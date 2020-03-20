Point Foundation expands scholarship program

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Point Foundation announced the expansion of its community college scholarship program. A new multi-year grant will give Point the ability to offer “the next generation of LGBTQ leaders” two-years of financial support at community colleges. Applications are now open for the program which also includes targeted one-on-one coaching and leadership development.

Community college students represent 40 percent of the country’s undergraduate population. However, due to financial burdens, only slightly more than one third of those students are able to obtain a degree from a two- or four-year college within six years of enrollment.

“Whether it is a lack of funds, obligations to employment, or the care of a family member, we know of many situations that keep young LGBTQ students from reaching their academic goals,” said Point Foundation Executive Director and CEO Jorge Valencia. “When you include the increased adversity and isolation that often accompany being a member of the LGBTQ community, two-year financial support becomes a central component to ensuring all students can thrive.”

- - - advertisement - - -

Point’s community college scholarship is awarded to LGBTQ students who have a goal of completing a degree and demonstrated potential to grow into leaders in their communities. Recipients receive a financial award and are paired with a coach who helps them work toward personal and academic goals. Point also hosts scholarship recipients for an annual symposium where they can learn from experts on a variety of topics, including job placement, transfer student admissions, financial aid, and self care.

The community college program has seen more than 80 percent of its community college scholarship recipients report successful admission to four year colleges or universities throughout the country, including the University of California, Los Angeles, Columbia University and the University of Mississippi, the organization shared.

- - - advertisement - - -

“Since our 2016 launch, we learned that a longer financial commitment was a central pillar changing the outcome for LGBTQ students entering community college ” Valencia added. “Thanks to a generous gift, we are now able to expand our program and are confident that our new two-year community college program will empower and fuel the future for many talented LGBTQ students.”

Andrew Moe, the director of admissions at Swarthmore College and a former recipient of a Point Foundation scholarship himself, volunteers his time as an advisor to the community college program. “Point Foundation’s commitment to high-achieving LGBTQ+ community college students is unmatched,” said Moe. “I am thankful for the generous donation that has enabled Point to step up and invest in community college students and hope more will follow their lead.”

To apply to for the Point Foundation community college scholarship, visit bit.ly/38TF0T4.

info: pointfoundation.org.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.