Free HIV Testing Locations

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many individuals have never been tested for HIV. In addition, the CDC states that of the thousands of new HIV diagnoses every year, many are likely transmitted by those unaware that they are HIV-positive.

There are a number of free HIV testing sites across North Carolina and South Carolina. Many also offer testing for other STDs, as well as vaccines for hepatitis and HPV.

Call for information on days, times and for information on all the services they offer. You can also visit gettested.cdc.gov to search for more testing sites in your area.

North Carolina

Charlotte

Amity Medical Group

6010 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte

10508 Park Rd., Suite 130, Charlotte

704-208-4134

amitymed.org.

Carolinas Care Partnership

5855 Executive Dr., Ste. 101, Charlotte

704-531-2467

carolinascare.org.

Department of Infectious Disease

Atrium Health Myers Park, a facility of Carolinas Medical Center

1350 S. Kings Dr., Charlotte

Phone: 704-446-4490

bit.ly/34MZxHo.

Lake Norman Community Health Clinic

14230 Hunters Rd., Huntersville

704-316-6611

lnchc.org.

Mecklenburg County Health Department

Southeast Campus

249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte

704-336-6500

bit.ly/2qGKnkY.

Mecklenburg County Health Department

Northwest Campus

2845 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte

704-336-6500

bit.ly/2qGKnkY.

Novant Health Midtown Family Medicine

(Fee-based)

335 N. Caswell Rd., Charlotte

704-384-7980

nhmidtownfamilymedicine.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Charlotte Health Center

700 S. Torrence St., Charlotte

704-536-7233

bit.ly/2GIKJzV.

RAIN

601 E. 5th St., Ste. 470, Charlotte

704-372-7246

carolinarain.org.

Rosedale Medical

103 Commerce Centre Dr., #103, Huntersville

704-948-8582

rosedaleid.com.

Quality Home Care Services Inc.

3552 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte

704-394-8968

qhcsnc.org.

University of North Carolina at Charlotte Student Health Center

9530 Poplar Terrace Dr., Charlotte

704-687-7400

studenthealth.uncc.edu.

Urban Ministry Center

945 N. College St., Charlotte

704-347-0278

urbanministrycenter.org.

Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy

1500 E. 3rd St., Charlotte

704-526-4651

bit.ly/2zwQgVt.

Asheville

Buncombe County Department of Health

53 S. French Broad Ave., Asheville

828-250-6169

buncombecounty.org/Governing/Depts/Health.

Asheville VA Medical Center

1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville

828-298-7911

asheville.va.gov.

Eligibility requirement: Only open to veterans.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Asheville Health Center

68 McDowell St., Asheville

828-252-7928

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Western North Carolina AIDS Project

554 Fairview Rd., Asheville

828-252-7489

wncap.org.

Carrboro

University of North Carolina School of Medicine

301 Lloyd St., Carrboro

984-538-1031

unc.live/2PomrRU.

Chapel Hill

Piedmont Health Services Inc.

127 Kingston Dr., Chapel Hill

919-933-8494

piedmonthealth.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Chapel Hill Health Center

1765 Dobbins Dr., Chapel Hill

919-942-7762

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Orange County Health Department

Southern Human Services

2501 Homestead Rd., Chapel Hill

919-245-2400

orangecountync.gov/health.

Durham

Healing with CAARE Inc.

214 Broadway St., Durham

919-683-5300

caare-inc.org.

Durham County Health Department

414 E. Main St., Durham

919-560-7600

dconc.gov/publichealth.

Lincoln Community Health Center

1301 Fayetteville St., Durham

919-956-4000

lincolnchc.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Durham Health Center

105 Newsom St., Suite 101, Durham

919-286-2872

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Samaritan Health Clinic

507 E. Knox St., Durham

919-407-8223

samaritanhealthcenter.org.

Samaritan Health Clinic

3205 University Drive, Suite 107, Durham

919-407-8223

samaritanhealthcenter.org.

Triangle Empowerment Center

931 E. Main St., Ste. 1A, Durham

800-806-3558

triempowerment.org.

Fayetteville

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Fayetteville Health Center

4551 Yadkin Rd., Fayetteville

866-942-7762

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Fuquay Varina

Hand of Hope Pregnancy Centers

607 N. Ennis St., Fuquay Varina

919-577-9050

yourchoicepregnancyclinic.com.

Greensboro

Alcohol and Drug Services

301 E. Washington St., Ste. 101, Greensboro

336-333-6860, ext 250

adsyes.org/free-hiv-testing.

Guilford County Health Department

1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro

336-641-3245

bit.ly/2T2TUzO.

