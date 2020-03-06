Far majority of active duty servicemembers oppose transgender military ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Modern Military Association of America (MMAA) responded to new survey results released by the University of California, Los Angeles, that reveals the far majority of active duty servicemembers oppose the Trump-Pence transgender military ban. Funded by the Department of Defense, the survey of 486 active duty, non-transgender servicemembers from the four major branches of the U.S. military found 66 percent support an inclusive policy.

“What really matters for military service is whether or not you are capable and qualified to serve — not your gender identity. This survey shows that the far majority of servicemembers know this to be true,” said MMAA Interim Executive Director and Air Force veteran Jennifer Dane. “The excuses used to try and justify Trump’s transgender military ban have been proven wrong time and time again. It’s time this administration abandon discrimination and start supporting all of the brave American patriots who serve our nation — including those who happen to be transgender.”

Researchers stated, “Findings indicate broad support for transgender military service across all four branches of the military and military ranks, with some statistically significant differences in support emerging by gender, sexual orientation, and race/ethnicity. Results suggest that the ban, in part, based on a belief that transgender service members degrade unit readiness, contradicts our findings of broad support for transgender service among active duty service members. Policies limiting transgender service in the U.S. military should be lifted given these data.”

In Karnoski v. Trump, MMAA and Lambda Legal are challenging the constitutionality of the Trump-Pence administration’s transgender military ban. The lawsuit represents six currently serving members of the armed services; three who seek to enlist; the American Military Partner Association (now part of MMAA); the Human Rights Campaign; and Gender Justice League.

More than 70 percent of the general public are also opposed to the transgender military ban.

