The arts are abloom

Spring has sprung and so are the arts. Across the Queen City area, there are theatre presentations, music concerts and a host of other options to enjoy. Here is a sample of what’s available.

Every Wednesday

‘Free Wednesday Evenings’

Mint Museum Uptown

500 S. Tryon St., Charlotte

Mint Museum Randolph

2730 Randolph Rd., Charlotte

5-9 p.m.

Free Admission every Wednesday at both locations. In addition to a Mint on the Dot! art chats are offered every Wednesday evening at 6 and 6:30 p.m.

mintmuseum.org.

Every Wednesday

‘Walk Up Wednesday’

Harvey B. Gantt Center

551 S. Tryon St., Charlotte

5-8 p.m.

Create your own experience with one of the center’s enhanced tours, follow the clues in the art scavenger hunt or indulge in artist talks, film screenings and other programs during visits.

ganttcenter.org.

March 6-7

Charlotte Symphony: ‘Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis’

Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte

7:30 p.m.

Monumental and deeply affecting, “Missa Solemnis” ranges from moments of calmness and purity, to thundering passages, operatic intensity and war-like trumpets and drums. Tickets start at $17.

bit.ly/2TiMQ3S.

March 7

‘The Color Of Love – Black History Concert’

Booth Playhouse

130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte

4 p.m.

“The Color of Love” is the theme for the “A Sign of the Times” 20th Annual Black History Concert featuring the West Side Cultural Arts Dance Troupe, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra String Quartet and the “A Sign of the Times” Big Band + Special Guests. Tickets $15-$35.

bit.ly/2Th0cOf.

March 7

‘Irish Cultural Event and Family Festival’

Hunter House & Gardens

412 S. Old Statesville Rd, #3667, Huntersville

2 p.m.

Traditional Irish fare, beer tastings and fun games will be a part of the day’s activities. Plus shop the artisan vendors all under our big tent.

bit.ly/2uNlObH.

March 7

‘Queen City Comedy Spotlight’

Knight Gallery at Spirit Square

345 N. College St., Charlotte

8 p.m.

A local comedy experience, formerly known as “Queen City Improv.” Tickets $10.

bit.ly/3akeZgO.

March 8

‘HERstory: 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage’

200 E. 7th St., Charlotte

1 p.m.

Bring the entire family and learn about this important moment in history. Enjoy a rich program where visitors will hear stories from suffragettes, engage in mock elections, enjoy musical performances, create protest signs, story time and more!

bit.ly/2Ie0n6G.

March 13–22

‘Charlotte Ballet: Sleeping Beauty’

Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts

130 S. Tryon St., Charlotte

Times Vary

One of the world’s most popular classical ballets, tailored to engage today’s audiences by British choreographer Matthew Hart. Artistic Director Hope Muir returns to the stage as narrator in this condensed version that stays true to its classical choreography. Tickets start at $25.

bit.ly/2IcRF8D.

March 14

‘Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade’

S. Tryon St. to 3rd St. & Stonewall St, Charlotte

10 a.m.-6p.m.

The “Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade” is an annual event held in Uptown Charlotte. With over 100 units participating and over 50,000 spectators, the parade has become one of Charlotte’s premiere parades. The “Charlotte Goes Green Festival” is held concurrently in Uptown Charlotte and is a free event that features live Irish music, Irish dancers, the Celtic Kid’s Zone amusement area, Irish/Celtic and other vendors and plenty of food & beverages. It’s where everyone is Irish for the day!

bit.ly/2TkwGr3.

March 14–15

‘Celtic Festival’

Historic Latta Plantation

5225 Sample Rd., Huntersville

10 a.m.

This two-day historic celebration of all things Celtic includes: authentic music, traditional Irish & Scottish dancers, Celtic warriors, historic encampments, weavers, spinners, blacksmiths, food trucks, a beer garden, and much more. Dogs on a leash are allowed. Tickets $10.

bit.ly/3aoXiMW.

March 14–15

‘Banff Mountain Film Festival’

McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square

345 N. College St., Charlotte

Times Vary

Audiences will see a selection of award-winning films and crowd favorites from the hundreds of films entered into the annual festival. Tickets $13.50.

bit.ly/2Th4k0N.

March 17–18

‘Menopause the Musical’

McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square

345 N. College St., Charlotte

7:30 p.m.

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra and memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! Tickets $45-$50.

bit.ly/32JH1j5.

March 19–21

‘The Jazz Room – Women in Jazz’

Stage Door Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

155 N. College St., Charlotte

Times Vary

An all-female congregation of esteemed instrumentalists brings the swing for a three-day “Jazz Room” residency, in celebration of Women’s History Month. Tickets start at $16.

bit.ly/38g8aLY.

March 20

‘Bechtler By Night’

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

420 S. Tryon St., Charlotte

5-9 p.m.

The museum delivers interactive art activities, games, live entertainment and a full bar and you’ve got “Bechtler By Night!”

bechtler.org.

March 22

‘Artoberfest’

2229 Weyland Ave., Charlotte

12 p.m.

Join in celebrating the West Side of Charlotte’s rich cultural heritage. “ArtoberFest” includes activities such as live music, Selfie Park, live art, kid’s activities/fashion show, food trucks, games, artist kickback and more.

bit.ly/38lEuNb.

March 23-26

‘The Color Purple’

Ovens Auditorium

2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte

8 p.m.

With a soul-raising, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, “The Color Purple” gives anew spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story. Tickets $25.

bit.ly/2uSyyOk.

