Orgs share endorsement picks

Updated Feb. 23, 2020

It’s finally 2020 political season and the country is off to the start for voting for their favorite candidates across a plethora of races. Here in the Carolinas, races are being run in hopes of capturing voter’s nods when they cast their ballots on Super Tuesday on March 3.

Kendra R. Johnson, executive director of Equality North Carolina, released the following statement: “With the massive number of races on the ballot in 2020, we have a crucial opportunity for North Carolinians to elect pro-equality legislators and change the course of history for this state — and America. We are living in dire and terrifying times for some of our community’s most vulnerable members — particularly trans and gender-nonconforming people of color and other individuals living at the margins. These voters deserve leaders committed to creating a more equitable and safer world for them to live, work and raise families. We believe the politicians that we’ve endorsed are the most well-equipped to help build that world, change the dangerous trajectory that this country is currently heading towards, and create a better North Carolina for us all.”

Equality North Carolina made their choices and list them as follows:

U.S. Senate

Erica Smith

U.S. House of Representatives

Alma Adams

David Wilson Brown

Moe Davis

Monika Johnson-Hostler

Scott Huffman

David Price

Deborah K. Ross

Andy Terrell

Governor, Roy Cooper

Lt. Governor, Chaz Beasley

Attorney General, Josh Stein

Treasurer, Ronnie Chatterji

Secretary of State, Elaine Marshall

Schools Superintendent, Jen Mangrum

Commissioner of Agriculture, Jenna Wadsworth

Commissioner of Insurance, Wayne Goodwin

Commissioner of Labor, Jessica Holmes

State Auditor, Luis Toledo

For the North Carolina General Assembly, picks are:

N.C. Senate

Harper Peterson (9)

Wiley Nickel (16)

Angela Bridgman (18)

Sarah Crawford (18)

Kirk deViere (19)

Gray Ellis (20)

Natalie S. Murdock (20)

Pierce Freelon (20)

Mike Woodard (22)

Valerie Foushee (23)

Michael Garrett (27)

Wally White (30)

Terri LeGrand (31)

Jose Santiago (35)

Mujtaba Mohammed (38)

Deandra Salvador (39)

Natasha Marcus (41)

Jeanne Supin (45)

David Brian Wheeler (47)

Julie Mayfield (49)

N.C. House

Brian Farkas (9)

Allison Dahle (11)

Debbi Fintak (16)

Deb Butler (18)

Marcia Morgan (19)

Vernetta Alston (29)

Marcia Morey (30)

Grier Martin (34)

Julie von Haefen (36)

Sydney Batch (37)

Abe Jones (38)

Joe John (40)

Gale Adcock (41)

Kimberly Hardy (43)

Cynthia Ball (49)

Graig Meyer (50)

Lowell Simon (52)

Robert T. Reives, II (54)

Verla Insko (56)

Ashton Clemmons (57)

Nicole Quick (59)

Cecil Brockman (60)

Pricey Harrison (61)

Brandon Gray (62)

Ricky Hurtado (63)

Dan Besse (74)

Al Heggins (76)

Aimy Steele (82)

Gail Young (83)

Mary G. Belk (88)

Terry Brown (92)

Ray Russell (93)

Christy Clark (98)

Nasif Majeed (99)

John Autry (100)

Carolyn Logan (101)

Becky Carney (102)

Rachel Hunt (103)

Brandon Lofton (104)

Wesley Harris (105)

Kelly Alexander (107)

Susan Fisher (114)

Judicial/ (Judges)

Wake County District Court

Jim Black

Orange & Chatham Counties District Court

Hathaway Pendergrass

Guilford County District Court

Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton

Guilford County District Court

Gavin Reardon

Mecklenburg County District Court

Aretha Blake

Across the state, local and municipal endorsements are:

Alamance County Commissioner

Kristen Powers, Dreama Caldwell

Alamance School Board

John Coleman

Asheville City Council

Kristen Goldsmith, Kim Roney and Nicole Townsend

Buncombe County Commissioner

Donna Ensley, Jasmine Beach-Ferrarra, Nancy Nehls Nelson, Brownie Newman, Parker Sloan and Terri Wells

Chatham School Board

Melissa Hlavac

Durham County Commissioner

Nida Allam, LeVon Barnes, Heidi Carter, Brenda Howerton and Wendy Jacobs

Johnson County Commissioner

Wendy Ella May

Mecklenburg County Commissioner At-Large

Leigh Altman, Pat Cotham, Ray Shawn McKinnon and Lloyd Scher,

Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 3

Cade Lee

Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 3

Laura Meier

Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 6

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell

New Hanover County Commissioner

Leslie Cohen

Orange County Commissioner

Mark Dorosin, Mark Marcoplos, Renee A. Price and Penny Rich

Orange County School Board

Carrie Doyle

Wake County Commissioner

Matt Calabria, Sig Hutchinson and Audra Killingsworth

Wake County Register of Deeds

Tammy Brunner

Wilkes County Commissioner

D. Jerome Watkins

The Victory Fund has selected their endorsees as follows:

President, Pete Buttigieg

Buncombe Commission, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara

N.C. Senate, Gray Ellis

N.C. House, Deb Butler, Allison Dahle and Marcia Morgan

Emily’s List has endorsed:

N.C. Senate

Natalie Murdock (20)

Natasha Marcus (41)

Julie Mayfield (49)

N.C. House

Marcia Morgan (19)

Jean Farmer-Butterfield (24)

Rosa Gill (33)

Julie von Haefen (36)

Sydney Batch (37)

Quanta Monique Edwards (38)

Frances Jackson (45)

Verla Insko (56)

Evelyn Terry (71)

Aimy Steele (82)

Christy Clark (98)

Becky Carney (102)

Rachel Hunt (103)

Treasurer, Dimple Ajmera

Auditor, Beth Wood

Commissioner of Agriculture, Jenna Wadsworth

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic provided their North Carolina pro-reproductive health candidate endorsements as follows:

Governor, Roy Cooper

Attorney General, Josh Stein

Secretary of State, Elaine Marshall

Commissioner of Agriculture, Jenna Wadsworth

In South Carolina the Human Rights Campaign has endorsed Jaime Harrison for U.S. Senate.

