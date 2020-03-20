Joe Biden wins S.C. Democratic primary

The South Carolina Democratic primary took place on Feb. 29 and was the fourth competition of the Democratic primaries for the 2020 presidential election. Sixty-three delegates were awarded to the 2020 Democratic National Convention, 54 of which were allocated based on the outcome of the primary results.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, making it his first victory of the 2020 campaign, as well as marking the first time for him to win a primary of his three presidential runs, which were 1988, 2008 and the current 2020.

- - - advertisement - - -

Following Biden’s victory in South Carolina, he delivered a speech from his headquarters in South Carolina.

“Just days ago the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead,” said Biden. “Now, thanks to all of you ― the heart of the Democratic Party ― we just won, and we’ve won big. We won big, and we won because of you. We are very much alive.”

Aside from Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders was the only other candidate to earn statewide delegates according to the primary results. Biden won 48.7 percent of the popular vote, placing him first in all counties throughout South Carolina. Then came Bernie Sanders, winning 19.8 percent of the popular vote.

- - - advertisement - - -

The remaining candidates did not get enough votes to receive any delegates. And following the primary election in South Carolina, candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer all dropped out of the Democratic presidential race.

Voters from 14 states made their way to the polls for Super Tuesday, which fell on March 3. This day is known for being a vital part of the primaries and evolved into a two-man competition between Biden and Sanders.

With Biden’s victory in South Carolina, he went into Super Tuesday with ample momentum and established himself as a clear competitor to Bernie Sanders.

Of the 14 states who voted on Super Tuesday, including Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusets, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennesee and Texas, Biden won 10 with at least 15 percent of the vote in every state, securing delegates along the way.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -