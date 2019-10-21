LGBT History Month icons provide glimpse of heroes and trailblazers
Equality Forum's Annual Listing Showcases Rich Past and Present
LGBT History Month celebrates the achievements of 31 lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender icons. Each day in October, a new LGBTQ icon is featured with a video, bio, bibliography, downloadable images and other resources, made available by the Equality Forum. The Forum took over the responsibility for providing content, promotion and resources for LGBT History Month in 2006. Gay and Lesbian History Month, as it was called at its inception, was endorsed by GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, the National Education Association and other national organizations. There are now over 400 icons in the archives.
The LGBTQ community is the only community worldwide that is not taught its history at home, in public schools or in religious institutions, the Forum shared. LGBT History Month provides role models, builds community and makes the civil rights statement about the community’s national and international contributions.
