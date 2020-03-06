Addiction And Depression Help: Where To Find It

Many people who are struggling with their mental health do not know where to go for treatment. There are many resources available in your area that can be used to help overcome addictions, depression and anxieties.

Here are some suggestions a person can use in seeking treatment for their mental health issues.

Seek help from a mental health professional: Talk to a mental health counselor in your area who can help you manage your fears and anxieties. They will be able to provide you with additional advice and insights on how to deal with your current problem. Your local mental health community center can point you in the right direction.

Go to the nearest hospital: Your local hospital can give you immediate assistance for your mental health issues. The people who work at a hospital know of other professionals in your area that can provide you with the proper treatment.

Contact your doctor or primary care physician: Your medical or family doctor is a great source in getting treatment. Explain to your doctor your problems and he or she can tell you where to go in seeking assistance.

Talk to your clergy member: Your local religious faith houses may know of programs in your area that you could go to for overcoming your depression and addictions. A clergy member can also provide advice to your situation.

Call your insurance company: Your insurance company can provide a list of mental health providers who are in your health plan. This will help reduce the cost of seeking treatment.

Find a support group: There are all kinds of local support groups that can help you with your issues. Go to a support group in your area and meet people who are also struggling with addiction and depression. A person can go on the Internet to find a support group in their area.

Contact your local government: Your state and county governments offer many kinds of assistance programs for various mental health issues. Your local government phone numbers should be in the phone book and on the Internet. Look also for depression or mental health hotline numbers.

Network with your friends: Some of your friends may also struggle with fear and anxiety. Ask your peers if they have any suggestions on where you can go for treatment. In addition, make sure that your friends can keep things confidential.

Stan Popovich is the author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear Using Psychology, Christianity and Non Resistant Methods.” For information, visit managingfear.com.

