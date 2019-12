Be a ‘friend’ to those who are in need, especially at this time of the year. (Photo Credit: gustavofrazao via Adobe Stock)

All across the Carolinas, LGBTQ organizations come to the aid of those they serve. Many of them have small budgets, while others have other funding options available to them. But one thing that they all lack is a regular stream of items that are needed in order to serve those they represent.

This year, qnotes compiled a list of several organizations’ holiday wish lists. Readers are encouraged to contribute when appropriate to these groups whose work would be enhanced by contributions received. Of course, all organizations graciously and appreciatively accept monetary donations now and throughout the year. It does not have to be GivingTuesday in order to show support.

ALFA

Hickory, N.C.

• Holiday gifts for children of those who are affected by HIV/AIDS

alfainfo.org.

alfacms@alfainfo.org

828-322-1447, ext. 226

Alliance of AIDS Services-Carolina

Raleigh, N.C.

• 5 gently used workstations

• 2 new push brooms

• 2 new industrial size mops

• 2 new 45-55 gallon trash cans with lids

• 2 new, smaller sized, broom/dustpan combos

aas-c.org.

tiffany.hickman@aas-c.org

919-834-2437

Equality North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C.

• Projector — Optoma HD27E 1080p Home Cinema Projector with 3400 Lumens Varidesk — Proplus 30

• Printer — Epson Expression ET-2650 EcoTank Wireless Color All-in-One Small Business Supertank Printer with Scanner and Copier

• Apple Desktop 21.5”

equalitync.org.

eshe@equalitync.org

919-829-0343

Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C.

• Two cases of bright white 20# copy paper (good quality, cost $70/case)

• Six printer cartridge sets for Brother LC3029 (takes LC3029 XXL BK and LC30293PKS XXL color)

• Gift certificates in any denomination to sheetmusicplus.com and jwpepper.com

• Gift certificates in any denomination to Office Depot, Office Max, or other office supply store

gmccharlotte.org.

director@gmccharlotte.org.

704-549-9202

House of Mercy

Belmont, N.C.

Facility Wish List

Items include cookware, personal care products, vacuum, organizational containers/shelves, paper goods and more (amzn.to/2Luv8Gu)

Residence Wish List

• Meals and drinks (bottled juice, soda, Kool-Aid, Crystal Light, tea bags, Gatorade)

• Individually wrapped snacks, fruit cups

• Pantry staples, canned foods

• Gift cards (Wal-Mart, Ayrsley Grand Cinemas, Cook Out, Pizza Hut, Golden Corral, Tony’s Ice Cream, KFC, local restaurants)

• Personal Care Products (Dove soap [bar or liquid], Dove body wash, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, triple-blade razors, Vaseline, Chapstick, flushable wipes)

• Cleaning products (liquid laundry and dish detergent, Clorox, Lysol, Mr. Clean)

• Household items (XL garbage bags, toilet paper, towels, washcloths, paper towels, hand sanitizer, Kleenex)

thehouseofmercy.org.

development@thehouseofmercy.org

704-825-3000

Metropolitan Community Church Sacred Journey

Hendersonville, N.C.

• 6-10lbs Hams/Canned Hams

• 8-15lbs Turkeys

• Turkey breast

• Stuffing mix

• Cranberry sauce

• Sweet potatoes/canned yams

• Pie crusts

• Canned pumpkin/ Pie Fillings

• Canned fruit

• Canned green beans

• Potatoes/instant potatoes

• Cake mixes

• Icing

• Regular coffee and tea

• Toilet paper

• Pull tab cans

• Low sodium foods

• Feminine hygiene pads

mccsacredjourney.org.

mccsacredjourney@yahoo.com

828-693-9110

North Carolina AIDS Action Network

Raleigh, N.C.

• Elton John AIDS Foundation endowment matching gifts (by Dec. 2020) up to $75,000 (challenge grant amount awarded) (bit.ly/NCAANendowment)

• Advocate scholarship contributions (they are one-third to meeting their match and would welcome year-end gifts)

ncaan.org.

lee@ncaan.org.

919-914-0311

North Star LGBTQ Community Center

Winston-Salem, N.C.

