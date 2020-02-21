Orgs share endorsement picks
Federal, State and Local Races
Updated Feb. 23, 2020
It’s finally 2020 political season and the country is off to the start for voting for their favorite candidates across a plethora of races. Here in the Carolinas, races are being run in hopes of capturing voter’s nods when they cast their ballots on Super Tuesday on March 3.
Kendra R. Johnson, executive director of Equality North Carolina, released the following statement: “With the massive number of races on the ballot in 2020, we have a crucial opportunity for North Carolinians to elect pro-equality legislators and change the course of history for this state — and America. We are living in dire and terrifying times for some of our community’s most vulnerable members — particularly trans and gender-nonconforming people of color and other individuals living at the margins. These voters deserve leaders committed to creating a more equitable and safer world for them to live, work and raise families. We believe the politicians that we’ve endorsed are the most well-equipped to help build that world, change the dangerous trajectory that this country is currently heading towards, and create a better North Carolina for us all.”
Equality North Carolina made their choices and list them as follows:
U.S. Senate
Erica Smith
U.S. House of Representatives
Alma Adams
David Wilson Brown
Moe Davis
Monika Johnson-Hostler
Scott Huffman
David Price
Deborah K. Ross
Andy Terrell
Governor, Roy Cooper
Lt. Governor, Chaz Beasley
Attorney General, Josh Stein
Treasurer, Ronnie Chatterji
Secretary of State, Elaine Marshall
Schools Superintendent, Jen Mangrum
Commissioner of Agriculture, Jenna Wadsworth
Commissioner of Insurance, Wayne Goodwin
Commissioner of Labor, Jessica Holmes
State Auditor, Luis Toledo
For the North Carolina General Assembly, picks are:
N.C. Senate
Harper Peterson (9)
Wiley Nickel (16)
Angela Bridgman (18)
Sarah Crawford (18)
Kirk deViere (19)
Gray Ellis (20)
Natalie S. Murdock (20)
Pierce Freelon (20)
Mike Woodard (22)
Valerie Foushee (23)
Michael Garrett (27)
Wally White (30)
Terri LeGrand (31)
Jose Santiago (35)
Mujtaba Mohammed (38)
Deandra Salvador (39)
Natasha Marcus (41)
Jeanne Supin (45)
David Brian Wheeler (47)
Julie Mayfield (49)
N.C. House
Brian Farkas (9)
Allison Dahle (11)
Debbi Fintak (16)
Deb Butler (18)
Marcia Morgan (19)
Vernetta Alston (29)
Marcia Morey (30)
Grier Martin (34)
Julie von Haefen (36)
Sydney Batch (37)
Abe Jones (38)
Joe John (40)
Gale Adcock (41)
Kimberly Hardy (43)
Cynthia Ball (49)
Graig Meyer (50)
Lowell Simon (52)
Robert T. Reives, II (54)
Verla Insko (56)
Ashton Clemmons (57)
Nicole Quick (59)
Cecil Brockman (60)
Pricey Harrison (61)
Brandon Gray (62)
Ricky Hurtado (63)
Dan Besse (74)
Al Heggins (76)
Aimy Steele (82)
Gail Young (83)
Mary G. Belk (88)
Terry Brown (92)
Ray Russell (93)
Christy Clark (98)
Nasif Majeed (99)
John Autry (100)
Carolyn Logan (101)
Becky Carney (102)
Rachel Hunt (103)
Brandon Lofton (104)
Wesley Harris (105)
Kelly Alexander (107)
Susan Fisher (114)
Judicial/ (Judges)
Wake County District Court
Jim Black
Orange & Chatham Counties District Court
Hathaway Pendergrass
Guilford County District Court
Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton
Guilford County District Court
Gavin Reardon
Mecklenburg County District Court
Aretha Blake
Across the state, local and municipal endorsements are:
Alamance County Commissioner
Kristen Powers, Dreama Caldwell
Alamance School Board
John Coleman
Asheville City Council
Kristen Goldsmith, Kim Roney and Nicole Townsend
Buncombe County Commissioner
Donna Ensley, Jasmine Beach-Ferrarra, Nancy Nehls Nelson, Brownie Newman, Parker Sloan and Terri Wells
Chatham School Board
Melissa Hlavac
Durham County Commissioner
Nida Allam, LeVon Barnes, Heidi Carter, Brenda Howerton and Wendy Jacobs
Johnson County Commissioner
Wendy Ella May
Mecklenburg County Commissioner At-Large
Leigh Altman, Pat Cotham, Ray Shawn McKinnon and Lloyd Scher,
Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 3
Cade Lee
Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 3
Laura Meier
Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 6
Susan Rodriguez-McDowell
New Hanover County Commissioner
Leslie Cohen
Orange County Commissioner
Mark Dorosin, Mark Marcoplos, Renee A. Price and Penny Rich
Orange County School Board
Carrie Doyle
Wake County Commissioner
Matt Calabria, Sig Hutchinson and Audra Killingsworth
Wake County Register of Deeds
Tammy Brunner
Wilkes County Commissioner
D. Jerome Watkins
The Victory Fund has selected their endorsees as follows:
President, Pete Buttigieg
Buncombe Commission, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara
N.C. Senate, Gray Ellis
N.C. House, Deb Butler, Allison Dahle and Marcia Morgan
Emily’s List has endorsed:
N.C. Senate
Natalie Murdock (20)
Natasha Marcus (41)
Julie Mayfield (49)
N.C. House
Marcia Morgan (19)
Jean Farmer-Butterfield (24)
Rosa Gill (33)
Julie von Haefen (36)
Sydney Batch (37)
Quanta Monique Edwards (38)
Frances Jackson (45)
Verla Insko (56)
Evelyn Terry (71)
Aimy Steele (82)
Christy Clark (98)
Becky Carney (102)
Rachel Hunt (103)
Treasurer, Dimple Ajmera
Auditor, Beth Wood
Commissioner of Agriculture, Jenna Wadsworth
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic provided their North Carolina pro-reproductive health candidate endorsements as follows:
Governor, Roy Cooper
Attorney General, Josh Stein
Secretary of State, Elaine Marshall
Commissioner of Agriculture, Jenna Wadsworth
In South Carolina the Human Rights Campaign has endorsed Jaime Harrison for U.S. Senate.