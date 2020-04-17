Fund awards non-profits with COVID-19 grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than $3 million has been awarded to 51 local non-profits in the second round of grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund. To date, more than $6 million has been granted to non-profits meeting basic needs for those affected by the pandemic, such as education, housing, food, employment, financial assistance, health and mental health.

The latest grants were awarded via a competitive grant cycle open to all Mecklenburg County 501(c)3 non-profits that met eligibility requirements. Since the Charlotte-Mecklenburg COVID-19 Response was launched on March 16, more than $16 million has been raised from corporations, foundations, individuals and local government.

“These grants will assist a wide variety of non-profit organizations across the county to meet escalating needs in the face of this unprecedented crisis,” said United Way of Central Carolinas President and CEO Laura Yates Clark. “These non-profits are on the frontlines, providing much-needed assistance. They’re doing amazing work despite dealing with many of the same limitations and concerns we all face.”

“To date, we’ve made 65 grants to non-profits from this fund, and it’s just the beginning,” said Foundation For The Carolinas President and CEO Michael Marsicano. “We do not know what our demands will be in a week or a month. This is why we continue to fundraise for the COVID-19 Response Fund — to help our friends and neighbors in need.”

The second round of grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund will assist individuals in the areas of education, employment, emergency financial assistance, food security, health and mental health, shelter and housing and other services.

Some of those receiving funds are Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont ($150,000), RAIN ($75,000), Dilworth Soup Kitchen ($12,000), Friendship Trays ($25,000), Loaves & Fishes ($300,000), Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina ($500,000), MedAssist of Mecklenburg ($100,000), Carolinas CARE Partnership ($83,000), Habitat for Humanity ($100,000) and Humane Society of Charlotte ($20,000).

The next cycle of funding will open April 20 at 10 a.m. and close May 1 at noon. Visit uwcentralcarolinas.org/grants/COVID for eligibility requirements and to apply.

A COVID-19 Response Fund Grants Committee has been established to review and distribute grants from the fund. The committee is made up of 17 local leaders representing a diversity of business sectors, backgrounds and Mecklenburg County geographic locations:

The committee is co-chaired by Tanya Blackmon of Novant Health and Edwin Peacock of Pomfret Financial. It also includes: Charles Bowman, Bank of America; Jordan Boyd, Rockwell AME Zion Church; Heath Campbell, Truist Financial; Alexis Coleman, Davidson United Methodist Church; Betsy Conway, Lowe’s; Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County; Malcolm Graham, City of Charlotte; Mark Jerrell, Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners; Cliff Matthews, St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church; Brian Middleton, Atrium; Dee O’Dell, U.S. Bank; Jill Olmstead, LendingTree; Susan Patterson, community volunteer; Federico Rios, City of Charlotte; and Lisa Saunders, Christ Church Charlotte.

The fund is administered through a partnership between Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas, in close coordination with the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

To contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit HelpCharMeck.org. Corporations and foundations that wish to make a donation may contact either Catherine Warfield, Senior Vice President of Philanthropic Advancement at FFTC, at 704-973-4515 or cwarfield@fftc.org; or Clint Hill, Chief Development Officer at United Way of Central Carolinas, at 704-371-6359 or chill@uwcentralcarolinas.org.

info: fftc.org.

