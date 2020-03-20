The foliage is blossoming across the Carolinas

Spring has sprung (actually, it’s been doing that for a while, but it has not been official until now). With unseasonably warm weather as early as mid-January and climate changes, the Carolinas have been witnessing peeks of yellow, fuchsia, pink and more, announcing the advent of the equinox.

So, with warmer weather ahead, it’s time to escape winter’s and coronavirus’ confinement to explore nature’s environs and enjoy garden walks at some of the area’s most popular destinations. Visitors can walk along paths, stopping to admire select species and enjoy the quiet and peace that each garden has to share.

A list of some of them is included below, which may serve to inspire or spark ideas for planting a garden or landscaping at one’s home.

- - - advertisement - - -

Biltmore Gardens

1 Lodge St., Asheville, NC 28803, 800-411-3812. biltmore.com.

Brookgreen Gardens

1931 Brookgreen Garden Dr., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576, 843-235-6000. brookgreen.org.

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6500 S. New Hope Rd., Belmont, NC 28012, 704-825-4490. dsbg.org.

Davidson College Arboretum

(450-acre campus national arboretum)

405 N. Main St., Davidson, NC 28035, 704-894-2119. bit.ly/2W4iLE3.

Greensboro Botanical Gardens

1101 Hobbs Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410, 336-373-5888. greensborobeautiful.org.

Historic Rosedale Plantation

3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28206, 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org.

Mary DBT Semans Gardens

The Duke Mansion, 400 Hermitage Rd. Charlotte, NC 28207, 704-714-4400. dukemansion.com.

- - - advertisement - - -

McGill Rose Garden

940 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28206, 704-578-2072. mcgillrosegardenevents.com.

North Carolina Botanical Garden

100 Old Mason Farm Rd., CB 3375, Totten Center, Chapel Hill, NC 27599, 919-962-0522. ncbg.unc.edu.

Reynolda Gardens

Wake Forest University, 100 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem, NC 27106, 336-758-5593. reynoldagardens.org.

Sarah P. Duke Gardens

426 Anderson St., Box 90341, Durham, NC 27708, 919-684-3698. gardens.duke.edu.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte Botanical Gardens

(includes outdoor gardens as well as McMillan Greenhouse)

9090 Craver Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262, 704-687-0721. gardens.uncc.edu.

Wing Haven Garden & Bird Sanctuary

260 Ridgewood Ave., Charlotte, NC 28209, 704-331-0664. winghavengardens.org.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.