World AIDS Day 2019 Events

Paying respects to those who have been lost to HIV/AIDS is one way to honor their memories. In the Carolinas, a number of agencies and organizations have arranged for this to be done in a number of ways, be it a vigil, luncheon, exhibition or others. See the list below for an event or a way to show homage for individuals whose flame burnt out too soon.

North Carolina

World AIDS Day 2019

Nov. 27-Dec. 2

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

4907 Garrett Rd, Durham, N.C.

The church will display 24 panels from the Names Project Memorial Quilt and conducts its AIDS Quilt Worship Service on Dec. 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Additionally, the church is conducting food and toy drives during late November and early December for the Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolinas. The ASO will do HIV/STI testing in the music room on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

eruuf.org. aas-c.org.

World AIDS Day 2019 Red Ribbon AIDS Memorial Quilt Presentation

Dec. 1

3-6 p.m.

Cameron Art Museum

3201 S. 17th St., Wilmington

SEEDS of Healing will host its 2nd Annual Red Ribbon event in collaboration with the Frank Harr Foundation presenting 20 plus blocks of the AIDS Memorial Quilt throughout various locations in Wilmington for a two-week period in recognition of World AIDS Day. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Sabrina T. Cherry, assistant professor of Public Health Studies at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, and author of “My determination is to live: Narratives of African-American Women Who Have Lived with HIV for 10 or More Years.” Entertainment will be provided by Marlom Mosby featuring Tarsha Murphy. Tickets start at $50.

bit.ly/2CwnQwU.

WNCAP World AIDS Day Luncheon

‘HIV & The Trans Experience’

Dec. 1

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

115 Hendersonville Rd., Asheville

WNCAP will host a free community luncheon in partnership with Tranzmission. Featured speaker will be award-winner Tori Cooper, transgender HIV activist who will discuss her personal story. The event will feature a moment of remembrance for those lost to HIV/AIDS, several additional speakers, and the presentation of the Mark Doucet Volunteer of the Year Award. Seating is limited. RSVP to Michael Poandl at mpoandl@wncap.org or 828-252-7489 ext. 313.

wncap.org.

Day With(out) Art/World AIDS Day

Dec. 2

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Davidson College

Hamilton W. McKay Atrium,

E. Craig Wall Jr. Academic Center

325 Concord Rd., Davidson

To commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Day With(out) Art, the Galleries partners with Davidson College Friends of the Art and Davidson College Health Education for “STILL BEGINNING: The 30th Annual Day With(out) Art,” a screening of seven newly commissioned videos by Visual AIDS NY featuring works by artists Shanti Avirgan, Nguyen Tan Hoang, Carl George, Viva Ruiz, Iman Shervington, Jack Waters/Victor F.M. Torres, and Derrick Woods-Morrow who considered the continued presence of HIV/AIDS in the contemporary moment while revisiting cultural histories of art and activism from the past three decades. Additionally, as a memorial to lives lost to AIDS, sculptures on campus create a visual reminder of the art and creativity lost to the world due to the AIDS epidemic.

bit.ly/2pLCP3z.

davidsoncollegeartgalleries.org.

World AIDS Day Talk

Dec. 2

7-8 p.m.

Mars Hill University

Belk Auditorium

100 Athletic St., Mars Hill

Michael Harney of the Western NC AIDS Project provides information to students, faculty and staff about the current situation surrounding HIV/AIDS and STIs (or STDs).

mhu.edu/event/world-aids-day-talk.

World AIDS Day Luncheon

Dec. 5

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown

401 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., Charlotte

This annual event is hosted by RAIN and includes an awards ceremony. Doors open 11:30 a.m.; luncheon 12-1 p.m. For tickets and information, including details on hosting a table, contact Joyce Brooks at 704-973-9819.

carolinarain.org.

South Carolina

World AIDS Day Remembrance and Folding Service

Dec. 1

6 p.m.

Davis Mission Chapel

Spartanburg Methodist College

1000 Powell Mill Rd., Spartanburg, S.C.

Join Piedmont Care as the organization remembers those whose lives have been affected by HIV and AIDS. Additional events scheduled for World AIDS Day include: AIDS Memorial Quilt Display, Nov. 18-Dec. 1, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 12-6 p.m Saturday/Sunday in the Ellis Hall Gallery. Free; The Ryan White Legacy, Nov. 22, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Gibbs Auditorium. Jeanne White-Ginder shares her personal story. Free and open to the public; HIV testing, Nov. 25, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Free, confidential. Walk-ins welcome, appointments encouraged. 101 N. Pine St., Suite 200. Red Ribbon Coffee Talk, Nov. 26, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Enjoy coffee and pick up red ribbons. Downtown Deli & Doughnuts, 147 E. Main St.

piedmontcare.org.

World AIDS Day Special Program

‘I Am Not This Person: Monologues from a Plague’

Dec. 1

6 p.m.

Anderson Arts Center

110 Federal St., Anderson, S.C.

Theatre presentation showcasing the work by Beth Batson. Food and cash bar available. All proceeds benefit AID Upstate. Admission, $20 donation and available online. For more information, email addys@andersonarts.org.

bit.ly/34PuMSe.

[Ed. Note: qnotes has prepared this comprehensive list of World AIDS Day events for our readers. To that extent, organizations and agencies observances may have been omitted. If readers will email editor@goqnotes.com with other listings (must have full name, address, phone number and website), qnotes will be happy to add them to the compilation. List accuracy and integrity are vital. Please report any errors or changes that need to be made.]

