LGBT History Month icons provide glimpse of heroes and trailblazers

Equality Forum's Annual Listing Showcases Rich Past and Present

by QNotes Staff on October 21, 2019

LGBT History Month celebrates the achievements of 31 lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender icons. Each day in October, a new LGBTQ icon is featured with a video, bio, bibliography, downloadable images and other resources, made available by the Equality Forum. The Forum took over the responsibility for providing content, promotion and resources for LGBT History Month in 2006. Gay and Lesbian History Month, as it was called at its inception, was endorsed by GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, the National Education Association and other national organizations. There are now over 400 icons in the archives.

- - - advertisement - - -

The LGBTQ community is the only community worldwide that is not taught its history at home, in public schools or in religious institutions, the Forum shared. LGBT History Month provides role models, builds community and makes the civil rights statement about the community’s national and international contributions.

- - - advertisement - - -

 

Detailed Profiles Available Now

Detailed Profiles to be Shared Next Week

22.
James Ivory
23.
Anne Lister
24.
Arthur Mitchell
25.
Julia Morgan
26.
Anaraa Nyamdorj
27.
Jared Polis
28.
Angela Ponce
29.
Keshav Suri
30.
Lillian Wald
31.
Edith Wharton

 

To learn more about the project and the multitude of icons or for more information, visit equalityforum.com.

 

Related Posts

- - - advertisement - - -

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.