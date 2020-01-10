Many people have a difficult time in finding an effective mental health counselor. Just like everything in life, there are good and not-so-great counselors. The key is to find one that will help one solve their current mental health problems. For those who do not know what they are looking for or where to start, then here are a few ideas on how to find a good mental health counselor.

1. Talk to your doctor or primary care physician.

Your medical or family doctor is a great source in finding a good counselor. Explain to your doctor your problems and he or she can point you in the right direction to seek the proper help.

2. Go to your local hospital.

Your local hospital is another good source you can use to find a good counselor. A hospital is also a good source for finding many different mental health programs in your area. Hospitals know numerous mental health professionals and resources in your area, and they can lead you toward them.

3. Ask your friends and relatives.

Use your network of friends and relatives to see if any of them know of any good counselors in your area. This can be effective if it does not bother you that other people know that you are seeking a counselor. Many churches and non-profit mental health agencies have a variety of mental health programs and asking the people who run these programs could also provide you with viable options.

When asking for a counselor or finding a mental health program, always ask for someone who has a good reputation. Remember that finding a counselor to help you depends on how you interact with the counselor and how they interact with you. It may take a couple of trials to find the right person, but do not give up. Finding a good counselor will pay off for you in the long run, so be persistent in your search.

Remember that the key components of having an effective mental health counselor are affordability, the ability to effectively talk to your counselor, and most importantly, whether your counselor is able to find the answers to your current problems. If you do not see any improvement in your mental health condition after a couple of months of working with your current counselor, you may want to find someone else. The main point of talking to a counselor is to help manage your mental health issues and to get better.

Stan Popovich is the author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear Using Psychology, Christianity and Non Resistant Methods.” For information, visit managingfear.com.

