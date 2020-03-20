COVID-19 TIPS

The World Health Organization has issued these tips to help reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19).

DO THE FIVE

1 HANDS — Wash them often

2 ELBOW — Cough into it

3 FACE — Don’t touch it

4 FEET— Stay more than three feet apart

5 FEEL — sick? Stay home

For those who been exposed to or are confirmed to have or being evaluated for the 2019 novel coronavirus, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services offers these recommendations as prevention steps:

Stay home except to get medical care

Restrict activities outside your home. Don’t go to work, school or public areas and do not take public transportation or taxis.

Call ahead before visiting your doctor

This will enable the medical practice to prepare for your visit so that others do not contract the virus from you.

Monitor your symptoms

Keep watch for worsening conditions, such as difficulty breathing. Seek prompt medical attention if you notice your symptoms digressing.

Wear a facemask

Be sure to cover your nose and mouth when in the same room with others and instruct others to do the same.

Separate yourself from other people in your home

As much as possible, isolate yourself from others and use a separate bathroom if available.

Avoid sharing household items

Don’t share anything that comes in contact with you like glasses, utensils, dishes, towels, bedding, etc. and be sure that these items are washed with soap and water after use.

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Be sure to use a tissue (or your sleeve) when coughing and sneezing and dispose of the tissue after use. Wash your hands or use an alcohol-based hand rub (sanitizer).

Wash your hands

Do this often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Be sure to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Agencies and Other Resources for Information:

The Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce has compiled this list of government and other resources you can use during this time.

Mecklenburg County Health Department

bit.ly/2U7SdSS

North Carolina Government

bit.ly/3b2kWPT

SAGE LGBTQ

sageusa.org/coronavirus

GLMA LGBTQ

bit.ly/39WZz2m

US Department of Labor

bit.ly/2QmuMnN

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

uscham.com/2Wl55Ie

U.S. Small Business Administration

bit.ly/2QlM7NQ

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

CDC Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

bit.ly/2Ud0R2A

About Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

bit.ly/2QljzDY

World Health Organization (WHO)

who.int

Occupational Safety and Health Administration

bit.ly/2x4JJE1

Organizations response and reminders for the community

Charlotte LGBTQ Elders

They suggest checking in on those who are shut-in due to the virus. Isolation for seniors is especially difficult.

NC AIDS Action Network

Given that only 53 percent of people living with HIV in the United States have an undetectable viral load and that 60 percent of the people living with HIV in the United States are age 50 or older, a large number of the U.S. population living with HIV is particularly more vulnerable during the rapid spread of COVID-19. If you are living with HIV, try to get a month’s supply of your HIV medication if possible and be sure to take measures to reduce your stress levels the best that you can during this time.

National LGBT Cancer Network

Over 100 organizations have signed onto a letter to remind all parties handling COVID-19 surveillance, response, treatment and media coverage that LGBTQ+ communities are among those who are particularly vulnerable to the negative health effects of this virus.

LGBT Center of Raleigh

The center suggests that social distancing does not interfere with Give Out Day slated for April 25. (Organizations are always in need of resources so that they can continue to provide the critical services that their respective communities need.)

Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide

This company suggests that there may be a reluctance in seeking medical help by LGBTQ individuals due to frequent experiences of discrimination, unwelcoming attitudes and lack of understanding from providers of health care.

