new report in September, “Where We Call Home: LGBT People of Color in Rural America,” which examines the unique challenges of LGBTQ people of color in rural America and highlights distinct experiences across different communities of color. As the second publication in the “Where We Call Home” series, this report details how the structural challenges of rural life amplify acceptance of or discrimination against LGBTQ people of color. “Where We Call Home: LGBT People of Color in Rural America” is released in partnership with the Equality Federation, the National Black Justice Coalition and the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

info: lgbtmap.org. nbjc.org. nclrights.org. equalityfederation.org.

Group not recognized by Duke

The Raleigh News & Observer reported that Duke University’s student government chose not to recognize Young Life, a national Christian organization, as an official campus group due to its stance on LGBTQ issues.

info: bit.ly/2mjlf5f.

- - - advertisement - - -

‘RuPaul’ goes British

The U.S. television premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” will take place on Oct. 11th at 8 p.m. on Logo. Ten competitors from “across the pond” will compete for the crown. The queens competing include Baga Chipz (London), Blu Hydrangea (Belfast), Cheryl Hole (Essex), Crystal (London), Divina De Campo (West Yorkshire), Gothy Kendoll (Leicester), Scardey Kat (Wiltshire), Sum Ting Wong (Birmingham), The Vivienne (Liverpool), and Vinegar Strokes (London). RuPaul will host and judge alongside Michelle Visage, as well as newcomers Alan Carr and Graham Norton. Celebrity guest judges include Cheryl, Andrew Garfield, Maisie Williams, Geri Horner, Michaela Coel, Dame Twiggy and Jade Thirlwall.

info: viacom.com.

Down syndrome baby adopted

Italian, gay and single Luca Trapanese adopted a baby girl with Down syndrome a year ago. Alba was rejected not only by her own birth mother but by 20 families as well because of her condition, Queerty reported. Under Italian law, only married heterosexual couples between the ages of 18 and 45 are allowed to adopt, and only under special circumstances can singles do so. Trapanese has volunteered and worked with those with disabilities and felt he had the wear-with-all to navigate the parental role.

info: bit.ly/2mlRX5T.

World leaders adopt health declaration

MPact has reported that heads of state, health ministers, high-level policymakers civil society activists and health sector stakeholders came together at the United Nations headquarters in New York to adopt the 2019 Political Declaration on Universal Health Coverage. The signers committed their countries to providing coverage for all people by 2030 as set forth in the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. However, the initiative is “markedly weak” on key aspects necessary to realize full coverage for people who use drugs, sex workers, and LGBTI people. It falls short in naming these marginalized communities.

info: mpactglobal.org.

ABC franchise makes history

For the first time in “Bachelor Nation” history, a same-sex couple became engaged during the final episode of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Demi Burnett asked Kristian Haggerty to marry her. The two had been dating prior to the show’s taping and Burnett came to the show to explore her sexuality and what she wanted for her life. When show host Chris Harrison queried Burnett on what she wanted to do, she said that she really felt her relationship with Haggerty was it. Producers flew Haggerty, a non-“Bachelor” personality, to Mexico to be with Burnett to give them time to explore their relationship. At the show’s “After the Rose” episode, Haggerty reciprocated the gesture and asked Burnett to marry her. GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis shared in a statement, “Seeing two women get engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is a groundbreaking step forward towards including LGBTQ couples across reality television. Reality TV is finally moving towards storylines that LGBTQ audiences and allies have been craving for quite some time.”

info: abc.com. glaad.org.

Guilford launches calendar

The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center has launched an online calendar for local LGBTQ-related events called OUT and About Greensboro. A form is available online for submissions.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Servicemembers seek to remain on duty

Lawyers for two active-duty Airmen who are living with HIV urged a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to uphold a preliminary injunction granted in February that prevents the Trump administration from continuing with discharge proceedings against members of the U.S. Air Force living with HIV. The argument came in Roe & Voe v. Shanahan, the lawsuit filed last December on behalf of two Airmen, identified pseudonymously, by Lambda Legal, the Modern Military Association of America and pro bono partner Winston & Strawn LLP.

info: lambdalegal.org. modernmilitary.org.

Florida SAGE receives honor

The City Commission of Wilton Manors, Fla. honored SAGE at its Sept. 8 meeting when it passed a Proclamation declaring Sept. 22 to be SAGE of South Florida Day. On that day Mayor Justin Flippen and Vice Mayor Tom Green joined 100 SAGE members and guests at a 25th Anniversary Celebration held at Fort Lauderdale’s Pelican Grand Beach Resort.

info: sagewebsite.org.

Seniors get housing option

Living Out Palm Springs will be breaking ground on its LGBTQ luxury active living community for seniors. This development by KOAR International will feature 105 units for those who are 55 plus.

info: livingout.com.

Healthcare handbook released

GLMA announced the publication of their two-volume The GLMA Handbook on LGBT Health that includes health concerns, prevention and treatment options and also explores the impact of public policy, political and resource/funding issues have on the health and well-being of LGBTQ individuals. Those wishing to purchase the set can receive a 20 percent discount by using the promotional code Q29120. Discounts expire on Oct. 31.

info: glma.org.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.