April 2

‘50th Anniversary of Abbey Road’

Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte

7:30 p.m.

In celebration of the anniversary of “Abbey Road,” RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all the early Beatles favorites. Tickets $24.50.

bit.ly/2VAho2V.

April 3-5

‘Charlotte Symphony: Beethoven’s Pastoral’

Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts

130 S. Tryon St., Charlotte

Times Vary

Evoking his love of living in nature, Beethoven’s “Pastoral” brings life to rolling thunder and the calling of a shepherd’s pipes — a depiction one may recall from Disney’s “Fantasia.” Tickets start at $19.

bit.ly/3csA6iI.

April 7-12

‘Riverdance — 25th Anniversary Show’

Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte

Times Vary

“Riverdance,” as never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Tickets $25.

bit.ly/3akfyHs.

April 11

April 17

‘Bechtler By Night’

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

420 S. Tryon St., Charlotte

6-9 p.m.

The museum delivers interactive art activities, games, live entertainment and a full bar and you’ve got “Bechtler By Night!”

bechtler.org.

April 17

‘SlamCharlotte — Poetry Slam’

Knight Gallery at Spirit Square

345 N. College St., Charlotte

8 p.m.

“SlamCharlotte” strives to promote poetic growth, performance enhancement, and increased camaraderie among the poets and the community through the monthly slam competitions. Tickets $10.

bit.ly/2Ti7lhg.

April 17-18

‘Charlotte Symphony: Bach Brandenburg Concertos’

Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts

130 S. Tryon St., Charlotte

7:30 p.m.

Dazzlingly inventive, virtuosic, and exuberant, “Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos” are among the greatest works of the Baroque era. Tickets $19.

bit.ly/2Ia425z.

April 23

‘Colonial Gem’

3500 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte

6-8:30 p.m.

Join fellow Charlotteans for a magical evening on the beautiful lawns and gardens of Mecklenburg County’s oldest home, the 1774 Hezekiah Alexander Homesite. This signature event features unique food and beverage experiences as well as live music and costumed historians to bring the Colonial house to life. Tickets $125+.

bit.ly/38iPpYf.

April 23-25

‘Charlotte Ballet: Spring Works’

Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts

130 S. Tryon St., Charlotte

Times Vary

Spring Works offers a powerhouse repertoire that is unmatched in its boldness and artistry. Following its run in Charlotte, elements of “Spring Works” will be showcased at the iconic Joyce Theater in Manhattan. Tickets $25.

bit.ly/3cn2nHv.

April 24-26

‘Blue Man Group’

Ovens Auditorium

2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte

Times Vary

At “Blue Man Group,” audience will rock, laugh and party. As three bald and blue men explore the world, together discovering music, comedy and surprises at every turn. Tickets $29.50.

bit.ly/2wp4UQS.

April 25

‘Not Your Mama’s Bingo’

Hickory Metro Convention Center

1960 13th Ave. Dr. SE #5186, Hickory

5:30 p.m.

“Not Your Mama’s Bingo” is a laugh filled, no-holds barred event starring Queenie Gabor and her cast of Bingo Verifying Divas. It’s the most fun one can have on a Saturday night for $25! Guests are encouraged to dress to theme and compete for the “Queenie’s Choice” award.

bit.ly/38gBsda.

April 26

‘Haters Roast: The Shady Tour’

Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts

130 S. Tryon St., Charlotte

8 p.m.

It’s an outrageous evening of unapologetic comedy starring the contestants from the reality television show on VH1. They’re all sisters when they walk on stage, but then the shade begins as the queens read each other for filth — all in good fun. Tickets $35.

bit.ly/32Kf3DQ.

April 28-May 3

‘Anastasia Musical’

Ovens Auditorium

2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte

Times Vary

A brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. Tickets $25.

bit.ly/39tq6nP.

May 2

‘AID’s Walk Charlotte 2020’

Wells Fargo Bank

301 S. Tryon St, Floor 1, Charlotte

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

“AIDS WALK Charlotte” is one of the largest HIV awareness and fundraising events in the Carolinas. This two-mile walk is a visual representation of the Charlotte region’s commitment to caring for our neighbors in need and slowing the spread of this devastating disease.

bit.ly/3ckeLYZ.

May 2-3

‘Charlotte Symphony: Brahms Double Concerto’

Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte

7:30 p.m.

The series closes with a “bravo!” for Beethoven, as Christopher Warren-Green leads the orchestra in the vivacious Symphony No. 4 and Brahms’ dramatic and virtuosic Concerto for Violin and Cello. Tickets $19.

bit.ly/2Iatg3J.

May 9

‘Comedy Convos: LGBT+ Comedy and Playing for the Community’

Knight Gallery at Spirit Square

345 N. College St., Charlotte

11:45 a.m.

A free peer-based opportunity to connect and discuss how to navigate the comedy world in improv, stand up and sketch. This mini-session will focus on comedy content and community challenges for performers who identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Part of the Ain’t She Funny Fest.

bit.ly/3cpicxt.

May 5-10

‘Ain’t She Funny Fest’

Queen City Comedy

345 N. College St., Charlotte

Times Vary

The First Annual “Ain’t She Funny Mini Fest” featuring stand up, improv and more all from female performers throughout the South!

bit.ly/2wr9pdG.

May 15

‘Bechtler By Night’

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

420 S. Tryon St., Charlotte

7-9 p.m.

The museum delivers interactive art activities, games, live entertainment and a full bar and giving participants “Bechtler By Night!”

bechtler.org.

