News Notes for 03.06.20

Org rebuffs Bloomberg director

The LGBTQ Victory Fund has condemned homophobic remarks made by presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s North Carolina state director James Mitchell and has called on an apology from Bloomberg. According to Gen, Mitchell referred to Pete Buttigieg as “Butti-Jay” when appealing to influential North Carolinians in the campaign’s state headquarters. He then acknowledged he was referencing Buttigieg’s sexual orientation, using one of those influencer’s nickname for Pete, “Butti-gay.”

Virginia Makes Protections History

The House of Delegates in Virginia voted to pass the Virginia Values Act, which would establish comprehensive nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people across the state, The Campaign for Southern Equality shared. The organization added that advocates are urging lawmakers to reconcile the Senate and House versions of the bill for final passage and send the legislation to the desk of Gov. Ralph Northam. Virginia is now poised to join 20 other states and the District of Columbia with comprehensive LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

Mayor’s Death Shocks Community

Justin Flippen, 41, mayor of Wilton Manors, Fla., died suddenly on Feb. 26 due to a brain aneurysm, leaving the historically gay-inclusive city in shock, NBC News reported. The trailblazer has previously been Florida Atlantic University and Florida’s first openly gay student body president, served in various roles in the Democratic Party, officiated at more than 40 same-sex weddings after the 2015 Supreme Court ruling, as well as pushing to have his city to become the first one to permanently raise an LGBTQ Pride flag that same year.

Shaw named institute director

Dr. Ari Shaw has been named the Williams Institute’s new Director of International Programs. In that role, he will oversee the Institute’s international work, including its training programs for international scholars and LGBTQ stakeholders and its independent research on the lived experiences of, and legal protections for, LGBTQ people abroad.

ENC seeks personnel applicants

Equality North Carolina is currently looking for applicants for two posts in its organization, a part-time contract regional civic engagement and GOTV coordinator for the Triad and a bookkeeper/finance associate for the headquarters. Applicants should submit a headshot and resume to development@equalitync.org.

Cities top retiree list

Forbes Magazine has shared Dave Hughes best cities for retirees list. They are: Asheville, N.C.; Atlanta, Ga.; Austin, Texas; Bisbee, Az.; Bloomington, Ind.; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colo.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Madison, Wisc.; Moab, Utah; Northampton, Mass.; Orlando, Fla.; Phoenix, Az.; Pittsburg, Pa.; Portland, Ore./Vancouver, Wash.; Salt Lake City, Utah; Sagatuck and Douglas, Mich.; Tampa and St. Petersburg, Fla.; Tuscon, Az.; Walla Walla, Wash.; and Yellow Springs, Ohio. Hughes has been a Next Avenue Influencer in Aging.

