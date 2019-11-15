Free HIV Testing Locations
Regular Testing Key in the Fight Against HIV/AIDS — Know Your Status
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many individuals have never been tested for HIV. In addition, the CDC states that of the thousands of new HIV diagnoses every year, many are likely transmitted by those unaware that they are HIV-positive.
There are a number of free HIV testing sites across North Carolina and South Carolina. Many also offer testing for other STDs, as well as vaccines for hepatitis and HPV.
Call for information on days, times and for information on all the services they offer. You can also visit gettested.cdc.gov to search for more testing sites in your area.
North Carolina
Charlotte
Amity Medical Group
6010 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte
10508 Park Rd., Suite 130, Charlotte
704-208-4134
amitymed.org.
Carolinas Care Partnership
5855 Executive Dr., Ste. 101, Charlotte
704-531-2467
carolinascare.org.
Department of Infectious Disease
Atrium Health Myers Park, a facility of Carolinas Medical Center
1350 S. Kings Dr., Charlotte
Phone: 704-446-4490
bit.ly/34MZxHo.
Lake Norman Community Health Clinic
14230 Hunters Rd., Huntersville
704-316-6611
lnchc.org.
Mecklenburg County Health Department
Southeast Campus
249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte
704-336-6500
bit.ly/2qGKnkY.
Mecklenburg County Health Department
Northwest Campus
2845 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte
704-336-6500
bit.ly/2qGKnkY.
Novant Health Midtown Family Medicine
(Fee-based)
335 N. Caswell Rd., Charlotte
704-384-7980
nhmidtownfamilymedicine.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Charlotte Health Center
700 S. Torrence St., Charlotte
704-536-7233
bit.ly/2GIKJzV.
RAIN
601 E. 5th St., Ste. 470, Charlotte
704-372-7246
carolinarain.org.
Rosedale Medical
103 Commerce Centre Dr., #103, Huntersville
704-948-8582
rosedaleid.com.
Quality Home Care Services Inc.
3552 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte
704-394-8968
qhcsnc.org.
University of North Carolina at Charlotte Student Health Center
9530 Poplar Terrace Dr., Charlotte
704-687-7400
studenthealth.uncc.edu.
Urban Ministry Center
945 N. College St., Charlotte
704-347-0278
urbanministrycenter.org.
Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy
1500 E. 3rd St., Charlotte
704-526-4651
bit.ly/2zwQgVt.
Asheville
Buncombe County Department of Health
53 S. French Broad Ave., Asheville
828-250-6169
buncombecounty.org/Governing/Depts/Health.
Asheville VA Medical Center
1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville
828-298-7911
asheville.va.gov.
Eligibility requirement: Only open to veterans.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Asheville Health Center
68 McDowell St., Asheville
828-252-7928
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Western North Carolina AIDS Project
554 Fairview Rd., Asheville
828-252-7489
wncap.org.
Carrboro
University of North Carolina School of Medicine
301 Lloyd St., Carrboro
984-538-1031
unc.live/2PomrRU.
Chapel Hill
Piedmont Health Services Inc.
127 Kingston Dr., Chapel Hill
919-933-8494
piedmonthealth.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Chapel Hill Health Center
1765 Dobbins Dr., Chapel Hill
919-942-7762
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Orange County Health Department
Southern Human Services
2501 Homestead Rd., Chapel Hill
919-245-2400
orangecountync.gov/health.
Durham
Healing with CAARE Inc.
214 Broadway St., Durham
919-683-5300
caare-inc.org.
Durham County Health Department
414 E. Main St., Durham
919-560-7600
dconc.gov/publichealth.
Lincoln Community Health Center
1301 Fayetteville St., Durham
919-956-4000
lincolnchc.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Durham Health Center
105 Newsom St., Suite 101, Durham
919-286-2872
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Samaritan Health Clinic
507 E. Knox St., Durham
919-407-8223
samaritanhealthcenter.org.
Samaritan Health Clinic
3205 University Drive, Suite 107, Durham
919-407-8223
samaritanhealthcenter.org.
Triangle Empowerment Center
931 E. Main St., Ste. 1A, Durham
800-806-3558
triempowerment.org.
Fayetteville
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Fayetteville Health Center
4551 Yadkin Rd., Fayetteville
866-942-7762
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Fuquay Varina
Hand of Hope Pregnancy Centers
607 N. Ennis St., Fuquay Varina
919-577-9050
yourchoicepregnancyclinic.com.
Greensboro
Alcohol and Drug Services
301 E. Washington St., Ste. 101, Greensboro
336-333-6860, ext 250
adsyes.org/free-hiv-testing.
