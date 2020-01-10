qnotes has been awarded a grant to launch “TurnOUT: How LGBTQ Organizations Have Mobilized the Electorate” as part of the 2020 Renewing Democracy initiative of the Solutions Journalism Network. Renewing Democracy was launched in May 2018 to encourage reporting about how people and institutions are attempting to reinvigorate democracy in communities across the country.

The qnotes project will examine how LGBTQ organizations, like the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), have mobilized the ever-important LGBTQ electorate through up to six months of in-depth reporting and community town hall events.

Since 2004, non-profit organizations have shifted the conversation around LGBTQ issues and ramped up resources to make sure that their voices are heard. These efforts have proven to increase voter turnout, which is of great importance as we head into the 2020 election. The series will look at voter mobilization efforts, LGBTQ issues in the political conversation and voter protection.

This project has been supported by the Solutions Journalism Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about responses to social problems.

For more information or to learn more, visit solutionsjournalism.org.

