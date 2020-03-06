Pride organizations meet in Charlotte

More than a dozen Pride organizations and 200 or more leaders of Pride organizations will descend on Charlotte for the annual NERP/POSE Conference. The conference brings together InterPride members and other organizations in a joint conference of the U.S. East Coast’s two InterPride regions: Northeast Regional Prides and Prides of the Southeast. The local Charlotte Pride organization will host the conference from March 19-22 at the Foundation for the Carolinas located at 220 N. Tryon St. in Uptown Charlotte.

Raleigh, N.C. native Jacob Tobia, best known for the national bestselling memoir “Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story” and was featured in the 2015 GLAAD Award-nominated episode of “True Life: I’m Genderqueer,” is one of two keynote speakers on Saturday, March 21. In addition, openly undocumented and queer activist Moises Serrano will speak to conference attendees. Serrano lives in the Triad and speaks throughout the country in an effort to “humanize the issue of migration while advocating for immediate relief to migrant communities” according to the Charlotte Pride website.

Workshops will include topics like Inter-Generational Pride, Nonprofit Money Management, Volunteer Engagement, and Accessibility.

For more information, visit charlottepride.org/np20.

