Community Special Alerts

Here are a few ways that you can become engaged with the community on a larger scale. By being on the frontlines of the upcoming census and/or becoming a part of precinct work during the crucial 2020 election season next year, you can provide valuable services to your county and your country. These non-partisan opportunities will help broaden your experience and introduce you to places and faces not normally seen on a day-to-day basis.

But most of all, if you are not registered to vote, don’t delay, do it today!

Census cracks up in Meck

The U.S. Census Bureau will take place in 2020 and Mecklenburg County has spearheaded an initiative to have the area well represented in the findings and ensure a complete count. To that end, it has created MeckCounts 2020 and qnotes will have available information on how to be part of the nationwide effort. The local group has created a toolkit that includes everything needed to jumpstart a campaign at churches, organizations and more in both English and Spanish. Also, important answers are available on how the count impacts a number of services, as well as government representation. Now more than ever, it is important that all LGBTQ citizens participate in the one-every-10-year opportunity and let these voices be heard.

To be part of those who canvas, provide administrative support and more, apply online to be a temporary, seasonal employee of the U.S. Census Bureau. They are currently gearing up for the 2020 count and are hiring thousands to fill these important roles.

info: meckcounts2020.com. census.gov.

County seeks precinct officials

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections has issued an invitation to voters to become part of the process by applying for a number of positions available for the upcoming 2020 election season. Positions for precincts are chief judge, party judges, provisional transfer assistant, equipment assistant and general and poll book assistants who help during election day. Training is mandatory and helps equip officials on their respective duties. Qualifications for selection include: must be a resident and registered voter in Mecklenburg County; be of good repute; able to read and write; not be an elected governmental official, precinct chair, manager or treasurer for any candidate or political party; and must not be a candidate up for election. Each of these positions is paid on a scale assigned to each by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. To be considered, prospects are asked to download a form and fill it out and return it to the county board. Once received, the board then makes decisions on those selected. Certain tasks require typing efficiency or the ability to lift up to 45 pounds. This is a crucial year upcoming for elections and having LGBTQ individuals at precincts ensures that everyone is participating in the process. More importantly, if not registered to vote, do so. qnotes says, “If you do not vote, don’t complain if things are not to your liking. Help elect progressive candidates who will look out for your best interests.” Download the application here.

info: meckboe.org.

