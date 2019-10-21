LGBT History Month icons provide glimpse of heroes and trailblazers

LGBT History Month celebrates the achievements of 31 lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender icons. Each day in October, a new LGBTQ icon is featured with a video, bio, bibliography, downloadable images and other resources, made available by the Equality Forum. The Forum took over the responsibility for providing content, promotion and resources for LGBT History Month in 2006. Gay and Lesbian History Month, as it was called at its inception, was endorsed by GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, the National Education Association and other national organizations. There are now over 400 icons in the archives.

The LGBTQ community is the only community worldwide that is not taught its history at home, in public schools or in religious institutions, the Forum shared. LGBT History Month provides role models, builds community and makes the civil rights statement about the community’s national and international contributions.

Detailed Profiles Available Now

Detailed Profiles to be Shared Next Week 22. James Ivory

23. Anne Lister

24. Arthur Mitchell

25. Julia Morgan

26. Anaraa Nyamdorj

27. Jared Polis

28. Angela Ponce

29. Keshav Suri

30. Lillian Wald

31. Edith Wharton

To learn more about the project and the multitude of icons or for more information, visit equalityforum.com

