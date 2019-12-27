News Briefs for 12.27.19

Church battles exclusive plan

The Reconciling Ministries Network has announced that its initiative, #ResistHarm, is being used as a call to action within the Methodist Church to fight against the anti-LGBTQ Traditional Plan. Resistance efforts provide those who seek equality with resources, tools and other supportive measures. The Traditional Plan will go into effect in the immediate future and provides for “punitive and dangerous” consequences for those who violate the plan’s directives. Goals of Resist Harm are: solidarity in opposition to the Traditional plan and in support of LGBTQ people and allies; visibility to illustrate that we are a large and growing majority of United Methodists in the United States and some of the Central Conferences; and support to illustrate that we are a large and growing majority of United Methodists in the United States and some of the Central Conferences. Themed resistance initiatives over the next few months are: January, Resist (introduction); February, love; March, lament (Lent); April, light (Easter); and witness (General Conference 2020).

info: rmnetowrk.org. resistharm.org.

Lambda Legal releases confirmation statement

Sasha Buchert, senior attorney at Lambda Legal, issued a statement following the U.S. Senate confirmation of Lawrence VanDyke for a lifetime position to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, saying it was an affront to the LGBTQ community. In other news, the organization expressed its support for the recently introduced SAFE SEX Workers Act which could provide who are in the sex trade with viable ways to avoid exploitation.

info: lambdalegal.org.

MCC declares safe harbor

Metropolitan Community Church has released a statement saying that the denomination has joined other congregations globally in becoming a sanctuary denomination. In states in part: “Grounded in the 3-prong vision of its founder, The Rev. Elder Troy D. Perry ~ salvation for all, community for all, and social justice for all ~ we declare our intention to both be safe space for all who are seeking a spiritual home, and advocates for global policies that respect the rights of all those fleeing violence and seeking a more promising future to move, to pursue asylum, and to engage a full and fulfilling future for themselves and their children.” To read the entire statement, visit bit.ly/392eWq7.

info: mccchurch.org.

Son sports rainbow flag at inauguration

The newly-installed Argentine President Alberto Fernández’s drag queen son wore a rainbow-colored handkerchief to his dad’s inauguration, Queerty reported. It was revealed that the accessory was actually a folded up rainbow flag. Estanislao Fernández performs as Dyhzy and specializes in cosplay-style drag. His father is overwhelmingly supportive of his son’s activism and shared that he was proud of him.

info: bit.ly/35NWRKj.

- - - advertisement - - -

‘Project Runway’ alum to join youth event

OUTright Youth has announced that “Project Runway” alumni Austin Scarlett will be its featured guest at its 10th Annual Signature Event being held on March 28. The evening’s program will feature a fashion show with the organization’s youth.

info: outrightyouthcv.org.

Barber called out by N.C. pastor

The Christian Post reported that Bishop Patrick Wooden Sr. called out Rev. William J. Barber, II for his hosting of Mayor Pete Buttigieg in early December and “for arguing that Jesus didn’t speak out against homosexuality.” The conservative Wooden is the founder of the Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, N.C. and countered what Barber said.

info: bit.ly/2tIuJdA.

Senior housing opens in N.Y.

Stonewall House has opened its doors and is the first in New York City to offer affordable LGBTQ-friendly housing for seniors. Its location is in the Fort Greene neighborhood in Brooklyn.

info: bit.ly/36ZOHP9.

Gay Games bids open

The Federation of Gay Games announced the bidding process to host the 2026 Gay Games XII has begun. Those cities interested in being selected should contact fggbids@gaygames.net for more information. The deadline for submitting an Official FGG Request for Information document is Feb. 21, 2020.

info: gaygames.org.

Man convicted for burning flag

Adolfo Martinez was convicted of a hate crime and sentenced to 16 years in prison for burning a Pride flag that was on the Ames, Iowa’s Ames United Church of Christ’s building. The man told The Washington Post that he wanted to “cut us out of the land of the living,” referring to those in the LGBTQ community. Even with this pronouncement, the church is trying to find ways to support Martinez’s family while he incarcerated and felt it needed to practice what they preached, referring to the flag’s message of “God is love.”

info: wapo.st/2sdTrSx.

Rutgers accepting health submissions

Rutgers University School of Public Health is now accepting submissions to its “Annals of LGBTQ Public and Population Health” which will premiere its first issue in March 2020. Papers sought are targeted at LGBTQ care and health and that are quantitative, qualitative, and mixed methods studies; delineate the biomedical, psychological, behavioral, psychosocial, social, and structural drivers; and advance education, policies, laws, and approaches.

info: bit.ly/397uLvU.

- - - advertisement - - -

Trans athlete gets Olympic trial spot

Transgender athlete Chris Mosier has won a slot in the Olympic Trials for Team USA and will compete in race walking, OutSports reported. The event is the Men’s 50K Race Walk Championship being held in January in California.

info: bit.ly/35U1kvi.

Expo seeks sponsors, exhibitors

The PrideLife Expo will be held on April 4, 2020, and has opened up its application process for exhibitors as well as sponsors for the first-ever event. It is being held as a partnership between the RBPN, Raleigh’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the LGBT Center of Raleigh’s SAGE program.

info: pridelifeexpo.org. pridelifeexpo.org/sponsors.

Apple TV+ orders LGBTQ series

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Apple TV+ has given the order for a five-part docuseries called “Visible: Out on Television” that will debut on Feb. 14, 2020. It will feature interviews with seasoned and well-known personalities and explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, evolution of the LGBTQ character and coming out in the television industry.

info: bit.ly/2SeUnka.

Stein condemns government efforts

Atty. General Josh Stein has condemned the federal government’s most recent efforts in undermining the healthcare rights of LGBTQ individuals and families, WNCT reported. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under a new federal proposal, is trying to get rid of explicit protections for “gender identity or sexual orientation” in federal grant regulations. Stein stated that the protections were vital for safe and equal treatment for North Carolinians, especially those who are at greater risk for discrimination.

info: bit.ly/2Qa21JZ.

Navy honors Milk with ship naming

The U.S. Navy has commissioned a new ship to honor the memory of Harvey Milk, CNN reported. This comes six decades after he was ousted out of the service due to his sexual orientation.

info: cnn.it/35NZsUJ.

Trevor applauds suicide prevention line vote

On Dec. 12, the Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to adopt a proposal that would allow Americans to simply dial 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Sam Brinton, head of advocacy and government affairs for The Trevor Project, commended the FCC for taking this major step: “The Trevor Project applauds the FCC for unanimously approving the proposal to adopt 988 as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. Shortening the Lifeline number to three digits, along with transferring calls to those who can best serve high-risk populations like LGBTQ youth — who are more than four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers — will save lives. It is critically important that this proposal is implemented as swiftly as possible and that all Lifeline counselors are provided with LGBTQ cultural competency training to best serve LGBTQ youth in crisis.”

info: thetrevorproject.org.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.