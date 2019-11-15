Carolinas AIDS service organizations and agencies

Back to Life, Positively 2019 Index…

The Carolinas has a variety of community organizations, resources and services for those living with HIV/AIDS or those seeking to get involved in HIV/AIDS prevention, education and advocacy.

North Carolina

Asheville

Western North Carolina AIDS Project

554 Fairview Rd., Asheville, NC 28803

828-252-7489

wncap.org.

Established in 1986.

WNCAP provides case management, prevention and education programs, outreach, HIV testing and other services throughout Western North Carolina. In addition to its main office in Asheville, the group also has offices and a presence in Bryson City and Shelby.

Charlotte

Amity Medical Group

East Charlotte

6010 E. W.T. Harris Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28215

704-208-4134

South Charlotte

10508 Park Rd., Suite 130

Charlotte, NC 28210

704-208-4134

amitymed.org.

Established in 2015.

Amity Medical Group provides full-service, primary care medical treatment, as well as HIV/AIDS, managed care under the direction of Dr. Richard Wynn and J. Wesley Thompson, MHS, PA, AAHIVS, DFAAPA. The practice also has an onsite pharmacy operating under the umbrella of Rx Clinic Pharmacy with Olivia Bentley, PharmD, CFts, AAHIVP as the director of clinical pharmacy services, provides free/confidential HIV testing, case management and prescribes HIV/AIDS medications. Its offices are open to the community as a part of a collaborative effort to provide care and access to agencies and services outside its doors.

Carolinas CARE Partnership

5855 Executive Center Dr., Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28212

704-531-2467

carolinascare.org.

Established in 1990 as Regional HIV/AIDS Consortium.

Carolinas CARE Partnership provides free HIV/STD testing and counseling, housing assistance, peer training, case management and other services, prevention and education.

Dudley’s Place at Rosedale Medical

103 Commerce Centre Drive, Suite 103

Huntersville, NC 28078

704-977-2972

rosedaleid.com.

Established in 2019.

Dudley’s Place at Rosedale Medical is a brand new HIV non-profit housed at Rosedale Medical. The mission is to enhance the overall care of Rosedale’s HIV population. Offering a wide range of services including mental health counseling, nutrition counseling, food and toiletries assistance, support groups, peer navigation, community education, free testing and transportation services.

House of Mercy

P.O. Box 808 (304 McAuley Cir.), Belmont, NC 28012

704-825-4711 (administration)

704-825-3000 (residence)

thehouseofmercy.org.

Established in 1991.

House of Mercy provides housing and compassionate care for persons living with AIDS. In addition to room and board, House of Mercy coordinates medical care and therapies plus a variety of supplemental services to enhance the physical, emotional and spiritual lives of its residents.

Mecklenburg County Department of Health

249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211

704-336-6500

704-432-TEST (8378)

bit.ly/2FpddQK.

Provides testing, case management, awareness, education and other services at various locations, events and times throughout the county and year.

The PowerHouse Project

1416 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216

704-334-6076

facebook.com/ThePowerhouseProject/.

Established in 2005 under Quality Home Care Services umbrella.

The PowerHouse Project is a drop-in center and safe space for Black and Latino gay or bisexual men or men who have sex with men. The group offers a computer lab, weekly empowerment programs and workshops, retreats for men over 25 years old, social events, monthly discussion groups for men 18-29 years old and free and confidential HIV testing, which is always available during hours of operation. The PowerHouse Project is a program of Quality Home Care Services.

Quality Home Care Services

3552 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216

704-394-8968

qhcsnc.org.

Established in 1992.

Quality Home Care Services provides a variety of services for those living with HIV including case management, HIV/AIDS prevention programs and testing, substance abuse treatment, community-based rehabilitation services for those with mental development disabilities and other services.

RAIN

601 E. 5th Street, Suite 470, Charlotte, NC 28202

704-372-7246

carolinarain.org.

Established in 1992.

RAIN engages the community to transform lives and promote respect and dignity for all people touched by HIV through compassionate care, education and leadership development. Services include CARE Management, Peer2Peer support and outreach, support groups for youth, faith-based training, chaplain services and caring volunteers who provide practical support to persons living with HIV and AIDS. RAIN also provides HIV awareness and prevention education programs to thousands of people each year and is the only HIV non-profit in the Charlotte metropolitan area providing direct client services.

RAO: Rosedale Assistance & Opportunities

321 W. 11th St., Charlotte, NC 28202

704-237-8793

raoassist.org.

Established in 2017.