Guilford County Health Department
1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro
336-641-3245
bit.ly/2T2TUzO.
Nia Community Action Center
Self Help Building
122 N. Elm St., Ste. 1000, Greensboro
336-617-7722
niacacinc.org.
Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency
1102 E. Market St., Greensboro
336-274-1507
piedmonthealthservices.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Greensboro Health Center
1704 Battleground Ave., Greensboro
336-373-0678
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Triad Health Project
801 Summit Ave., Greensboro
336-275-1654
triadhealthproject.com.
Greenville
Pitt County AIDS Service Organization (PiCASO)
3219 Landmark St., Ste. 1B, Greenville
252-830-1660
bit.ly/2Nz4NIT.
High Point
Guilford County Health Department
501 E. Green Dr., High Point
336-641-3245
bit.ly/2T2TUzO.
Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency
401 Taylor St., High Point
336-886-2437
piedmonthealthservices.org.
Hillsborough
Orange County Health Department
Whitted Human Services Center
300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough
919-732-8181
orangecountync.gov/health.
Raleigh
Alliance of AIDS Services- Carolina
1637 Old Louisberg Rd., Raleigh
919-834-2437
aas-c.org.
1st Choice Pregnancy Solutions
4237 Louisburg Rd., Raleigh
919-554-8093
Gateway Campus, Hargett
554 E. Hargett St., Raleigh
919-250-3950
gatewaycampus.org.
Gateway Campus, Hillsborough
1306 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
919-250-3950
gatewaycampus.org.
Gateway Campus, Idlewood
3300 Idlewood Village Dr., Raleigh
919-250-3950
gatewaycampus.org.
LGBT Center of Raleigh
324 S. Harrington St., Raleigh
919-832-4484
lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.
Urban Ministries of Wake County
Open Door Clinic
1390 Capital Blvd., Raleigh
919-832-0820
urbanmin.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Raleigh Health Center
100 S. Boylan Ave., Raleigh
919-833-7526
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Wake County Human Services
Division of Public Health and Clinics
10 Sunnybrook Rd., Clinic A, Raleigh
10 Sunnybrook Rd., Clinic E, Raleigh
919-250-4510
bit.ly/2JWiz4A.
Wake County Human Services
Millbrook Human Services Center
2809 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh
919-250-3950
bit.ly/2JWiz4A.
Women’s Center of Wake County Incorporated
112 Cox Ave., Raleigh
919-829-3711
wcwc.org.
Your Choice Pregnancy
1701 Jones Franklin Rd., Raleigh
919-250-3950
yourchoicepregnancyclinic.com.
Wilmington
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Wilmington Health Center
1925 Tradd Ct., Wilmington
910-762-5566
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Winston-Salem
Forsyth County Department of Public Health
799 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem
336-703-3213
bit.ly/2RO7NA7.
Nia Community Action Center Incorporated
1001 S. Marshall St., Suite 238A,
Winston-Salem
336-293-8408
niacacinc.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Winston-Salem Health Center
3000 Maplewood Ave., Suite 112,
Winston-Salem
336-768-2980
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Positive Wellness Alliance
Winston-Salem Office
1001 S. Marshall St., Suite L7,
Winston-Salem
336-772-0976
positivewellnessalliance.org.
South Carolina
Charleston
Fetter Health Care Network
Downtown Health Center
51 Nassau St., Charleston
843-722-4112
fetterhealthcare.org.
Palmetto Community Care
3547 Meeting Street Rd., Charleston
843-747-2273
palmettocommunitycare.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Charleston Health Center
1312 Ashley River Rd., Charleston
843-628-4380
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Columbia
Acercamiento Hispano de Carolina del Sur
87 Wild Wood Ave., Columbia
803-419-5112
schispanicoutreach.org.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation
AHF Columbia Grace Medical Group
3052 Farrow Rd., Columbia
803-933-0288
aidshealth.org.
Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center
1228 Harden St., Columbia
803-705-3168
ecchc.org.
Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services of South Carolina
2638 Two Notch Rd., Ste. 108, Columbia
803-779-7257
palss.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Columbia Health Center
2712 Middleburg Dr., Suite 107, Columbia
803-256-4908
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council
1518 Pickens St., Columbia
803-254-6644
Rock Hill
Affinity Health Center
455 Lakeshore Pky., Rock Hill
803-909-6363
affinityhealthcenter.org.
[Ed. Note: qnotes has prepared this comprehensive list of testing sites for our readers. To that extent, organizations and agencies may have been omitted. If readers will email editor@goqnotes.com with other listings (must have full name, address, phone number and website), qnotes will be happy to add them to the compilation. List accuracy and integrity are vital. Please report any errors or changes that need to be made.]