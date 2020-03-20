Presenting the Manatomy Awards

Mr. Man is a website that specializes in locating, rating and posting instances of male nudity in film and television. Going live in October 2013, Mr. Man is a spin-off from the popular Mr. Skin website. Unlike full-frontal female nudity, which is rather common, male nudity is virtually non-existent in American movies and television. This makes Mr. Man a valuable resource for those of us who are devotees of the male form.

On Feb. 6 Mr. Man announced the winners of the Sixth Annual Manatomy Awards. These Awards, we are told, “shines a spotlight on the past year’s naked male achievements in film and TV.” As the web site puts it, “the 6th Annual Manatomy [Awards] are finally here! Our dick, butt, and everything in between experts have rounded up all of the lewdest, crudest, and most importantly nudest scenes of the year from movies and television.”

“For years, nude scenes were primarily the domain of female actresses,” Phil Henricks of Mr. Man noted in a press release. “That has been changing as each year there are more scenes and actors to choose from. We are celebrating the fine actors who have the balls (pun intended) to go naked.” Winners were chosen through a “comprehensive process” that included the editorial, production and marketing teams from Mr. Man. They selected five contenders for each of their 43 categories and then sat in a conference room, re-watched all the scenes and voted on the winners. “It got heated in the room. Jake [Gyllenhaal] came close, but in the end, it was decided that he didn’t show enough nudity.”

Some categories are new. For example, Best Locker Room Scene was created to honor Euphoria’s “iconic” full-frontal locker room scene with 21 guys in it. And Best Bloomin Onion was created to honor Orlando Bloom’s butt in “Carnival Row.”

Visit mrman.com/manatomyawards for the full list, and all the award-winning scenes. Meanwhile, here are some of the major Manatomy Award winners:

Best Picture:

“Sauvage”

Best TV Show:

“Tales of the City”

Best Full Frontal:

Jack Reynor in “Midsommar”

Best Butt:

Ricky Whittle in “American Gods” (this author’s personal favorite)

Best Gay Scene:

Brian Jordan Álvarez and Ryan O’Connell in “Special”

Biggest Cock:

Aaron Taylor Johnson in “A Million Little Pieces”

Best I Just Blue Myself:

Yahya Abdul-Marten II in “Watchmen”

Best Gay Makeout:

Taron Egerton and Richard Madden in “Rocketman”

Best Uncut Cock:

Christophe de Coster in “Vida”

Best Prosthetic Penis:

Connor Swindels in “Sex Education”

Best Tanline:

Chace Crawford in “The Boys”

Best Superhero Nudity:

Joshua Orpin in “Titans”

Best Furry Friend Fronta:

Collin Baja in “Tales of the City”

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Daniel Craig