RAO: Rosedale Assistance & Opportunities (RAO), is a non-profit committed to providing awareness, support, and services for those living with HIV/AIDS and other health disparities; along with providing prevention and education for those looking to protect their sexual health. Some of our services and programs include: PrEP program, support group for those living with HIV, and educational training for volunteers. We also provide housing assistance and toiletry pantry services for those in need with HIV.

Rosedale Medical

103 Commerce Centre Dr., Suite 103, Huntersville, NC 28078

704-948-8582

rosedaleid.com.

Established in 2006.

Rosedale Medical is a full-service HIV/infectious diseases clinic that offers a variety of medical services. Staff, under the direction of Dr. Frederick Cruickshank, work closely with medical case management organizations and engage in clinical trials, among other services. It houses a Walgreen’s Specialty Pharmacy to support the needs of its clients and patients.

Eastern

PiCASO

(Pitt County AIDS Service Organization)

3219 Landmark St. Suite 1B, Greenville NC, 27834

252-830-1660

picaso.org.

Established in 1991.

Starting as a grassroots organization focused on supporting those living with HIV/AIDS, providing buddy programs, nutritional support and healthcare advocacy, the agency changed over the years to a case-management-focused agency working with long-term client support. Currently, the group provides HIV testing, education and advocacy and emergency funding for those living with HIV/AIDS.

Triad

Positive Wellness Alliance

400 E. Center St., Lexington, NC 27292

336-248-4646

704 Brooktown Ave.,

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

336-722-0976

positivewellnessalliance.org.

Established in 1992.

Positive Wellness Alliance is a community-based organization that provides medical case management, financial assistance, life skills management classes, support groups and housing assistance. It serves Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Iredell, Rowan, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin Counties.

Triad Health Project

801 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27406

336-275-1654

620 W. English Rd., High Point, NC 27261

336-884-4116

triadhealthproject.com.

Established in 1986.

Triad Health Project provides case management and other client support services, HIV testing and prevention outreach, medical, social service and legal referrals, food pantry and nutritional resources and education, support groups and education, art and exercise programs.

Triangle

Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolina

1637 Old Louisburg Rd., Raleigh, NC 27604

919-834-2437

aas-c.org.

Established in 1999.

Alliance of AIDS Services-Carolina provides case management, HIV/STD testing and counseling, emergency assistance for rent and utilities, transportation assistance, housing information and referrals, mental health, substance abuse and support group resources, referrals and programs.

Healing with CAARE

(Case Management of AIDS and Addiction Through Resources and Education)

214 Broadway St., Durham, NC, 27701

919-683-5300

caare-inc.org.

Established in 1995.

Healing with CAARE’s mission is to provide effective prevention and case management services to at-risk persons and their families in Durham by referring health and social resources that can alleviate isolation yet foster independence; to empower the population with preventative health education, counseling, and testing by establishing and maintaining networks and utilizing resources that address the health and social needs of the community; and to provide decent housing that is affordable to low- to moderate-income people.

Coastal

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

2131 S. 17th St., Wilmington, NC 28401

910-662-9300

nhrmc.org/services/hiv-aids.

Established in 1967.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center provides comprehensive care for patients of all ages and throughout each stage of HIV, from acute HIV to latency to AIDS. Satellite clinics are in Whiteville, N.C., Jacksonville, N.C. and Burgaw, N.C.

Western

ALFA

1120 Fairgrove Church Rd. S.E., Suite 28, Hickory, NC 28602

828-322-1447

alfainfo.org.

Established in 1987.

ALFA, formerly known as AIDS Leadership Foothills Area-Alliance, has provided supportive services to those infected and/or affected by HIV/AIDS. ALFA currently provides supportive and medical case management, prevention education, and outreach to a nine-county service area. ALFA’s service area consists of Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln, Watauga and Wilkes Counties.

South Carolina

Affinity Health Center

455 Lakeshore Pky., Rock Hill, SC 29730

803-909-6363

affinityhealthcenter.org.

Established in 1994 as Catawba Care Coalition.

Affinity Health Center, formerly known as Catawba Health Care, provides primary care and specialist referrals, nutritional counseling, counseling and mental healthcare/services, dental care, case management and support, HIV specialty care and HIV/STD testing. It serves York, Chester and Lancaster Counties with satellites in Clover, Fort Mill and York, S.C.

AID Upstate

13 S. Calhoun St., Greenville, SC 29601

864-250-0607

aidupstate.org.

Founded in 1987.