Nia Community Action Center

Self Help Building

122 N. Elm St., Ste. 1000, Greensboro

336-617-7722

niacacinc.org.

Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency

1102 E. Market St., Greensboro

336-274-1507

piedmonthealthservices.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Greensboro Health Center

1704 Battleground Ave., Greensboro

336-373-0678

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Triad Health Project

801 Summit Ave., Greensboro

336-275-1654

triadhealthproject.com.

Greenville

Pitt County AIDS Service Organization (PiCASO)

3219 Landmark St., Ste. 1B, Greenville

252-830-1660

bit.ly/2Nz4NIT.

High Point

Guilford County Health Department

501 E. Green Dr., High Point

336-641-3245

bit.ly/2T2TUzO.

Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency

401 Taylor St., High Point

336-886-2437

piedmonthealthservices.org.

Hillsborough

Orange County Health Department

Whitted Human Services Center

300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough

919-732-8181

orangecountync.gov/health.

Raleigh

Alliance of AIDS Services- Carolina

1637 Old Louisberg Rd., Raleigh

919-834-2437

aas-c.org.

1st Choice Pregnancy Solutions

4237 Louisburg Rd., Raleigh

919-554-8093

Gateway Campus, Hargett

554 E. Hargett St., Raleigh

919-250-3950

gatewaycampus.org.

Gateway Campus, Hillsborough

1306 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

919-250-3950

gatewaycampus.org.

Gateway Campus, Idlewood

3300 Idlewood Village Dr., Raleigh

919-250-3950

gatewaycampus.org.

LGBT Center of Raleigh

324 S. Harrington St., Raleigh

919-832-4484

lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Urban Ministries of Wake County

Open Door Clinic

1390 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

919-832-0820

urbanmin.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Raleigh Health Center

100 S. Boylan Ave., Raleigh

919-833-7526

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Wake County Human Services

Division of Public Health and Clinics

10 Sunnybrook Rd., Clinic A, Raleigh

10 Sunnybrook Rd., Clinic E, Raleigh

919-250-4510

bit.ly/2JWiz4A.

Wake County Human Services

Millbrook Human Services Center

2809 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh

919-250-3950

bit.ly/2JWiz4A.

Women’s Center of Wake County Incorporated

112 Cox Ave., Raleigh

919-829-3711

wcwc.org.

Your Choice Pregnancy

1701 Jones Franklin Rd., Raleigh

919-250-3950

yourchoicepregnancyclinic.com.

Wilmington

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Wilmington Health Center

1925 Tradd Ct., Wilmington

910-762-5566

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Winston-Salem

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

799 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem

336-703-3213

bit.ly/2RO7NA7.

Nia Community Action Center Incorporated

1001 S. Marshall St., Suite 238A,

Winston-Salem

336-293-8408

niacacinc.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Winston-Salem Health Center

3000 Maplewood Ave., Suite 112,

Winston-Salem

336-768-2980

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Positive Wellness Alliance

Winston-Salem Office

1001 S. Marshall St., Suite L7,

Winston-Salem

336-772-0976

positivewellnessalliance.org.

South Carolina

Charleston

Fetter Health Care Network

Downtown Health Center

51 Nassau St., Charleston

843-722-4112

fetterhealthcare.org.

Palmetto Community Care

3547 Meeting Street Rd., Charleston

843-747-2273

palmettocommunitycare.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Charleston Health Center

1312 Ashley River Rd., Charleston

843-628-4380

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Columbia

Acercamiento Hispano de Carolina del Sur

87 Wild Wood Ave., Columbia

803-419-5112

schispanicoutreach.org.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

AHF Columbia Grace Medical Group

3052 Farrow Rd., Columbia

803-933-0288

aidshealth.org.

Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center

1228 Harden St., Columbia

803-705-3168

ecchc.org.

Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services of South Carolina

2638 Two Notch Rd., Ste. 108, Columbia

803-779-7257

palss.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Columbia Health Center

2712 Middleburg Dr., Suite 107, Columbia

803-256-4908

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council

1518 Pickens St., Columbia

803-254-6644

Rock Hill

Affinity Health Center

455 Lakeshore Pky., Rock Hill

803-909-6363

affinityhealthcenter.org.

[Ed. Note: qnotes has prepared this comprehensive list of testing sites for our readers. To that extent, organizations and agencies may have been omitted. If readers will email editor@goqnotes.com with other listings (must have full name, address, phone number and website), qnotes will be happy to add them to the compilation. List accuracy and integrity are vital. Please report any errors or changes that need to be made.]

