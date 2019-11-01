State, national orgs lay out election endorsements

As voters hit the polls for early voting, a North Carolina statewide civil rights organization and a national one too share their endorsements for the General Election for 2019.

Equality North Carolina has provided picks across 12 key contest arenas, showcasing mayoral, city council, alderman and other municipal races. They are:

Carrboro:

Mayor — Lydia Lavelle

Alderman — Steve Friedman,

Susan Romaine and Damon Seils

Chapel Hill:

Mayor — Pam Hemminger

Town Council At-Large — Sue Hunter, Michael Parker, Amy Ryan and Renuka Soll

Charlotte:

City Council — District 1, Larken Egleston; District 5, Matt Newton; At-Large, Julie Eiselt and Braxton Winston

Davidson:

Town Commissioners — Jane Campbell and Jim Fuller

Durham:

Mayor — Steve Schewel

City Council, At Large — Javiera Caballero, Jillian Johnson and Charlie Reece

Greenville:

City Council, District 2 — John Landrine

(Despite a Pitt County Board of Elections ruling that showed that he actually lived in District 1, he has chosen to continue his District 2 bid and has not withdrawn from the race.)

High Point:

City Council, At Large — Joshua “Fox” Brown

(write-in candidate)

Hillsborough:

Mayor — Jenn Weaver

Town Board — Mark Bell and Matt Hughes

Huntersville:

Town Commissioner — Lance Munger

Morrisville:

Town Council, District 1 — Ann Robotti

Salisbury:

City Council — Ladale Benson, Al Heggins and Tamara Sheffield

Wilmington:

Town Council — Kimberly Spader

Candidates who are members of the LGBTQ community are:

Jane Campbell, a retired Navy captain

Matt Hughes

Lydia Lavelle, elected as the first openly lesbian mayor in North Carolina

Damon Seils, has served as one of Gov. Roy Cooper’s appointees on the North Carolina Human Relations Commission

Tamara Sheffield, going for her second term on the Salisbury City Council

Endorsements by The Victory Fund are:

Jane Campbell, Matt Hughes, Lydia Lavelle and Damon Seils

Jonathan Melton, Raleigh City Council, At-Large (has already won his race and will be one of the first of two openly LGBTQ councilmembers, the other being Saige Martin, who captured the District D seat, will also be the youngest for Raleigh’s council/is one of the co-founders of Stonewall Sports)

As of press time, endorsements were not available from MeckPAC and the Human Rights Campaign.

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.