AID Upstate provides supportive services to people affected by HIV/AIDS in Anderson, Greenville, Oconee and Pickens Counties of South Carolina. Its medical needs are handled in partnership with New Horizon Family Health Services (Greenville, S.C.) and ANMED Infectious Disease Clinic (Anderson, S.C.).

Careteam +

100 Professional Park Dr.,

Conway, SC 29526

843-234-0005

careteamplus.org.

Established in 1993.

Careteam provides supportive services for individuals living with HIV, including medical care, case management, HIV testing, counseling and education, risk assessment and counseling and screening in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.

Palmetto Community Care

3547 Meeting Street Rd., Charleston, SC 29405

843-747-2273

aids-services.com.

Established in 1990s.

For more than two decades, Palmetto Community Care (formerly known as Lowcountry AIDS Services) has been serving those living with HIV/AIDS in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties. It provides case management, access to medical care and housing, financial, nutritional and legal assistance along with other supportive services in the Charleston area. PCC also works to prevent the growth of the epidemic through education, media campaigns, community outreach and free, daily HIV/STD testing.

PALSS

(Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services)

2638 Two Notch Rd., Suite 108

Columbia, SC 29204

803-779-7257

palss.org.

Established in 1985.

Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services offers free services to individuals who have been diagnosed with or are at risk of contracting HIV/AIDS, as well as providing support to its clients’ loved ones. It offers HIV testing, among other healthcare needs, along with support groups and adjunct assistance. PALSS maintains a food pantry for its clients.

Piedmont Care Inc.

Wells Fargo Building

101 N. Pine St., Suite 200,

Spartanburg, SC 29302

864-582-7773

piedmontcare.org.

Established in 1997.

Piedmont Care is a non-profit organization providing HIV/AIDS care, prevention and advocacy in Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties of South Carolina.

CareSouth Carolina/Care Innovations

201 S. Fifth St., Hartsville, SC 29551

843-857-0111

268 Main St., Society Hill, SC 29593

843-378-3441

caresouth-carolina.com/care-services/hiv-aids/.

Established in 1980.

CareSouth Carolina, through Care Innovations, provides comprehensive HIV/AIDS primary health care for individuals in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Lee and Marlboro Counties. These services are made possible through a federal Ryan White Part C grant. Patients can have a “one-stop shop” experience at CareSouth Carolina.

South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council

1813 Laurel St., Columbia, SC 28201

803-254-6644

Established in 1994.

The South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council works to reduce the spread of HIV/AIDS statewide. It provides this through community mobilization, prevention, education and advocacy, while improving the quality of life for those affected by HIV/AIDS.

Regional/Advocacy/Info

AIDS Legal Project at Duke School of Law

law.duke.edu/aidsproject/.

The AIDS Legal Project provides confidential legal representation to low-income HIV-infected clients with legal problems relating to their diagnosis. Legal assistance is provided by law students under the supervision of attorneys.

Hearts Beat as One Foundation

3110 N. Davidson St., Suite #229, Charlotte, NC 28205

P.O. Box 18232, Charlotte, NC 28218

704-769-0466

heartsbeatone.org.

Established in 2014.

The Hearts Beat as One Foundation strives to raise funds and awareness for organizations and people based in and around the Queen City.

North Carolina AIDS Action Network

P.O. Box 25044, Raleigh, NC, 27611-5044

919-576-0448

ncaan.org.

The North Carolina AIDS Action Network is a statewide advocacy organization fighting for the rights of people living with HIV/AIDS, their loved ones and those at risk of acquiring HIV/AIDS in North Carolina.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

HIV/STD Prevention and Care

bit.ly/2OBPAnm.

NC Harm Reduction Network

nchrc.org.

The North Carolina Harm Reduction Network is a statewide grassroots advocacy, resource development and coalition-building organization that provides direct services for a variety of issues, including drug use, sex work, immigration issues, genders, sexually-transmitted diseases and HIV.

Planned Parenthood

Various locations

bit.ly/2zEFblq.

Planned Parenthood’s various locations across the state provide safer sex education and information and HIV testing.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

HIV/STD Education and Prevention

bit.ly/2NVkWHw.

National

ADAP Advocacy Association

adap.directory.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

cdc.gov/hiv/.

Government AIDS Resources

hiv.gov.

Help Stop the Virus

bit.ly/32D2DfH.

Health Resources & Services Administration

Ryan White & Global HIV/AIDS Programs

hab.hrsa.gov/.

National Institute of Health

aidsinfo.nih.gov.

