2020 Call to Action

As we approach 2020, here are some ways to affect change and be part of the process.

Filing season underway

Beginning on Dec. 2 and continuing until noon on Dec. 20, North Carolinians who wish to run for local, state and federal offices can file with their local board of elections office or the state board in Raleigh to be a candidate, Carolina Public Press reported. The North Carolina primary is set for March 3 rather than May to ensure the state’s presidential primary is in time to be relevant nationally, the news organization added.

LGBTQ individuals are encouraged to either run in a race or support progressive candidates in their pursuit.

For those not registered to vote at this time, the process is simple and can be done easily. Check with local elections offices for how to become a “voice” in the election process. Also, when there are elections, get out to the polls and vote. Everyone who does helps to capture important seats across the governmental sector.

Visit ncsbe.gov to learn more.

MeckCounts 2020 Roundup

Next month, applicants for positions for the 2020 decennial will begin to be interviewed and hired for the upcoming operation that begins in March. For those who do not know what happens with data that is collected in the process and what it is used for, check out a sample of them below, shared by the U.S. Census 2020 educational announcements.

• Personal information is kept confidential and is bound by federal law to be protected.

• Respondents will be asked how many people live or stay at the home on April 1, 2020; whether the home is owned or rented; the age, sex and race of each person in the household; whether a person in the home is of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin; and the relationship of each person in the home.

• Enumerators will never ask for a social security number, money or donations, anything on behalf of a political party, or bank or credit card account numbers.

Visit census.gov and meckcounts2020.com for more information.