• Non-perishable snacks for visitors, especially chips, cookies, soda, bottled water, tea and coffee (regular or K-cups)

• Markers and acrylic paints for youth program crafts

• Books for LGBTQ library (online purchase at bit.ly/NorthStarLib)

• Other books with LGBTQ themes or authors, if published in the last 10 years

northstarlgbtcc.com.

northstarlgbtcc@gmail.com

336-893-9053

RAIN

Charlotte, N.C.

• Cash donations (carolinarain.org/donate)

• Food for those who are homeless, in shelter, on fixed budget (snacks available to visitors) (amzn.to/2sSKiyU)

carolinarain.org.

n.smith@carolinarain.org

704-973-9818

Rainbow Support Group

Spartanburg, S.C.

• Business Cards

• Brochures

• Venue/Rental space

• Group T-shirts

• Office Supplies

• Bracelets with group logo

• Bumper stickers with group logo

Operation Elf:

• Blankets

• Gloves

• Toboggans

• Sandwich bags

• Travel soaps/hand sanitizer

• Travel toothpaste

• Toothbrushes

• Wet Wipes

• Supplies to make sandwiches

• Crackers

• Bottled water

• Socks

• Tampons/Pads

rainbowsupportgroupsc.com.

thersgsc@gmail.com

864-908-9364

Time Out Youth Center

Charlotte, N.C.

Life Essential Closet

• Undershirts

• Underwear

• Socks

• Ethnic Hair Care Products

• Lotion

• Cocoa Butter

• Make Up

Emergency Financial Assistance Program

• 10-Ride CATS bus passes

• 1-Ride CATS bus passes

• Gift cards in $10 increments (Food Lion, Wal-Mart, Target, Uber, Lyft, Visa, MasterCard)

Youth Programs

Gifts cards (Carowinds, movies, Apple Music, Google Play, Playstation, Xbox)

Adopt-A-Child

• Unwrapped gifts delivered to TOY by Dec. 18 for 16 youth (complete specific lists online at bit.ly/2qxSnZ6) for items such as boots, shoes, sneakers, clothing, hats, scarves, gloves, gift cards, bedding, etc.)

Adopt-A-Household

• Select items from Smile.Amazon (select TOY as charity) for five new transition houses/apartments to help turn empty units into a home (amzn.to/38e5nDY, amzn.to/38a7wAB, amzn.to/38gfUOW, amzn.to/2LvH5eX, amzn.to/2PlTGm7) (Items must be ordered and shipped by Dec. 18.)

timeoutyouth.org/holidaygiving.

jrice@timeoutyouth.org

704-344-8335

Triad Health Project

Greensboro, N.C.

• Adult size hats, gloves and socks

• Travel size toiletries/hygiene items (soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, disposable razors, shaving gel, menstrual supplies (pads/tampons), lotion)

• Food pantry items, including:

• Grains and Starches

• Rice

• Grits (canister and packets)

• Oatmeal (canister and packets)

• Whole-grain cereal

• Whole-grain granola bars

• Crackers

• Pasta

• Mac & Cheese

Proteins

• Canned chicken (in water)

• Canned salmon or tuna (in water)

• Canned meats

• Canned ravioli, macaroni and beef, or spaghetti

• Peanut butter

• Low sodium soups

Vegetables

• Low sodium canned goods

• Tomato sauces, spaghetti sauce

• Canned beans (pinto beans, kidney beans, black-eyed peas are favorites)

• Canned vegetables (especially things other than corn or green beans)

Other

• Juices (100 percent juice, small cans or boxes)

V-8 Juice

• Powdered milk

• Raisins or other dried fruit packets

triadhealthproject.com.

pbarger@triadhealthproject.com

336-275-1654

YouthSAFE

Greensboro, N.C.

• Art supplies (ex., colored paper, colored markers, etc.)

• Crafting supplies

• Board games

youthsafegso.org.

youthsafeGSO@gmail.com

[Ed. Note: qnotes has prepared this holiday wish list from submissions sent in from organizations for our readers. If readers will email editor@goqnotes.com with other listings (must have full name, address, phone number and website), qnotes will be happy to add them to this online compilation. List accuracy and integrity are vital. Please report any errors or changes that need to be made.]

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.