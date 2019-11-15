Endorsed candidates share wins, losses in 2019 general election

RALEIGH, N.C. — Across North Carolina, candidates for public office saw both wins and losses in the most recent general election.

Equality North Carolina’s (ENC) endorsed contenders were not alone in this respect. qnotes published both ENC’s picks as well as those by The Victory Fund in the last issue. ENC said it was “incredibly proud” of the endorsed candidates and their performance. Overall, 29 candidates in 14 cities won their races. (Note coding — D = district number; AL = at large); MA = mayor, AD = alderman, TC = town commissioner, TB = town board)

Here are the results of the races in those municipal face-offs.

Charlotte City Council: Win — Larken Egleston (D1), Matt Newton (D5), Braxton Winston (AL) and Julie Eiselt (AL). Loss — Gina Navarette (D6).

- - - advertisement - - -

Raleigh City Council: Win — David Cox (DB), Saige Martin (DD), Jonathan Melton (AL), Nicole Stewart (AL). Loss — Sam Hershey (DA), Grian Fitzsimmons (DB), Steff Mendell (DE), Russ Stephenson (AL), Carolina Sullivan (MA).

Durham City Council: Win — Jillian Johnson (AL), Javiera Caballero (AL), Charlie Reece, (AL), Steve Schewel (MA).

Cary City Council: Win — Ya Liu (DD), Lori Bush (AL).

Carrboro Board of Aldermen: Win — Damon Seils (AD), Susan Romaine (AD), Lydia Lavelle (MA). Loss — Steve Friedman (AD).

Chapel Hill City Council: Win — Michael Parker (AL), Amy Ryan (AL), Pam Hemminger (MA). Loss — Sue Hunter (AL), Renuka Soll (AL).

- - - advertisement - - -

Davidson Board of Commissioners: Win — Jane Campbell (TC), Jim Fuller (TC).

Greenville City Council: John Landrine, Ward 2, disqualified.

High Point City Council: Loss — Joshua “Fox” Brown (AL).

Hillsborough Town Board: Win — Matt Hughes (TB), Mark Bell, (TB), Jenn Weaver (MA).

Huntersville Board of Commissioners: Win — Lance Munger (TC)

Morrisville City Council: Win — Anne Sobotti (D1).

Salisbury Town Council: Win — Tamara Sheffield (TC), Al Heggins (TC). Loss — Ladale Benson (TC).

Wilmington Town Council: Loss — Kimberley Spader (TC).

LGBTQ candidates who won their races were: Jane Campbell, Matt Hughes, Damon Seils and Lydia Lavelle.

info: equalitync.org.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.